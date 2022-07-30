Augusta mayor-elect hosts food truck Friday for families

www.wrdw.com
Back to school events and giveaways Aug. 6
CSRA (WFXG) - There are several back-to-school events and school supply giveaways across the CSRA. Trenton, S.C. - Local churches are supplying a back-to school event in Trenton to help parents and children in the community. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bettis Academy Park in Trenton. There will be a school supply giveaway, food, fun and live music by DJ Hot.
Tiny homes ordinance moves to full Augusta Commission
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners passed a draft ordinance for tiny homes in the city. They’ve been looking at them as an affordable housing solution. It still needs final approval from commission. Here’s what tiny homes could look like in the Garden City. “The cost of living...
Rezoning plans for Regency Mall move to Augusta Commission
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a few months since former tax commissioner Steven Kendrick announced plans to revitalize the site of the old Regency Mall, and now the plans are making their way to commission. Here’s what to expect for Cardinal Town Square. Kendrick says the land...
Augusta Planning & Development approves rezoning petition for Regency Mall property
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A new chapter for the old Regency Mall is now a step closer. Monday, Augusta Planning and Development approved a petition for rezoning. In short, there won't be any construction at the site just yet. However, it does mean an ok for the planned unit development under several conditions. Most of them are for meeting various city standards. The plan also still needs complete feedback from a developmental regional impact, or DRI, survey. But, Augusta Economic Development Authority Chairman Steven Kendrick calls it progress.
Historic Aiken Foundation, Aiken mayor won't meet to discuss Project Pascalis
The Historic Aiken Foundation will not be meeting with Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon over Project Pascalis in the near future. Linda Johnson, chairwoman of the foundation, said Thursday that the foundation was advised by its attorney to stop plans for meeting with the mayor. Project Pascalis is the city's name...
Vending machine offers free books to North Harlem Elementary students
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new addition to North Harlem Elementary School will give students free books, but they have to earn them with good behavior. Here’s the story behind the ‘Inchy the Bookworm Machine’. Students at North Harlem Elementary have been rewarded for good behavior before,...
Here’s a look at open house school events in the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a schedule of open house events for some school districts in the CSRA. Open House for elementary, K-8, and C.T. Walker Magnet Schools students will be held on August 2 from noon to 6 p.m. For students who attend middle school, high school, Davidson...
Vigil held for Keisha Chanel Geter who was killed at the Knights Inn
A family’s fight for justice after losing their loved one to what they say is a hate crime.
Richmond County schools look ahead to the new school year
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County students and Richmond County elementary students are back in the classroom Thursday. We got a chance to check in with school leaders on what the new year will look like. Richmond County schools are having their back-to-school open house for all parents and guardians...
Performers announced for 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C., (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern returns this year after a two-year hiatus. The celebration was canceled twice since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will return this October 29 in full swing. Performers for this year’s celebration were announced at the North Augusta City...
Historic monument added to Golden Blocks on Laney – Walker Boulevard
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of Augusta’s prominent African American leaders now lives along the Golden Blocks of the CSRA. The community unveiled the historic monument of Carrie Mays on Laney – Walker Boulevard in front of A.R. Johnson High School. Mays was the first woman elected to the Augusta City Council back in 1970 […]
Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA
Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties. Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
Sinkhole opens in Aiken parking lot
A sinkhole has opened up in Aiken. The sinkhole is located in front of American Freight, a furniture store, which is located in a shopping center off of Richland Avenue. Caution tape surrounded the sinkhole on Monday morning. Other tenants of the shopping center that are nearby the sinkhole include...
Anonymous donation covers school lunch debt for some in Aiken County
Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous citizen, 19 students in 10 Aiken County public schools had their outstanding lunch debts paid. During the Aiken County Board of Education meeting on July 26, the board approved a donation of $1,657.97 to the School Food Services. The money will be applied...
County Commissioner's Apartment Complex Called 'Unfit for Human Occupation'
The Clara Point apartment complex, owned by Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins, is receiving scrutiny for living conditions several in the area have described as unacceptably harsh. The story captured local news in Columbia County, Georgia, where the apartments are located, last week. It's the latest in a string of bad publicity for Mullins, who's currently fighting for re-election to a second term.
Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival early tickets on sale
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is returning for its 40th year, and it’s planning to be bigger and better than ever. At Arts in the Heart the Augusta Commons is transformed in to festival for everyone to enjoy. This years event...
Aiken County security, emergency chief discusses goals for new school year
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up with Aiken County schools to find out more about their student safety plans this year. We’ve heard concerns from parents about not having a school resource officer in every school. The district says they are working on getting funding to do that.
New affordable homes to be built on Cedar Street
An empty lot on Cedar Street will soon become a space for new affordable homes.
Columbia County teacher battling cancer dies
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A middle school in Columbia County honors a teacher who lost his battle to cancer. | Columbia County teacher supported by school while battling cancer 48-year-old Stallings Island Middle School math teacher and head football coach Brett Cooper died yesterday after battling Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The visitation is set for […]
