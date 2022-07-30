Abortion Ban Passes West Virginia Senate, Heads Back to House

PHOENIX (AP) — The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. The most high-profile race was in Arizona, the presidential battleground, where two of the four candidates in the Republican primary have repeated the false claim that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of reelection. It was too early to call that race, as a Trump-endorsed candidate who attended the former president’s Jan. 6 rally held a lead over a candidate endorsed by the state’s governor. Voters in Washington state were choosing from a mix of Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated candidates in that state’s top-two primary. The GOP primary elections for secretary of state are the latest this year to feature candidates who doubt the security of their states’ elections despite the lack of evidence of any problems widespread enough to change the results. Republican voters elsewhere have split on sending those candidates to the November ballot.

