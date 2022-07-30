St. Peters man hopes to find, thank first responders after being rescued from flood

www.kmov.com
KMOV
Man drowns while swimming in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 59-year-old who drowned in a pool in north St. Louis Country has been identified Tuesday. According to St. Louis County Police, 59-year-old Keven Wright was found unresponsive in the deep end of a swimming pool in the 11000 block of Sugartrail Drive. Wright had a medical emergency while swimming in 9 feet of water.
Police ID man who drowned in St. Louis flash flooding
ST. LOUIS – Police have identified a man who drowned in his car during last week’s historic rainfall and flash flooding across St. Louis. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosedale and Enright avenues in the West End neighborhood just before 10 a.m. on July 26.
Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake
A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
KMOV
St. Peters grandmother’s basement floods the day she faced her daughter’s killer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Peters woman lost her home in an instant- on a day she was already dreading. “I was sitting on the couch writing my victim’s impact statement and heard running water and thought it was the shower,” said Stacy Stelzer. Flood water...
KMOV
Team Rubicon offers free aid to flood victims in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, is providing support to St. Louis and the surrounding area in response to heavy rains that dumped over eight inches of rain in some areas. Team Rubicon will provide site surveys, muck out homes, and remove debris in...
KMOV
Beagles rescued from medical facility arrive in St. Louis
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The Animal Protective Association (APA) in Brentwood stepped up Tuesday to help a new batch of dogs. Workers brought in a group of beagles rescued from a medical facility in Virginia. The dogs were scheduled for medical testing and were among 4,000 pets surrendered from the facility.
kfmo.com
Bonne Terre Woman Injured in Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 44 year old Vikki I. Young, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car crash in Ste. Genevieve County, Saturday morning just after 9:30. Highway Patrol reports show Young was driving south at 18662, Highway D, when the car ran off the left side of the road, crashed into an embankment, and rolled over. Young was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. She was not wearing a seat belt during the accident.
Man shot and killed on I-55 Friday identified
ST. LOUIS – The person killed Friday night on I-55 has been identified. Deolandis Dabney, 27, was shot at about 12:30 p.m. on I-55 at South Broadway. Officers found him inside a four-door silver car suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The back passenger window was shot out, though it remains unclear […]
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
advantagenews.com
Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun County crash
Illinois State Police report a fatal motorcycle crash in Calhoun County over the weekend. The driver of the bike crashed on southbound Illinois Route 100 near North Michael Road just after 4pm Saturday while riding with other motorcycles. No other bikes or drivers were involved. The operator died at the scene.
kjluradio.com
Tractor-trailer hit by train, causes fuel spill, in Audrain County
An out-of-state truck driver is hospitalized after his tractor trailer is hit by a train, causing a fuel spill in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says a tractor-trailer hauling diesel was attempting to turn near the Jefferson Street railroad crossing Saturday morning. Officers say the driver left the back of the trailer near the tracks, and it was hit by a slow-moving train. The trailer was pushed about 100 feet before coming to rest.
KMOV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed man robs group walking in the Central West End
CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for a man seen robbing three people at gunpoint in the Central West End Wednesday. Just past midnight, two women and a man were walking on South Euclid when a black Kia Soul drove past and circled back around shortly. Police said the armed driver got out of the car and ordered them to give up their belongings. Surveillance video captured the suspect going through the man’s pockets before speeding off in the Kia.
KMOV
Man turns himself in after fight leaves 3 people shot in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man accused of shooting three people following a fight in the Metro East turned himself in, police said. Khalind Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, is being held on a $250,000 bond on three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Just before 2 a.m....
KMOV
15-year-old shot, injured while on a walk in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old was shot and injured in north St. Louis City early Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue at around 4 a.m. Officers said they found the 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm inside a home.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
Wichita Eagle
Lake of Ozarks boat crash kills 1
Sheriffs were at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the drowning of a man in the Lake of Ozarks.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Savannah M. Stewart, 19, of Imperial was injured Thursday afternoon, July 28, in a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer on I-44 east of Lewis Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:08 p.m., Stewart was driving a 2002 Mercury Cougar east on the interstate and...
Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol recovers body from Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Searchers recovered a boater’s body at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday morning, following an incident Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat driver was thrown overboard when they were driving too fast for the current conditions. The boat hit a wake at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Timothy Ridens, 41, from Staunton, Illinois, was the boat’s driver. His body was recovered from the lake Saturday morning, and he was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m.
