SC Treasurer's Office returns Civil War documents to family of union soldier and more

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The McMaster-Evette Campaign released the following statement on Joe Cunningham's pick for Lt. Governor:. While we appreciate Ms. Casey’s service to our nation and welcome her to the race, Joe Cunningham’s choice of running mate will have far less of an impact on the campaign than his record as left-wing, Joe-Biden Democrat who has spent more time chasing Tik-Tok followers than working to improve the lives of South Carolinians. In contrast, Governor McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette have stood up to Joe Biden’s policies that have caused exploding inflation and record gas prices, implemented the largest tax-cut in South Carolina history, and kept our state moving through a generational pandemic so that more South Carolinians are working today than were in February of 2020.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO