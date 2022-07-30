ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Dumpster Match & More Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match

Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
WWE
PWMania

Update on Ric Flair Following His Last Match

Ric Flair is said to be doing fine following the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Sunday night. This marked the first time that Flair had wrestled in 11 years after nearly dying in 2017, requiring surgery on his bowel and suffering kidney failure.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE

As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Cage
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Jamie Hayter
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Matt Hardy
Person
Jay Lethal
411mania.com

Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV

Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw

The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
WWE
CNET

WWE SummerSlam 2022: Results, Full Recap and Analysis

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in an insane Last Man Standing match. The bout between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam was the one we should have got at WrestleMania. While their previous clash overpromised and underdelivered -- hard to avoid when you bill something as the "biggest WrestleMania match of all time" -- SummarSlam's main event was the opposite. It was far more crazy and exciting than most would have expected. It might be the pair's best match ever.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#All Elite Wrestling#Combat#Orange Cassidy
ComicBook

Ric Flair Wins His Last Match Alongside Andrade El Idolo

Ric Flair was victorious in his retirement match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on Sunday inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium, defeating both Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal alongside Andrade El Idolo. Late in the match, Lethal wound up getting whacked with a guitar by Jarrett when El Idolo made a timely save. Conrad Thompson then threw Andrade a pair of brass knuckles and slid them onto Flair's hand. He popped Jarrett square in the face, then applied the Figure Four Leglock. Referee Dave Miller then ran down and counted the pinfall, awarding "The Nature Boy" his final victory inside the squared circle.
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

WWE Summerslam Match Reportedly Cut Short For Time Reasons

As previously reported, the WWE booked a ‘controversial’ finish to their Smackdown women’s title match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan at Summerslam. The match ended with Morgan getting the pinfall but tapping out at 2 to Rousey’s submission. The match ran for a little over...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
411mania.com

Possible Spoiler On Big Names Returning to WWE

A new report has a potential spoiler on a couple of big names making returns to WWE. According to WrestlingNews.co, an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to make their returns to WWE and that the belief backstage is we may see them return on tonight’s show or the near future.
411mania.com

Mick Foley Comments On His Own Plans In Response to Flair’s Last Match

Mick Foley completed his final singles match against Ric Flair on an IMPACT episode in October 2010. With Flair exiting retirement to wrestle the final match of his own career today, Foley was asked in a Conrad Thompson interview at Starrcast V if he would be open to a similar event.
WWE
411mania.com

Damian Priest Thinks Buying & Reviving ROH Is a ‘Positive’ for the Business

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022, WWE Superstar Damian Priest discussed Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor (ROH) and the company’s revival under his ownership. Priest noted on Tony Khan buying ROH, “Anytime that there’s another avenue for the boys...

Comments / 0

Community Policy