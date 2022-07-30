Dumpster Match & More Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

411mania.com
Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match
Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
PWMania
Update on Ric Flair Following His Last Match
Ric Flair is said to be doing fine following the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night. This marked the first time that Flair had wrestled in 11 years after nearly dying in 2017, requiring surgery on his bowel and suffering kidney failure.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
411mania.com
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
wrestlinginc.com
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
CNET
WWE SummerSlam 2022: Results, Full Recap and Analysis
Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in an insane Last Man Standing match. The bout between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam was the one we should have got at WrestleMania. While their previous clash overpromised and underdelivered -- hard to avoid when you bill something as the "biggest WrestleMania match of all time" -- SummarSlam's main event was the opposite. It was far more crazy and exciting than most would have expected. It might be the pair's best match ever.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Wins His Last Match Alongside Andrade El Idolo
Ric Flair was victorious in his retirement match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on Sunday inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium, defeating both Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal alongside Andrade El Idolo. Late in the match, Lethal wound up getting whacked with a guitar by Jarrett when El Idolo made a timely save. Conrad Thompson then threw Andrade a pair of brass knuckles and slid them onto Flair's hand. He popped Jarrett square in the face, then applied the Figure Four Leglock. Referee Dave Miller then ran down and counted the pinfall, awarding "The Nature Boy" his final victory inside the squared circle.
411mania.com
Bobby Lashley Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have Shoulder Surgery Before Wrestlemania
In an interview with the Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley said that Vince McMahon wanted him to get shoulder surgery before Wrestlemania, but he refused. Lashley was written out of storylines at Elimination Chamber due to a shoulder issue, but returned just before Wrestlemania to challenge Omos. He...
411mania.com
WWE Summerslam Match Reportedly Cut Short For Time Reasons
As previously reported, the WWE booked a ‘controversial’ finish to their Smackdown women’s title match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan at Summerslam. The match ended with Morgan getting the pinfall but tapping out at 2 to Rousey’s submission. The match ran for a little over...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair On Her Relationship With Becky Lynch, How Lynch Has Pushed WWE Women’s Division Forward
In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport prior to WWE SummerSlam, Bianca Belair discussed her journey back to Raw Women’s title, her relationship with Becky Lynch, and much more. You can read her comments below. Bianca Belair on her journey back to Raw Women’s title: “In...
411mania.com
Tonight’s WWE Raw Reportedly a ‘Statement’ Show, May Be Commercial Free For First Hour
WWE reportedly has big plans for tonight’s episode of Raw, which may be a “statement show” and ad-free for hour one according to a couple of reports. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp posted to Twitter on Monday to say that tonight’s episode “sounds like a ‘statement’ show,” though exactly what that means isn’t clear.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
Theory On Criticism Of Him Not Earning His Push In WWE, Not Wanting To Be Next John Cena
In a recent interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Theory discussed the criticism of him not earning his push in WWE, the comparisons to John Cena, and much more. You can read his comments below. Theory on the criticism of him not earning his push in WWE: “I think a...
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler On Big Names Returning to WWE
A new report has a potential spoiler on a couple of big names making returns to WWE. According to WrestlingNews.co, an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to make their returns to WWE and that the belief backstage is we may see them return on tonight’s show or the near future.
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.01.22 – Rollins Talks SummerSlam, The Street Profits Discuss Their Losing Streak, and More!
-Well, Ciampa just picked up two wins in one night so HHH is definitely in charge and right now that is what is best for business. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. -Headlines: Edge vows to destroy...
411mania.com
Mick Foley Comments On His Own Plans In Response to Flair’s Last Match
Mick Foley completed his final singles match against Ric Flair on an IMPACT episode in October 2010. With Flair exiting retirement to wrestle the final match of his own career today, Foley was asked in a Conrad Thompson interview at Starrcast V if he would be open to a similar event.
411mania.com
Damian Priest Thinks Buying & Reviving ROH Is a ‘Positive’ for the Business
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022, WWE Superstar Damian Priest discussed Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor (ROH) and the company’s revival under his ownership. Priest noted on Tony Khan buying ROH, “Anytime that there’s another avenue for the boys...
PWMania
The Usos Make History at WWE SummerSlam, The Street Profits Update
At Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event, The Street Profits and the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos competed in their latest match. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was brought in the WWE to officiate the bout. The Usos double superkicked Angelo Dawkins and then hit him with a 1D...
