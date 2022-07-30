ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions: Here are the winning numbers for $1.28B jackpot

By Talia Naquin, Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NqcuA_0gyL5Jcb00

(NEXSTAR) — Are you the winner? Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is a huge $1.28 billion, the second largest in history. Winning numbers for the jackpot are: 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 . The Mega ball number is 14 . Friday’s Megaplier is 2X .

If you win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, here’s what experts say to do next

The top prize hasn’t been claimed since April 15, though there have been several winners of smaller pots. There have been over 28.1 million winning tickets of smaller prizes, including 42 worth at least $1 million. Friday’s $1.28 billion jackpot has a cash value of $747.2 million.

The largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was $1.537 billion and was claimed in 2018 by a single South Carolina winner.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each and drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays. Mega Millions explains the numbers are drawn by picking five balls from a set of balls numbered 1-70. An additional gold “Mega” ball is then drawn from a set of balls numbered 1-25.

If Friday’s jackpot isn’t claimed, the prize will roll into another to be drawn next week.

Odds of winning the jackpot are steep — among things you’re more likely to do than win the lottery are being killed by a shark, being struck by lightning this year and being struck by lightning in your entire lifetime.

USA Mega, which tracks Mega Millions statistics, says the most common Mega Millions numbers are 17, 10, 14, 31 and 4 for the first five numbers. The most common Mega ball number is 22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Pennsylvania Lottery website saw record traffic before Mega Millions drawing

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery’s website saw record traffic on Friday night as residents made last-minute attempts to purchase a $1.337 billion Mega Millions ticket. According to a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Lottery, the lottery website saw an estimated 1,700% traffic increase on the Draw Game purchasing site Friday. Some users experienced an outage […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Weekend stabbing suspect in police custody

Erie Police have made an arrest in a weekend stabbing. The incident happened around 7 p.m. Saturday evening in the 1100 block of East 11th Street. The victim suffered a stab wound to the chest. The victim was conscious and breathing when police arrived at the scene. The injury was reportedly non-life threatening. Police have […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Department of Human Services announces supplemental payments for LIHEAP households

The Department of Human Services announced on August 1 supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program payments to eligible households that received LIHEAP benefits during the 2021-2022 season. These payments will be sent to the eligible household in order to pay any current bills to their vendor or utility provider. Any of the remaining funds will […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
YourErie

Couple seeks answers after hit and run accident

One man is hospitalized after being hit by a car on July 29. Erie Police have confirmed that this was a hit and run that took place at the intersection of 12th Street and Greengarden. On Monday, police are still left searching for answers. Here is more from both the victim and his fiance. We […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Bicycle and motorcycle collide on East 10th and Hess Ave

Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident on Saturday night. This accident took place around 7:30 p.m. on July 30 around 7:30 p.m. on East 10th and Hess Avenue. According to reports from the scene, a motorcycle and bicycle collided. Both drivers were responsive at the scene and taken to the hospital. […]
ACCIDENTS
YourErie

Push continues to give $2,000 payments to PA families

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The push continues to give $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvania families amid the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs of living. Governor Tom Wolf, along with state legislators, on Tuesday reintroduced the “PA Opportunity Program,” which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. Back in February 2022, Gov. Wolf first unveiled the $1.7 billion […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Man in critical condition after weekend shooting on Erie’s east side

Erie Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that left one person in stable but critical condition. That incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East 7th and Vine streets. According to police, one man was shot in the abdomen and taken straight to the operating room at a local hospital. Police […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jackpot#Megaplier#Usa Mega
YourErie

Horse struck by Dodge Intrepid on Route 6

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Fog was a contributing factor in a recent vehicle vs horse collision in Warren County. A Dodge Intrepid struck a horse on July 27 on Route 6 in Columbus Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver of the 2012 Dodge Intrepid was traveling west on Route 6 when he encountered […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

One man hospitalized after stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the City of Erie. According to Erie Police, this happened around 7 p.m. on July 30 in the 1100 block of East 11th Street. The victim was conscious and breathing at the scene and taken to a local hospital. Police said the injury did not seem […]
YourErie

Catalytic converters stolen from Erie casino shuttle buses

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three Presque Isle Downs and Casino shuttle buses had their catalytic converters stolen recently. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the three shuttle buses (all white 2014 Ford E-350 Super Duty vehicles) had their catalytic converters cut and stolen between 10 p.m. on July 23 and midnight on July 26. […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Erie Police probe Saturday evening shooting

One man was shot in the abdomen and taken straight to the operating room at a local hospital. According to Erie Police, this happened around 6:30 on July 30 near the intersection of East 7th and Vine Street. Police report that nobody has been charged as of yet and the investigation is continuing.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man shot in abdomen near East 7th and Vine Streets

It was a busy night for City of Erie emergency crews on Saturday. Crews responded to a shooting that took place near the intersection of East 7th and Vine Streets. According to police, this shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. One man was reportedly shot in the abdomen and was taken straight to the operating […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police investigating multiple late night shots fired calls

Erie Police are now searching for suspects after multiple shots fired incidents took place on Sunday night. Police said three neighborhoods were struck by dozens of rounds of gunfire. We spoke with neighbors who said that they heard the gunshots. One neighbor from the 700 block of Poplar St. said that she is shaken up […]
YourErie

Saturday evening stabbing sends one to the hospital

One man was stabbed in the chest on Saturday. According to police, this stabbing took place around 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 11th Street. The victim was conscious and breathing at the scene and was then taken to the hospital. Police claim that the injury did not seem life-threatening. Police also conducted […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourErie

Some Pennsylvanians to get one-time bonus rebates

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Older Pennsylvanians ​and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving more money this year than expected. Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program will provide one-time bonus rebates to those who qualify for the program, which recently became effective […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy