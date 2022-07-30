Abortion Ban Passes West Virginia Senate, Heads Back to House

www.usnews.com
Kentucky Clinics Appeal Order That Reinstated Abortion Ban
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's two abortion clinics filed a quick appeal Tuesday aimed at restoring abortion services in the state, a day after an appellate judge reinstated a near-total statewide abortion ban. The clinics, both in Louisville, asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to vacate the ruling issued Monday...
Biden Welcomes Kansas Vote to Preserve Abortion Rights
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Kansas voters rejection on Tuesday of a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there is no right to abortion. Biden said that the win to abortion rights advocates in a deeply conservative state showed that "the majority of Americans agree that...
Kansas Votes on Controversial Abortion Amendment
When thinking of abortion safe havens, Kansas, a state with Republican supermajorities in both legislative houses, might not be the first state to come to mind. But for the last several years, the Sunflower State has been exactly that. In 2019, 48.9% of all abortions performed in Kansas were for...
Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens’ collapse
WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a Republican...
Manchin Secures Top Democrats' Commitment for Troubled Pipeline Project - Media
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has secured a commitment from President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow the Mountain Valley Pipeline to be completed, his office told a CBS affiliate on Monday. The commitment to the West Virginia...
After Starting New Mexico Fire, U.S. Asks Victims to Pay
TIERRA MONTE, N.M. (Reuters) - After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service (USFS) prescribed...
Incumbent Republican congressman Meijer concedes to Trump-endorsed Gibbs in Michigan primary
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Peter Meijer conceded to Trump-endorsed primary challenger John Gibbs for the Republican Party's nomination in a Michigan congressional district.
Judge Disqualifies Louisiana Mayor From Reelection Bid
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana mayor was disqualified Tuesday from running for reelection because he registered for the race using the wrong address. State District Judge Brady O'Callaghan's ruling disqualifying Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins from this year’s election can be appealed to the state 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal, and could wind up at the state Supreme Court.
Trump-Targeted Republican Blasts Democrats for Subsidizing His Challenger
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Peter Meijer, a Michigan Republican targeted by Donald Trump for voting to impeach the former president in 2021, accused Democrats on Monday of subsidizing the "entire campaign" of his Trump-endorsed challenger in Tuesday's primary election. Meijer, who has been censured by two county Republican parties...
Conservative Tudor Dixon Wins Republican Nomination for Michigan Governor
(Reuters) - Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican nomination for Michigan governor on Tuesday, Edison Research projected, and will face Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election in one of the most high-profile races. Dixon's victory over several rivals followed a chaotic Republican primary campaign that saw...
Kansas' top election official defeats conspiracy promoter
PHOENIX (AP) — The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. The most high-profile race was in Arizona, the presidential battleground, where two of the four candidates in the Republican primary have repeated the false claim that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of reelection. It was too early to call that race, as a Trump-endorsed candidate who attended the former president’s Jan. 6 rally held a lead over a candidate endorsed by the state’s governor. Voters in Washington state were choosing from a mix of Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated candidates in that state’s top-two primary. The GOP primary elections for secretary of state are the latest this year to feature candidates who doubt the security of their states’ elections despite the lack of evidence of any problems widespread enough to change the results. Republican voters elsewhere have split on sending those candidates to the November ballot.
Midterms: Takeaways From Tuesday's U.S. Primary Elections
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The fight over abortion rights and former President Donald Trump's influence loomed large as voters in several states went to the polls on Tuesday. Here are some takeaways from the latest 2022 midterm election primaries:. ABORTION BATTLE LINES DRAWN IN MICHIGAN. In the Michigan governor's race, there will...
Factbox-Key races in Arizona, Michigan, Kansas, Missouri and Washington midterm primary elections
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Voters in Arizona, Michigan, Kansas, Missouri and Washington were choosing candidates for U.S. Congress, governor and other offices as former President Donald Trump's effort to maintain dominance over the Republican Party was tested anew.
U.S. Grand Jury Subpoenas Former Trump Counsel Pat Cipollone -Report
(Reuters) - Pat Cipollone, a White House counsel to former President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol Building, ABC News reported on Tuesday. Cipollone late last month testified by videotape before a congressional committee investigating the...
Trump-Backed Kansas Attorney General Schmidt Wins Republican Nomination for Governor
(Reuters) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, Edison Research projected, and will challenge Democratic Governor Laura Kelly in a closely watched race in November's general election. (Reporting by Joseph Ax, editing by Ross Colvin...
Manchin, Sinema Talk Climate, Tax Package After Sinema Silence
Sen. Joe Manchin said he had a “good conversation” with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Tuesday as he tries to persuade the final Democratic holdout to support a crucial health care, climate and tax package this week before lawmakers break for their August recess. “She’ll make her decision based...
Florida Clergy Lawsuits Say Abortion Ban Violates Religious Freedom
(Reuters) -Clergy members of five religions sued the state of Florida on Monday over a new law criminalizing most abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying the ban violates their religious freedom rights. The five separate lawsuits https://tmsnrt.rs/3BBEdIr, filed in Miami-Dade County, claim the state's ban curtails...
U.S. Senate Likely to Delay Bill on Gay Marriage Until September
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is likely to delay a vote on protecting gay marriage until September, as Democrats push forward with a $430 billion climate change and drug pricing bill, which could cost them Republican support for the marriage measure, aides and advocates said on Monday. Democratic Senator...
Biden Feels Good as He Continues to Test Positive for COVID - White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden feels good and is looking forward to getting back on the road as he continues to test positive for COVID-19 and maintains isolation procedures, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday. "He's feeling fine," Jean-Pierre told reporters at a White House briefing. Biden,...
U.S. Panel Subpoenas Smith & Wesson Over Assault Rifle Data
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Smith & Wesson Brands Inc for information on its AR-15 style firearms sales and marketing after the gunmaker's chief executive refused to appear before lawmakers last month, it said in a statement. The panel, led by Democratic U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney,...
