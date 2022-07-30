ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Matamoscas de Midessa fall by a run to San Antonio

By Avi Carr-Gloth
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – The Matamoscas de Midessa lost to the San Antonio Missions 6-5

The Midland RockHounds, as they’re usually known, hold four Copa nights celebrating Mexican heritage. The team changes their name to the Matamoscas which means flyswatters.

