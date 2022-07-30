Judge dismisses former Portsmouth PD chief’s wrongful termination suit against city

www.wavy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Three great steakhouses in VirginiaAlina Andras
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorfolk, VA
Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this SummerTravel MavenVirginia State
Related
No criminal charges for ex-Windsor officer over treatment of Black Army lieutenant, special prosecutor finds
A former Windsor police officer accused of using excessive force on a Black Army lieutenant should not face criminal charges but should be investigated for federal civil rights violations, according to a special prosecutor.
Lamont Johnson sentenced to 25 years; VB judge calls case ‘vile and inhumane’
Lamont Johnson confessed to strangling his ex-girlfriend Bellamy Gamboa in the Virginia Beach townhome they shared with their 20-month-old twins. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25.5 years in prison.
Windsor police officer not facing charges in 2020 traffic stop, special prosecutor says
A Windsor police officer caught on camera pepper-spraying a U.S. Army Lieutenant in December 2020 should not face charges, according to a special prosecutor.
Charges dismissed temporarily for Suffolk Tower arson suspect
Charges against a man accused of setting fire to the Suffolk Tower Apartments last summer have been temporarily dismissed because he was deemed incompetent to stand trial.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toddler’s death at VB hotel ruled suspicious, police say
A woman was also located at the Oceanfront hotel in the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue suffering from a medical emergency, Virginia Beach Police confirmed Tuesday.
Portsmouth police handing out free doorbell cameras to help reduce crime
Portsmouth police will soon be handing out doorbell cameras to help combat crime in the community.
Six months into Codi Bigsby search, still no trace of the 4-year-old
From massive search efforts and community vigils, to a mishandled police interrogation and felony charges lodged against Codi's father, WAVY-TV 10's investigative team has covered every new development in this case.
WAVY News 10
Pasquotank County Utilities conduct flushing
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County Utilities is conducting flushing through Friday, Aug. 5. The following areas should expect little to no water pressure during the flushing periods:. Weeksville Road. Pailin Creek Road. Toxey Road. Sawmill Road. Salem Church Road. Orchard Cove. Soundneck Road. Griffin Swamp Road. Esclip...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 sought in string of Virginia Beach vehicle larcenies
Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused in several recent larcenies.
Portsmouth Police investigates multiple overnight shootings, one dead
Portsmouth Police is investigating three different shooting incidents that took place throughout the city on the night of August 1, 2022.
WAVY News 10
Police investigating incident on Willow Drive in Newport News
Police were on the scene of an incident Saturday night in Newport News. According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 11:05 p.m. in the 600 block of Willow Dr. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/police-investigating-incident-on-willow-drive-in-newport-news/
WAVY News 10
Williamsburg-James City County school leaders give back to community
WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Williamsburg-James City County school leaders give …. Police departments across Hampton Roads hold National …. Luria, Kiggans discuss Navy quality of life issues. Convicted Gamboa murderer gets 25 years; VB judge …. Convicted Gamboa murderer gets 25 years; VB judge …. Toddler’s death at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story immediate traffic changes
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will be instituting a traffic pattern change, effective immediately.
Former Virginia teacher pleads guilty to starting fire outside neighbor's house
Forty-two-year-old Ryan Elza, former teacher in Norfolk, has plead guilty to arson and felony destruction of property.
Man charged with DWI drove over 115 during Gates pursuit, sheriff’s office says
A man who drove more than 115 mph down US 158 in Gates County was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, the Gates County Sheriff's Office says.
Driver killed in Portsmouth crash identified by Virginia State Police
The driver of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth on July 15 has been identified by Virginia State Police.
Man shot Tuesday afternoon in Portsmouth
Police announced on Twitter at 12:42 p.m. that a man walked into a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury and was being treated.
Newport News woman robbed at gunpoint in Facebook Marketplace deal gone bad
A Newport News woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday, all over an iPhone. She says she's lucky to be alive after the suspect's gun misfired.
WAVY News 10
2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple cars struck
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. 2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple …. Neighbors frightened by Newport News double shooting. Portsmouth police investigating after 2 men arrive …. 3 NC deputies shot while serving a warrant in Dudley. Police: Dominion worker ran light, struck other vehicle. New...
Man dies after early-morning shooting in Portsmouth
Two men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning. One of the men died, police confirmed.
Comments / 0