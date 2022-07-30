Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 7.29.22

411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
Cody Rhodes, Sting, Jim Ross, And More Send Videos For Ric Flair's Last Match
WWE, AEW, and more have all come together to congratulate Ric Flair on his final match. On July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more. on July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more.
WWE SummerSlam: Riddle and Seth Rollins Brawl in a Surprise Segment
Despite being sidelined with a storyline injury, Riddle still appeared on WWE SummerSlam to call out Seth Rollins. The King of Bros hit the ring to demand that Rollins come out and face him, which Rollins responded to by rushing the squared circle and brawling with his rival. Security would attempt to separate the two, but not before Rollins landed a stomp to Riddle's injured neck. Rollins would slowly retreat as Riddle tended to his neck, shouting that Riddle should have never called him out in the first place.
Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
The Undertaker Talks Ric Flair's Last Match, Bianca Belair Reflects On Becky Lynch Feud | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ric Flair's final match takes place later tonight. Earlier in the week, The Undertaker spoke with Sports Illustrated about the match, saying that he doesn't want to see it personally but he does wish “The Nature Boy” well and hopes that he gets everything he's looking for out of the match.
Controversial Ending Concludes Smackdown Women’s Title Match At WWE Summerslam
Liv Morgan is still technically the Smackdown Women’s Champion after WWE Summerslam, but not without controversy. Ronda Rousey dominated the match and looked to win with an armbar, but Morgan moved her into a pinfall for the three count. However, the replay showed that Morgan tapped out before the three, meaning she technically should have lost. After the match, Rousey attacked Morgan and put her in the armbar. She then attacked referee Dan Engler and put him in an armbar as well.
Bobby Lashley Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have Shoulder Surgery Before Wrestlemania
In an interview with the Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley said that Vince McMahon wanted him to get shoulder surgery before Wrestlemania, but he refused. Lashley was written out of storylines at Elimination Chamber due to a shoulder issue, but returned just before Wrestlemania to challenge Omos. He...
Ric Flair wins last match against Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett
Ric Flair emerged victorious in what was billed as his final wrestling match Sunday evening in Nashville, Tennessee. Flair, 73, teamed with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The finish had Conrad Thompson, Flair’s other son-in-law, throw brass knuckles to Andrade, who then used them to strike Jarrett. Flair then put Jarrett in the figure four leglock as referee David Miller ran in and counted to three, giving Flair and Andrade the win.
WWE Summerslam Match Reportedly Cut Short For Time Reasons
As previously reported, the WWE booked a ‘controversial’ finish to their Smackdown women’s title match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan at Summerslam. The match ended with Morgan getting the pinfall but tapping out at 2 to Rousey’s submission. The match ran for a little over...
Brian Gewirtz Autobiography To Release In August
August 17th will see the release of Brian Gewirtz’s memoir of his career as the head writer of the WWE. Promotional material for the upcoming book reads as follows:. Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz brings readers behind the scenes for an unprecedented look at the chaotic, surreal, unbelievable backstage world of the WWE.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.01.22 – Rollins Talks SummerSlam, The Street Profits Discuss Their Losing Streak, and More!
-Well, Ciampa just picked up two wins in one night so HHH is definitely in charge and right now that is what is best for business. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. -Headlines: Edge vows to destroy...
Damian Priest Thinks Buying & Reviving ROH Is a ‘Positive’ for the Business
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022, WWE Superstar Damian Priest discussed Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor (ROH) and the company’s revival under his ownership. Priest noted on Tony Khan buying ROH, “Anytime that there’s another avenue for the boys...
Tonight’s WWE Raw Reportedly a ‘Statement’ Show, May Be Commercial Free For First Hour
WWE reportedly has big plans for tonight’s episode of Raw, which may be a “statement show” and ad-free for hour one according to a couple of reports. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp posted to Twitter on Monday to say that tonight’s episode “sounds like a ‘statement’ show,” though exactly what that means isn’t clear.
Spoiler On Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a spoiler on a star backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is backstage at tonight’s Raw and is likely to appear after he showed up at SummerSlam and helped The Mysterios defeat the Judgement Day. Edge had been out...
MLW Adds Sam Leterna To Announce Team As Fusion Correspondent
Major League Wrestling has announced that Sam Leterna has joined the MLW broadcast team and will serve as the correspondent for Fusion. The show returns in the fall. When MLW FUSION kicks off its fall season it will have a new face joining the broadcast team with Sam Leterna serving as a correspondent for Major League Wrestling.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
Theory On Criticism Of Him Not Earning His Push In WWE, Not Wanting To Be Next John Cena
In a recent interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Theory discussed the criticism of him not earning his push in WWE, the comparisons to John Cena, and much more. You can read his comments below. Theory on the criticism of him not earning his push in WWE: “I think a...
