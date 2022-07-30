Luis Castillo traded to Mariners by Reds for 4 prospects

www.sfgate.com
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
Vin Scully, Legendary Sports Announcer and Voice of the Dodgers, Dies at 94
Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the longtime Dodgers play-by-play announcer considered by many to be the king of his profession, has died. He was 94. The Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed Scully’s death through its official social media. pic.twitter.com/FloR9dBhZj — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022 Also for years a national announcer of baseball for NBC, football and golf for CBS and baseball for CBS Radio, Scully endeared himself to fans through 67 seasons with the Dodgers, a record for one broadcaster with one team in any sport. In 2010, the American Sportscasters Assn. named Scully the greatest sportscaster of...
Chapman homers, Berríos gets win as Jays beat Tigers 4-1
TORONTO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer, José Berríos won his third straight decision and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the error-prone Detroit Tigers 4-1 Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette had RBI doubles for the Blue Jays, who have won 12 of 15 overall after taking three of four from the Tigers. Toronto (57-45) is a season-high 12 games above .500 for the third time, and the first time since the Blue Jays were 37-25 on June 15.
