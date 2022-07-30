ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. mayor calls for federal help to manage influx of migrants

By Anna Wiernicki
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c18JD_0gyL6d2o00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — As more and more busloads of migrants arrive to the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. Mayor Bowser says the city is now at a tipping point.

“We need the federal government to be involved,” Bowser said.

She’s calling for 150 National Guard troops a day to help and to set up a processing center in the district.

Bowser said she expects the humanitarian crisis to escalate.

In April, as a response to an influx at the southern border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending buses full of migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities, like Washington D.C. So far, the city estimates that nearly 200 buses have arrived, delivering more than 4,000 migrants.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused Republican governors of using migrants as a political tool.

“There’s a process in place for managing migrants at the border — this is not it,” Jean-Pierre said.

But Republicans fired back, saying D.C. is experiencing just a fraction of what border communities experience every day.

The Department of Defense says the mayor’s request is now under consideration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

11 pounds of meth recovered from Iowa Park rest stop

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Two New Mexico residents are accused of trying to transport 11 pounds of meth through Wichita County over the weekend. Michael McDaniel is being held without bond on a trafficking charge from New Mexico and $100,000 for a new charge in Wichita County. Angelique Jaramillo has been released on a $100,000 […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Stripes employee accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — A Midland man was arrested last weekend after police said he cashed in on some stolen lottery tickets. Orren Lee Rogers, 38, has been charged with Theft and Lottery Fraud.  According to an affidavit, on July 23, a Stripes manager called 911 after she witnessed the crime during a review of […]
MIDLAND, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Three arrested in motel room with dozens of ID cards

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people were arrested at a Wichita Falls motel after police discover I.D. cards or documents in their room belonging to dozens of people. Traveon Teague, Cynthia Moreno, also known as Cynthia Holloway, and Leila Ann Holloway are charged with fraudulent use and possession of identifying information. Teague has additional charges […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Fox News

Rep. Cammack rips DC mayor's call for troops to help with migrants: 'Play stupid games, win stupid prizes'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., joined "The Faulkner Focus" Friday to slam Democrats for supporting open-border policies until they have to deal with the consequences firsthand. Cammack responded to Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. calling for greater support from the federal government and help from the National Guard as the city sees an influx of illegal immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

More migrants from Texas arrive in DC by bus after mayor asks for National Guard help

Yet another bus of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help dealing with the influx. The bus — only the latest in a monthslong effort to transport illegal migrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Four thousand migrants have arrived in DC in recent months, Bowser said Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#National Guard#White House#Republicans#The Department Of Defense#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
AOL Corp

'Baked Alaska' pleads guilty for role in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The far-right media personality known as "Baked Alaska" pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to a single misdemeanor charge stemming from his role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Anthime "Tim" Gionet, 34, also admitted in an...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Texoma's Homepage

Victim identified in Haystack bar homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – One person is dead after an early morning shooting at a Wichita Falls bar. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded at 12:11 am Monday, August 1, to investigate an assault with a weapon at the Haystack Bar located at 315 N. Scott Street. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy