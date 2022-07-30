ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

2 brothers arrested in regards to disturbance call in Kingsville

 3 days ago
One hospitalized after person fires gunshots into Corpus Christi convenience store

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized this morning after being shot at a Stripes store on Ayers and Tarlton, Corpus Christi police officials said. The shooting happened at 5:15 a.m. Three people were inside the store when someone began shooting from outside the store, officials said. One person in the store was hit and had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
LAREDO, TX
Stabbing on North Beach leaves one in hospital and another in jail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An argument between two employees at a beach side hotel left one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another in jail. Early Friday morning, Corpus Christi police were called to the 3100 block of Surfside on North Beach for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, they found one employee of a hotel with a stab wound to the neck. The employee was rushed to SPOHN-Shoreline with life-threatening injuries, officials with the CCPD said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Bishop PD chief clears air on pet adoptions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a Facebook post on Monday, Bishop Police Chief Edward Day wanted to make clear that the City is doing all they can to find forever homes for animals in their shelter. This came after a separate post claiming that the chief ordered all dogs...
BISHOP, TX
2022 bond offers road improvements for Yorktown area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Plans for a new elementary school near Yorktown and the Oso Creek bridge have the City looking at new road improvements for the area. "If you look at the neighborhood behind me on my left here it's the Rancho Vista neighborhood. The only way they can get out is to make a left hand turn on a two lane highway where people are driving 50 miles an hour," said Corpus Christi Councilman Gil Hernandez. "So it's important not only that we widen this road and make it more safe, but also there's further development down the road."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Port of Corpus Christi receives 5 new locomotives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is the centennial year for the Port of Corpus Christi and what was already a celebration has now become even more exciting. The Port unveiled five new locomotives Tuesday in order to better serve their customers. Two of those will even display the Port's logo.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Chase ends in fatal car accident off Highway 16 north of Freer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A chase involving law officials resulted in a crash north of Freer on Highway 16. According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, sheriff deputies began a pursuit when the driver of another vehicle started driving carelessly. Freer law officials pursued the vehicle until the driver crashed...
Local rappers sent to prison on drug charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — United States attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced in a news release that one of three men in a hip-hop group was sent to prison for his role in a "large-scale narcotics distribution operation" involving multiple properties in Corpus Christi. According to a release, 41-year-old Javon...
