Multiple departments respond to fire at campground in Epsom

www.wmur.com
WMUR.com
Investigators: Illegal campfire may have ignited wildfire in Pawtuckaway State Park
NOTTINGHAM, N.H. — Investigators said an illegal campfire may have started the flames were burning Tuesday in Pawtuckaway State Park. The fire burned deep into the ground layer in a remote area. The crews that were working in the hot and humid conditions had to do a lot of...
WMUR.com
3-alarm fire burns at apartment building in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire Tuesday at an apartment building in Manchester. Sixteen people were displaced in the fire on Beech Street, officials said. The fire started at around noon somewhere between the garage and the main structure of the building, officials said.
whdh.com
Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
New Hampshire police seeking abduction suspect
BRENTWOOD, N.H. – Police are asking for the public's help finding Peter Curtis, a suspect in a New Hampshire abduction who is considered armed and dangerous.Brentwood Police said Curtis allegedly used a gun to abduct a woman. The victim was not hurt and has returned home safely.Curtis has recently been seen in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.Anyone who sees Curtis is urged not to approach him and should instead call the Brentwood Police Department at (603) 642-8817.
WMUR.com
Child's gravestone knocked over in Swanzey; police investigating
SWANZEY, N.H. — Swanzey police areasking the public's help after a child's gravestone was toppled. Investigators believe someone knocked it over last week between Wednesday and Friday at the Mountainview Cemetery. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Mark LaBelle at 603-355-2000.
WMUR.com
Plaistow police issue warning after string of burglaries
PLAISTOW, N.H. — The Plaistow Police Department is warning people to be careful after several nighttime burglaries in town. Police said three businesses were targeted in the burglaries. Officials are reminding people to lock their doors and make sure alarm and camera systems are working correctly. Anyone with information...
CT man arrested for driving over 160 mph on New Hampshire highway
ASHLAND, N.H. (WTNH) – New Hampshire troopers arrested a Danbury man on Sunday after he drove over 160 miles per hour (mph) on a highway. The highway’s speed limit was only 70 mph. Authorities said that just after 11 a.m., troopers patrolling I-93 North in Ashland spotted an orange car driving at nearly 161 mph. […]
Haverhill Firefighter Receives Injuries at Two-Alarm Condominium Blaze in Bradford
A Haverhill firefighter received, what were described as “minor injuries” while battling a two-alarm fire Saturday in Bradford. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien told WHAV the unidentified firefighter “twisted his back” while on the roof of a 13-unit condominium building at 9 Myles Standish Drive in Haverhill’s Bradford section. All residents, estimated by officials at 28 people, safely escaped.
WMUR.com
One person dead after motorcycle crash in Fitzwilliam
FITZWILLIAM, N.H. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fitzwilliam, according to New Hampshire State Police. The motorcyclist collided with a Jeep on Route 12 in front of Bottom's Up convenience store, according to officials. Police said the motorcyclist, Alexander Barbur, 27, of Troy, was pronounced...
WMUR.com
Police departments host community events for National Night Out
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Twenty New Hampshire police departments hosted events for "National Night Out." Hooksett's event hosted K-9 demonstrations, bounce houses and food. Hooksett Police Chief Janet Bouchard said the goal is to build stronger relationships between officers and the community. "It's great to connect with the community and...
nbcboston.com
WMTW
Fire Destroys Building at Epsom, NH Campground
A stubborn fire destroyed a building at the Epsom Valley Campground Friday night. The campground on its Facebook page said that the house and office, located at the entrance to the campground off Route 28, are a total loss. NEWS 603 reported that some of the hot spots reignited early...
Bicyclist Suffers Serious Injuries After Collision with Auto Saturday in Downtown Haverhill
A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an automobile Saturday afternoon in downtown Haverhill. The man was struck around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Merrimack and Main Streets, known as White’s Corner. Although not identified officially, the injured man is said by his friends to be 44-year-old Paul Greeley, a local musician, photographer and volunteer at HC Media.
WMUR.com
US marshals seek kidnapping suspect who allegedly led police on multiple chases in New England
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Police and U.S. marshals are searching for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous after he allegedly kidnapped a woman in Brentwood. Investigators said Peter Curtis, 34, had a gun on him when he abducted a woman late last week at random. They said the attack was random and occurred in a public place, indicating that he was acting recklessly.
wgan.com
Police: Mass. couple arrested in NH after armed robbery leads to hostage situation
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple wanted in connection with an armed robbery broke into a home in New Hampshire and held the residents inside hostage, prompting a police standoff early Monday morning, authorities said. Jose Robles, 39, of Taunton, is facing charges of armed robbery, criminal threatening with...
nbcboston.com
Cyclist Critically Injured in Haverhill Crash
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon, police said. The cyclist, a 44-year-old man from Haverhill, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Main and Merrimack streets, according to Haverhill police. He was subsequently MedFlighted to a hospital in Boston and remains in critical condition on Sunday morning, officials said.
NECN
Car Crashes into NH Apartment Building
A car crashed into an apartment complex in Hampton, New Hampshire, overnight. The crash caused extensive damage to the front of the building on Ocean Boulevard. No official information has been released on this incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Person dies after being pulled from the water in Ipswich
IPSWICH, Mass. — A person has died after being pulled from the water in Ipswich. Police and firefighters responded to Pavilion Beach around 5:17 p.m. Sunday for a person in distress in the water, Police Chief Paul Nikas and Fire Chief Paul Parisi said in a joint statement. A...
