2 brothers arrested in regards to disturbance call in Kingsville

One hospitalized after person fires gunshots into Corpus Christi convenience store
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized this morning after being shot at a Stripes store on Ayers and Tarlton, Corpus Christi police officials said. The shooting happened at 5:15 a.m. Three people were inside the store when someone began shooting from outside the store, officials said. One person in the store was hit and had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.
Aransas Pass Police kill man after kidnapping, car chase, shootout
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — An Aransas Pass Police officer shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after what police described as a violent car chase that led to shots fired and a deadly confrontation behind a local bar. Joseph Torres, 35, died at a nearby hospital in Portland....
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
Aggravated kidnapping suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Ingleside
The driver, who was later identified as Joseph Torres, continued to flee from the officer in his Ford Mustang and began shooting at the officer.
Stabbing on North Beach leaves one in hospital and another in jail
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An argument between two employees at a beach side hotel left one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another in jail. Early Friday morning, Corpus Christi police were called to the 3100 block of Surfside on North Beach for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, they found one employee of a hotel with a stab wound to the neck. The employee was rushed to SPOHN-Shoreline with life-threatening injuries, officials with the CCPD said.
Funeral services have been set for longtime South Texas leader Loyd Neal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services for South Texas leader Loyd Neal have been officially set. Neal was Mayor of Corpus Christi from 1997-2005. He was then Nueces County Judge from 2006-2018. On Sunday, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales posted to social media today that former judge Loyd Neal...
Bishop PD chief clears air on pet adoptions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a Facebook post on Monday, Bishop Police Chief Edward Day wanted to make clear that the City is doing all they can to find forever homes for animals in their shelter. This came after a separate post claiming that the chief ordered all dogs...
2022 bond offers road improvements for Yorktown area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Plans for a new elementary school near Yorktown and the Oso Creek bridge have the City looking at new road improvements for the area. "If you look at the neighborhood behind me on my left here it's the Rancho Vista neighborhood. The only way they can get out is to make a left hand turn on a two lane highway where people are driving 50 miles an hour," said Corpus Christi Councilman Gil Hernandez. "So it's important not only that we widen this road and make it more safe, but also there's further development down the road."
Gushing pipes concern neighbors during Corpus Christi water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drought conditions have aging water pipes across the Coastal Bend busting. Not only is it wasting that precious resource, but it actually doing the exact opposite of what the City wants with their call to conserve. Residents on the City's southside were concerned when a...
Port of Corpus Christi receives 5 new locomotives
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is the centennial year for the Port of Corpus Christi and what was already a celebration has now become even more exciting. The Port unveiled five new locomotives Tuesday in order to better serve their customers. Two of those will even display the Port's logo.
Corpus Christi family looks for answers after father of two was found dead inside burned SUV in San Antonio
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local family is desperate for answers after their loved one was found dead inside his burned SUV in San Antonio. The body of Justin Vodrey was discovered in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July holiday. The initial police report said the vehicle fire was intentionally set.
Kingsville 'Clear the Shelter' campaign
The City of Kingsville is encouraging people in the Coastal Bend to help clear out their animal shelter, which is currently at capacity, with an August campaign.
'Dangerous for everyone involved': Corpus Christi police respond to person trying to corral cat on busy causeway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police responded to a call for a driver trying to corral a cat on the Highway 181 causeway. Officers found that the cat had gotten in one of the cars wheel wells. One officer tried to take the cat out, the department said he was bitten at that moment and the cat ended up on the Causeway's ledge.
Chase ends in fatal car accident off Highway 16 north of Freer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A chase involving law officials resulted in a crash north of Freer on Highway 16. According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, sheriff deputies began a pursuit when the driver of another vehicle started driving carelessly. Freer law officials pursued the vehicle until the driver crashed...
Local rappers sent to prison on drug charges
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — United States attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced in a news release that one of three men in a hip-hop group was sent to prison for his role in a "large-scale narcotics distribution operation" involving multiple properties in Corpus Christi. According to a release, 41-year-old Javon...
Arson believed to be the cause of house fire in Flour Bluff last week, arrest was made
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire officials say the cause of a fire on Admiral Drive was the result of arson. The house fire broke out just before 2 p.m. last Friday afternoon in Flour Bluff. Fire Marshal Randy Paige confirmed a woman was arrested after admitting she set fire to the structure.
6 K-9s head to U.S. border following 5-week human trafficking detection program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six new K-9s are headed to the border after completing five weeks of training through a Department of Public Safety program. Throughout the program, the dogs and their handlers focused on human trafficking across a variety of terrains. Two graduating breeds included three Dutch Shepherds...
A Texas blueprint for converting the 'abortion-minded': Lattes and a view
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - Jana Pinson leaned over the table at the architect's office, craning for a better look at the textures and patterns that would bring her post-Roe dreams to life. At a meeting in mid-July, three weeks after the Supreme Court retracted the constitutional right to abortion, Pinson...
CCPD hosts Operation Safe Return to provide students with necessary supplies, safety information
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Back to school season is in full swing with Operation Safe Return kicking off for the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District. The goal for the event is to get as many kids as possible ready to get back to school by providing backpacks filled with the necessary school supplies to start off the year.
Large tiger shark caught on North Padre Island
Man fights large tiger shark for 2 hours to bring it to shore. He estimates the beast was 11 feet long. The shark was released back into the wild.
