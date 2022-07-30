Car thefts spike during summer months, San Antonio seeing increase in stolen cars

news4sanantonio.com
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry Lease
KENS 5
17 stolen vehicles recovered in Comal County
Officials went to a home in New Braunfels and discovered 17 stolen vehicles. Two people were taken into custody shortly after.
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly shooting at North Side LA Fitness has long criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night at a North Side LA Fitness has a long history of trouble with the law. San Antonio police found Jessie MacWilliams, 32, walking down a sidewalk not far from the gym, located on Blanco Road near Loop 410, and took him into custody shortly after the shooting.
KSAT 12
The ambush murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi; South Texas Crime Stories
A year ago, we all watched as the capital murder trial of Otis McKane took place. For the first time ever, KSAT live streamed a trial from gavel to gavel. It was the first time we heard and saw all the evidence in the murder case of San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi.
news4sanantonio.com
Police arrest armed suspect that barricaded inside auto repair shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police have evacuated an auto repair building near a local car dealership after an armed person barricaded themselves inside. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. Monday when San Antonio Police officers pulled over a car for a traffic violation off NW Loop 410 near Baywater Drive on the Northwest Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Two young men seen running off after nearly crashing vehicle into West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two young men who ran off after crashing their vehicle just inches from a West Side home. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on South Laredo Street near South Minter Street. Police said the driver was speeding when he lost control...
KTSA
San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting at Northside gym
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was shot and killed while he was at a Northside gym Monday night. San Antonio police say 32 year old Jessie MacWilliams walked up behind the victim and shot him in the head while he was working out at the L-A Fitness on the 7100 block of Blanco Road.
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies find 580 pieces of stolen mail, handmade postmaster keys during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO - Two women are behind bars accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from a San Antonio apartment complex using handmade thieves tools. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Rebecca Kosakowski, 34, and Lenora Salas, 20, were arrested on July 27 during a traffic stop in West Bexar County.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Man in construction vest robs West Side Dollar General at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who robbed a West Side Dollar General back in May. The robbery happened around 8 p.m. on May 4 at the Dollar General off West U.S. Highway 90 near Military Drive West. Police said a man wearing a bright...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect who gunned down man working out at North Side gym identified
SAN ANTONIO - The suspect accused of gunning a man down while working out at a North Side gym on Monday has been identified. Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, 32, was arrested shortly after the shooting and is charged with murder. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the LA Fitness...
KSAT 12
2 men accused of stealing man’s work truck at knifepoint in King William neighborhood, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men accused of carjacking a man at knifepoint in the King William neighborhood of downtown. The robbery happened at 7 a.m. on July 20 in the 100 block of East Sheridan St., not far from the San Antonio River and King William Street.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man caught on camera beating his dog gets 25-year prison term
SAN ANTONIO – A 56-year-old San Antonio man who was caught on camera punching and kicking his young Rottweiler on the front porch of his home was sentenced to 25 years in prison. According to an Animal Care Services news release, Frank Javier Fonseca was sentenced in June and...
news4sanantonio.com
Police are looking for suspect who stabbed a man during argument
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing another man during an argument just North of Downtown. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday off North Flores Street and North Laredo. Police said the two men got into an argument when the suspect stabbed the...
KSAT 12
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in head-on crash that killed 18-year-old, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old woman was arrested following a head-on crash that killed an 18-year-old man on the Southeast Side over the weekend. Priscilla Guerrero was charged with intoxication manslaughter, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Guerrero was detained at the scene early Saturday because she was...
news4sanantonio.com
Family of 3 accused of dumping body in plastic bin outside vacant West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A family of three has been arrested after they were caught through surveillance video dumping a body on the West side of town. On July 19th a 19-year-old woman was reported missing by her father. She was last seen alive at her apartment on the night of July 19.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed while working out at North Side gym, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a gunman went up to him while he worked out at a North Side gym and shot him, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called out to the shooting in the 7100 block of Blanco Road just after 7 p.m. Monday.
A burglar is terrorizing a north-side condominium community, residents say
SAN ANTONIO — A couple living in Lafayette Place believe a burglar is targeting their condominium community near the medical center. Roland Gonzales and his wife said it began on June 17. The couple believes the man burglarized their condo and ransacked the residence while they were away. In...
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies pair killed in shooting at South Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people shot and killed at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side last Friday. Officials say Angel Ray Garcia, 15, and Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, were both found dead around 3 a.m. on July 29 in a stairwell area of the Union Pines apartments, located in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.
Viral TikTok warns San Antonio residents about stowaways in truck beds
Be sure to check your truck.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after crashing into home on Northeast side of town
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he crashed into a home on the Northeast side. Police were dispatched to 7414 Midcrown Drive at around 3:32 a.m. According to officials, a man crashed into the home, leaving a hole. Police say the driver did stay at the scene after the accident. No one inside the home was injured nor was the driver.
KSAT 12
Murder suspect arrested in Pleasanton, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office says
ATASCOSA COUNTY – Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Pleasanton, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office. On July 27, the body of Joe Hernandez was discovered on Lucas Road in the Blackhill Community. ACSO obtained a warrant for...
