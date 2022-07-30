ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Charity helps teachers stock classroom libraries

By Cassandra Smith
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbMZS_0gyL6Vvs00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Orphans Treasure Box Bookstore wants to help teachers when it’s time to get back in the classroom.

In a Facebook post , officials said they have “teacher specials” for educators to choose reading material. Banker’s boxes full of excess books are there for the picking.

Emus on the run in Danville

The books range from preschool clear through 6th grade.

The price for the boxes is $20. However, they are having a special through Sunday for their “birthday sale,” according to officials. With the promo code “ELEVENYEARS” buyers can get 50 percent off their purchase.

“We (heart emoji) teachers. Stock your classroom library for $10…” said officials.

Ameren Illinois offering bill payment relief to low-income customers

Per their Facebook page, Orphans Treasure Box is an online used bookstore using net profits from sales to donate to “organizations that serve orphans and vulnerable children.”

