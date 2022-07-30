ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions: Here are the winning numbers for $1.28B jackpot

By Talia Naquin, Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Are you the winner? Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is a huge $1.28 billion, the second largest in history. Winning numbers for the jackpot are: 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 . The Mega ball number is 14 . Friday’s Megaplier is 2X .

If you win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, here’s what experts say to do next

The top prize hasn’t been claimed since April 15, though there have been several winners of smaller pots. There have been over 28.1 million winning tickets of smaller prizes, including 42 worth at least $1 million. Friday’s $1.28 billion jackpot has a cash value of $747.2 million.

The largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was $1.537 billion and was claimed in 2018 by a single South Carolina winner.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each and drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays. Mega Millions explains the numbers are drawn by picking five balls from a set of balls numbered 1-70. An additional gold “Mega” ball is then drawn from a set of balls numbered 1-25.

If Friday’s jackpot isn’t claimed, the prize will roll into another to be drawn next week.

Odds of winning the jackpot are steep — among things you’re more likely to do than win the lottery are being killed by a shark, being struck by lightning this year and being struck by lightning in your entire lifetime.

USA Mega, which tracks Mega Millions statistics, says the most common Mega Millions numbers are 17, 10, 14, 31 and 4 for the first five numbers. The most common Mega ball number is 22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

Mega Millions jackpot increases to a little over $1 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 billion after no one was lucky enough to draw all of the six lucky numbers. The next drawing will be on Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m. The largest ever jackpot in Mega Millions history hit $1.537 billion before the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. If someone were to win after Friday's drawing and chose the cash option, the person would go home with $602.5 million before taxes.Mega Millions spokesperson Marie Kilbane said the lottery's website experience performance issues after 62 million people tried to visit it. 
LOTTERY
960 The Ref

Mega Millions jackpot now $1.1 billion, nation's 3rd largest

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — One of the nation's biggest lottery prizes got a little bigger Thursday as the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.1 billion. The increase ahead of Friday night’s drawing makes the jackpot the third largest, behind $1.5 billion prizes won in 2018 and 2016.
LOTTERY
