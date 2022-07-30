Wind Surge comeback falls short against Naturals

salinapost.com
Wind Surge defeats Naturals 5-2, wins series
WICHITA - DaShawn Keirsey Jr.’s baserunning led the Wind Surge to a 5-3 victory on Sunday afternoon as he scored two runs on wild pitches to power Wichita to the series victory. Simeon Woods-Richardson made his first start on the mound for the Surge since June 11 and pitched...
Wind Surge trounces Naturals, 11-3
WICHTA - Edouard Julien’s two home runs and four RBIs led the Wind Surge to an 11-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday night as Wichita took the series lead. The Naturals struck first as they forced two first-inning walks and allowed Logan Porter to hit a...
Suspect charged in murder of Kan. man walking from nightclub
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused in the deadly April shooting outside a Kansas nightclub made his first court appearance in the case Friday. Brent Cruz, 35, is charged with 2nd degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Kan. man with a history of crime is charged in 2020 murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon with a history of crime including his involvement in a 2019 fatal crash in a stolen SUV that killed two people is facing a murder charge from a 2020 killing. On Friday, 42-year-old Christopher English was charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of...
Federal lawsuit filed against Salina, Hutchinson restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
Kansas woman arrested after her dog attacks police officer
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas woman whose dog attacked a Wichita Police officer. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Officers contacted individuals who reported that their female neighbor...
Police hosting active shooter training for Kan. houses of worship
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After multiple mass shootings nationwide during the last three months, the Wichita Police Department is set to host active shooter training for churches in the region. According to the department's social media page, the training is for all houses of worship. A date for training has not...
