SC Treasurer's Office returns Civil War documents to family of union soldier and more

abcnews4.com
South Carolina runs nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, Wilson says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, Attorney General Alan Wilson said Tuesday. The 50-state task force aims to educate consumers, investigate, and take legal action against the telecommunications companies "responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States."
Least educated counties in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in South Carolina using data from U.S. Census Bureau.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: A reminder of SC legislators’ inappropriate perk, courtesy of Alex Murdaugh
It would have been easy to overlook — or fail to understand — a fascinating exchange last month between prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian. There was, after all, quite a lot going on in the Colleton County courtroom where the two men squared off:. Alex...
wpde.com
McMaster-Evette campaign statement on Cunningham Lt. Governor Pick
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The McMaster-Evette Campaign released the following statement on Joe Cunningham's pick for Lt. Governor:. While we appreciate Ms. Casey’s service to our nation and welcome her to the race, Joe Cunningham’s choice of running mate will have far less of an impact on the campaign than his record as left-wing, Joe-Biden Democrat who has spent more time chasing Tik-Tok followers than working to improve the lives of South Carolinians. In contrast, Governor McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette have stood up to Joe Biden’s policies that have caused exploding inflation and record gas prices, implemented the largest tax-cut in South Carolina history, and kept our state moving through a generational pandemic so that more South Carolinians are working today than were in February of 2020.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Residents First S1: E3 The Horrors of S.C. Family Court
In this episode of Residents First, MyrtleBeachSC News takes a look at one woman’s treatment by the S.C. Family Court system. We are joined by mother of two, local resident Laura Parker. Born in Conway, S.C., Laura is just one of the more than dozen we have covered who are puzzled by the state of affairs with S.C. Family Court.
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as running mate in South Carolina governor’s race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Cunningham has chosen Tally Parham Casey, a civil litigator who flew fighter jets during three combat tours over Iraq, to be his running mate in his quest to become South Carolina’s first Democratic governor in 20 years. “She’s one of the most impressive people that I’ve ever met,” said Cunningham, […]
wpde.com
Horry County police offer stickers designed to alert officers to people with special needs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Dept. is now offering stickers to help alert officers to people with special needs in a home. The idea is to post the sticker on your car or by the main entrance of a home to give first responders an idea of what accommodations may be needed.
The Post and Courier
Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC
It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Now that SC has ID'd its most pedestrian-unfriendly streets, it's time to act
Anyone following national and state statistics about injurious and fatal crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians knows that South Carolina has a lot of catching up to do compared with the rest of the nation to make its streets safer for all — and that we have made relatively little progress during the past 10 years. That lack of progress was shown yet again by Sunday's Post and Courier story about the dangerous lack of sidewalks across the Charleston area.
Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach
Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiffs were […]
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
wpde.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of missing Myrtle Beach resident
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 murder near North Myrtle Beach. Darrell Demarcus Land, 34, of Blythewood was convicted of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitors Office.
FOX Carolina
Here’s how much you need to earn to afford a rental home in SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An annual report recently released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) breaks down the cost of housing in South Carolina - and how many hours someone making minimum wage would have to work to afford a modest rental home. NLIHC releases its “Out...
wpde.com
Horry County bomb squad to dispose of explosive materials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members in the area of Galivants Ferry may hear a loud noise Sunday afternoon. The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, a release said. Police are assuring the community that all is well.
wpde.com
Latta town council addresses recent resignations and announces interim police chief
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday afternoon, the Latta town council held a special meeting at the Latta Community Center in order to address the concerns of residents following the resignations of three public officials and five police officers. Communication and safety were both addressed at the meeting. More...
wpde.com
A boat with wheels! Amphibious Search & Rescue Boat drives directly into NMB ocean surf
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A boat in North Myrtle Beach astonished people Tuesday morning, stopping beach-walkers in their tracks. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad revealed its new Amphibious Search and Rescue Boat Tuesday. It's the first of its kind being used for ocean rescue in America.
Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
wpde.com
Grand Strand & Pee Dee neighborhoods, law enforcement host events for National Night Out
WPDE — Tuesday is National Night Out, which is an event designed to help communities get to know law enforcement better. The national community building event is normally held on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods usually host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, or various other events. According to...
wpde.com
One of three North Carolina deputies shot while serving papers dies from injuries
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina deputy who was shot alongside two other deputies while serving papers on Monday morning has died. Wayne County Government announced in a Facebook post Tuesday morning that Sgt. Matthew Fishman had passed away from injuries sustained in the line of duty.
iheart.com
South Carolina Joins 17-State Coalition Fighting Proposed Gun Regulations
(Columbia, SC) -- South Carolina is joining a 17-state coalition that is pushing back against gun measures being proposed by President Biden's administration. A complaint filed against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Department of Justice claims the agencies are illegally creating a national firearms registry by proposing a requirement that firearms retailers keep sales records beyond the current 20-year retention timeframe.
