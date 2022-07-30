Wichita Wind Surge comeback falls short on Friday

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals outlasted the Wind Surge 3-2 on Friday night behind a strong start on the mound from starting pitcher Anthony Veneziano. The win evened the series at two games apiece.

Left-hander Veneziano got the nod on the hill for the Naturals and pitched six innings, allowing one run on five hits and struck out five batters to earn the win.

The Naturals struck first in the top of the second inning as Logan Porter hit his tenth homer of the season. Tucker Bradley and Jake Means followed with RBI hits to give Northwest Arkansas a 3-0 lead.

The Surge responded with a Leobaldo Cabrera solo home run in the bottom of the third inning to shrink the deficit to 3-1. Cabrera finished two for four with an RBI in the game.

Kody Funderburk made an appearance out of the bullpen for the first time since June 28th and pitched three and two thirds scoreless innings, giving up only four hits before being relieved by Jordan Gore in the ninth inning.

Notes: Edouard Julien extended his hit streak to 12 games… The Surge fell to 0-33 when trailing after eight innings… Wichita has four homers in their last two games

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume play against the Naturals Saturday, July 30th. First pitch is at 6:05 and gates open at 5:00. Brent Headrick will make his Wind Surge debut on the mound and Alec Marsh will be on the hill for the Naturals.