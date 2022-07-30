HBO Max Reboot of Fan-Favorite Series Has a Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating

comicbook.com
Why Now Is The Perfect Time to End the Arrowverse
On Monday, the news that fans of The CW's The Flash had been both expecting and dreading became official. The long-running DC Comics inspired series — and technically the last of the network's so-called Arrowverse — will end with a 13-episode ninth season in 2023. The announcement marks the end of an era, one that dramatically changed the face of superhero television and while there are many fans who are hoping that the Arrowverse can continue after The Flash's end, be it with spinoffs or through the resurrection of other, previously cancelled in-universe shows by other networks, the reality is now is the right time to end the Arrowverse.
The Flash Fans React to Series Ending
The Flash alive is racing towards an exit on The CW. The Arrowverse spinoff will end after a 13-episode ninth and final season of the superhero series starring Grant Gustin as scarlet speedster Barry Allen, the fastest man alive. Showrunner Eric Wallace, who announced the long-running DC show's finale Monday, confirmed The Flash will conclude after a shortened season in 2023 on The CW. By the end of its run, The Flash will have outlasted its contemporaries, the eight-season Arrow and the seven-season Supergirl, and the Arrowverse series Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow.
Paramount+ YA Series School Spirits Adds Zombies Star
Paramount+'s upcoming YA series School Spirits has officially found its latest star. On Monday, it was announced that Milo Manheim will be starring alongside Cobra Kai's Peyton List in the upcoming live-action series. Manheim is known for portraying Zed Necrodopolis in Disney Channel's Zombies franchise, as well as roles on American Housewife, The Conners, and Dancing With the Stars. The actor is set to play Wally, a lovable ghost from the 1980s who in his glory days was a star high school football player.
Save Batgirl Trends as Fans Rally for HBO Max Movie to Be Released
On Tuesday, DC fans were hit with surprising news when word broke that the previously-planned Batgirl movie was being shelved with no plans for the nearly finished film to be released either on HBO Max or in theaters. According to The Wrap, the film's budget grew to $90 million thanks to COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns and was ultimately not seen by the powers that be as the sort of film that would be a "theatrical event" of the sort DC is wanting to put out. As one might guess, the news did not sit well with fans who quickly took to social media to share their feelings about the matter and, on top of that, a movement has begun to "Save Batgirl" as well.
The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Figuring Out What to Do With Movie
The future of the DC universe was hit with a shocking update on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie has been shelved. This means that the long-awaited project will not be releasing in theaters or on HBO Max, despite having already wrapped production earlier this year, and reports indicating that its star, Leslie Grace, could play a key role in upcoming DC projects. The news has caused fans to speculate at length about the larger future of DC's films, and new reporting from Variety might indicate that the circumstances surrounding another film on the slate might not be set in stone. According to the outlet's reporting about Batgirl's cancellation, the studio is reportedly "still contending with what to do about" the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2023.
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
Scoob! Sequel Shelved By HBO Max
Warner Bros. Discovery is making some huge changes over at HBO Max, with one of the changes being the shelving of the Scoob! sequel. Scoob!: Holiday Haunt was a planned sequel for the 2020 film that ended up being released on HBO Max during the height of the pandemic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to shelve the $40 million Scoob! Holiday Haunt. The DC film Batgirl is also getting the ax, even with its reported $90 million budget that ballooned due to COVID-19 reshoots. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has put a premium on only releasing big-budget films in theaters instead of HBO Max, a departure from Warner Bros.' previous regime.
Showtime Cancels New Series After Only One Season
Time is officially up for Showtime's The First Lady. On Monday, the network confirmed that it will not be moving forward with a second season of the anthology series, which follows fictionalized retellings of three First Ladies of the United States at different eras of the White House. The show, which was led by Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, wrapped up its first season just six weeks ago. The series was created by Aaron Cooley, and directed by Susanne Bier.
What Does Batgirl's Cancellation Mean For DC's Black Canary Movie?
The live-action DC multiverse was hit with a shocking piece of news on Tuesday, when reports confirmed that Warner Bros will be shelving its Batgirl movie, despite the film having already wrapped production. This decision was reportedly made due to changes to DC's larger film slate, with the studio hoping to make larger-scale blockbuster films for theaters, instead of releases on the HBO Max streaming service (which Batgirl was previously planned to debut on). Batgirl's surprise cancellation has now led some to wonder about the future of other reported or confirmed DC projects — including another planned HBO Max-exclusive film set in Batgirl's corner of the DC universe, Black Canary.
