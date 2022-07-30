Legion Baseball: Day 2 State Tournament Highlights

www.upmatters.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Related
MLive.com
Top recruits: Detroit King’s Messiah Blair turns growth spurt into DI commitment
A funny thing happened to Messiah Blair during his Covid growth spurt. He got bigger … and smaller. The Detroit Martin Luther King defensive end has grown to become a top pass-rushing recruit, committing to play for Eastern Michigan. “I was a little guy back in the day,” Blair...
Davenport football player EyQuan Cobb killed in Detroit shooting
The Davenport football team is mourning the loss of one of their teammates.
Mel Pearson deemed ‘not credible’ multiple times in Michigan hockey investigation, report says
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan hockey head coach Mel Pearson did not provide credible answers repeatedly during a WilmerHale investigation into his program, according to the report obtained by MLive/The Ann Arbor News. Pearson has been under fire since fall 2021 after a complaint was filed against him...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Primary Election results: Tlaib leads big early for House District 12
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped out to an early lead in the Primary race for the Democratic race for House District 12 with 56 percent of the vote. Tlaib's closest competitor was Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey with 25 percent with 10 percent of the votes counted. The winner is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
Maize n Brew
Daily Brews: Survey finds Michigan is not a top-15 college football brand
The Michigan Wolverines are the winningest team in the history of college football. Tradition and legacy live through the walls of Schembechler Hall in Ann Arbor. But how much does all that really matter to a high school football player?. Official Visit tackled trying to figure this out. They polled...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
hourdetroit.com
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit
When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPMATTERS
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident downstate
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The driver who killed two people and injured three others during a ‘Make a Wish’ bike ride Saturday has been charged. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, one count of operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor, and second offense notice operating while intoxicated, a one year misdemeanor.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
The Oakland Press
In the red: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb counties in high transmission rate for COVID-19
Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties have all moved into the red or high designation for COVID-19 transmission, under which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone should wear a mask in public. The three counties had been in the green (low) or yellow (medium) classifications until recently,...
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HometownLife.com
Westland's Blues, Brews and BBQ 2022 to include good food, beer, music and fireworks
Southeast Michigan's top BBQ pit masters are lining up to participate in Westland's signature event of the year, Blues, Brews and BBQ at Thomas H. Brown Central City Park. Held Aug. 5 and 6, Blues, Brews and BBQ will feature several talented musicians, all American barbecue and a selection of Michigan craft beers. The event will take place on 5- 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
fox2detroit.com
Two Melvindale teens shot in drive-by at party thankful to be alive
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two teen girls were shot at a party on Detroit's west side amid last weekend's wave of violence across the city. Luckily they are expected to recover. "They’re just thanking god that they are okay," said mom Tamika Redmond. And they’re not the only ones:...
Detroit News
Detroit church looks back at 100 years
Gesu Catholic Church rang in its centennial with a celebratory block party in Detroit over the weekend. The festivities kicked off on Saturday afternoon and stretched into the late evening with family-friendly activities that included food trucks and live music on site. Gesu was founded by Jesuit priest John Nichols...
wcsx.com
New Michigan Pizza Packs 100 Slices of Pepperoni
Have you heard the phrase, “You can never have too much of a good thing?” Perhaps that applies to this new Michigan pizza that offers exactly 100 slices of pepperoni per pie. That’s a lot of meat. Little Caesars has announced their Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni, offering...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
downriversundaytimes.com
Section of Fort Street renamed to honor fallen veteran
LINCOLN PARK – Fort Street from Outer Drive to Goddard Road will be renamed to honor the late Army Special Sgt. Craig Frank, who was killed in action July 17, 2004, in Iraq. House Bill No. 5712, sponsored by state Rep. Cara Clemente (D-Lincoln Park), designates the section of M-85 as the “Sergeant Craig S. Frank Memorial Freeway.”
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
Why are some gas stations still higher than others as prices fall?
Gas prices continue to take a tumble and have been going down for more than 40 consecutive days. For the first time in months, Michigan is below the national average for gasoline.
Comments / 0