Star Trek Mourns the Loss of Nichelle Nichols
Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died at age 89. Nichols' role as Uhura in Star Trek, a Black woman serving on the bridge crew of the USS Enterprise, inspired countless people, including many actors who later follow in her footsteps. She broke down barriers with her kiss with William Shatner's Capt. Kirk in the episode "Plato's Stepchildren," which is widely recognized as the first interracial kiss on American television. She became iconic enough through her role as Uhura on Star Trek that NASA later turned to her for help in recruiting women and minorities into its space program, covered in the recent documentary film Woman in Motion about Nichols' life.
Batgirl Movie: Batman Spinoff Shelved, DC Fans "Infuriated"
Warner Bros. Discovery won't be lighting the Bat-Signal for Batgirl. On Tuesday, The New York Post reported that the Batman spinoff, starring Leslie Grace in the title role of Barbara Gordon, was "shelved" and won't release in theaters or stream on HBO Max despite a reported $70 million price tag. TheWrap and other outlets corroborated the news, which comes months after DC Comics parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery under cost-cutter CEO David Zaslav. Batgirl wrapped filming in late March under Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah from a script by DC's Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey and The Flash screenwriter Christina Hodson.
Stranger Things 4 Falls Short of Squid Game for Netflix Record
Stranger Things 4 may have been the biggest English-language TV season in Netflix history, but it fell just short of being the biggest overall season. Squid Game, the surprise Korean hit series, still holds that distinction. Netflix revealed this week that Stranger Things 4 was viewed for a total of 1.4 billion hours during its first 28 days. Squid Game saw 1.7 billion hours in that same time frame.
John Wick Director Talked to Marvel About Directing Blade Reboot
Chad Stahelski is one of the most prominent action filmmakers in Hollywood, rising the ranks from his days as a stuntman on films like The Crow and The Matrix to filling the director's chair on Lionsgate's John Wick franchise. The filmmaker has even dipped his toes into superhero cinema, working on projects like Captain America: Civil War and Deadpool 2. At one point, the director told us he wanted to be the one to bring Blade into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Handmaid's Tale Star Cast in The Excorcist Movie Reboot
The Exorcist reboot has added The Handmaid's Tale star Ann Dowd. Dowd, who is best known for her role as Aunt Lydia in the Hulu dystopian series, will star alongside Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn, according to Variety. Burstyn in said to be reprising her role from the original film. The Exorcist reboot is being produced by Blumhouse and Morgan Creek for Universal and Peacock and is set to be released theatrically next October.
The Curse of Bridge Hollow First Look Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the first look at The Curse of Bridge Hollow, a new Halloween movie arriving on the streamer in October. Networks and streaming platforms are known for adding relevant content to coincide with holidays, and Halloween is no different. Add in some all-star talent and you hopefully have a hit on your hands. The star power for The Curse of Bridge Hollow consists of Marlon Wayans (The Wayans Bros.) and Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things), as a father and daughter who have to combat Halloween decorations coming to life thanks to some mischievous spirits.
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
DC Brings Back A Fan-Favorite Version of Joker As A Surprising Big Bad
DC Comics has brought back a fan-favorite version of The Joker as a surprising big bad in a major event storyline. The series in question is Flashpoint Beyond, the limited series that is running alongside DC's other big event series, Dark Crisis. After his apparent death at Darkseid's hands (or eyes rather), Thomas Wayne has woken up in a restored Flashpoint timeline that has some key differences from the doomed one he first came from. Thomas Wayne/Batman's investigation of why his rogue timeline still exists has been impeded by an unknown enemy... who has finally been revealed.
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
Drago: Dolph Lundgren Speaks Out After Sylvester Stallone Slams Spinoff
This week, it was announced that the Rocky spinoffs would not be ending with the upcoming Creed III. It was reported by The Wrap that a Drago movie was in the works with Dolph Lundgren (Ivan Drago) and Florian Munteanu (Viktor Drago). Lundgren first appeared in the franchise in Rocky IV back in 1985 and reprised the role in Creed II in 2018 with Munteanu joining as his son. After the news of the Drago movie broke, Rocky creator Sylvester Stallone made it clear that he was unhappy with the decision, saying producer Irwin Winkler is "exploiting" the franchise. Today, Stallone hit Winkler even harder with a graphic social media post calling the producer and his family "bloodsuckers." He also added, "DOLPH, why? Not a phone call?" One fan came to Lundgren's defense in the comments, and Stallone replied, saying it wasn't right since he gave Lundgren his start. However, it looks like those comments have since been deleted. It could be because Lundgren has since made a post of his own, setting the record straight about his involvement.
Spider-Man 2 Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10 One Day After Its Arrival
Netflix got a big Marvel upgrade this week, as all three Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies were added to the service on August 1st. Fans have been excited to rewatch the Spider-Man trilogy on Netflix since the streaming service announced its arrival last month, and it hasn't taken long for subscribers to make good on those promises. Spider-Man 2 is already rising through the Netflix charts, just one day after being added to the service.
