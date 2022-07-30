Ex-health secretaries call for urgent blood scandal pay-outs

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
Three ex-health secretaries urge immediate payouts for infected blood victims
Three former health secretaries have urged the Government to compensate victims of the infected blood scandal and bereaved relatives immediately.Andy Burnham, Jeremy Hunt and Matt Hancock have stressed how, since the life expectancy of many victims has been dramatically shortened, their £100,000 recommended payouts should be processed as soon as possible.An estimated 2,400 people died after being infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s in what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.There are also 2,007 core participants in the inquiry who are infected or affected,...
NHS to close UK’s only children’s gender clinic after report branded it ‘unsafe’
NHS bosses are shutting down the UK’s only clinic for transgender kids over safety fears. The controversial gender identity development service at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust in London will be scrapped after a report branded it “not safe” for children. Patients will be sent to...
BBC
NHS staffing crisis: 'I left because it wasn't worth it'
The NHS is in a jobs crisis, and needs to find 62,000 medical professionals to fill vacancies across the UK, according to a report by MPs. They found that high numbers of doctors, nurses and midwives are quitting but not being replaced. Pay, working conditions, and feeling under huge pressure...
RELATED PEOPLE
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
Court to hear last-minute appeal in Archie Battersbee case
Court of appeal to consider request by UN body to review plan to switch off life support treatment for 12-year-old in a coma
LAW・
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
Archie Battersbee's Life Support To Be Switched Off Tomorrow After Final Appeal Rejected
Archie Battersbee's life support is set to be turned off tomorrow (Tuesday 2 August) after the Court of Appeal refused to postpone the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment from the 12-year-old. Battersbee has been in a comatose state since being found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, in April, and is...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boris and Carrie Johnson ‘to hold wedding party at donor’s country house’
Boris Johnson and wife Carrie are to hold a delayed wedding party at a billionaire Tory donor’s country house this weekend, it has been reported.The prime minister had to cancel plans to hold the lavish bash at his official country residence Chequers after allegations he was using the event to delay his departure from office.But now The Mirror reports that JCB chairman Lord Bamford has stepped in to offer use of his Grade I listed home Daylesford House in the Cotswolds.Lord Bamford, who backed Mr Johnson’s leadership bid in 2019, has given more than £10m in donations and gifts to...
‘Soon the world will be unrecognisable’: is it still possible to prevent total climate meltdown?
The publication of Bill McGuire’s latest book, Hothouse Earth, could not be more timely. Appearing in the shops this week, it will be perused by sweltering customers who have just endured record high temperatures across the UK and now face the prospect of weeks of drought to add to their discomfort.
N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Work Best to Protect Against Covid?
Click here to read the full article. Though mask restrictions are easing across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, the new BA.5 variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. And while airlines and the FAA have relaxed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many...
BBC
West Midlands mayor Andy Street backs Liz Truss for prime minister
West Midlands mayor Andy Street has backed Liz Truss for Conservative leader and prime minister. Writing in the Telegraph, Mr Street said Ms Truss had a "bold, optimistic vision" for the country. The Conservative mayor added he had asked himself which of the two remaining contenders would "deliver better outcomes"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Britain and France ‘put plans in place’ to prevent further border travel chaos
Britain and France have announced they have put plans in place to prevent further border chaos.In a joint statement on Friday, Phil Douglas, director general of Border Force and Brigitte Lafourcade, deputy director general at Police Aux Frontieres said the two countries are “working closely” to support the smooth flow of traffic.It comes after tens of thousands of families saw their cross-Channel journeys ruined last weekend by gridlocked traffic and delays of several hours, blamed on a shortage of French border officers and a serious crash on the M20 coinciding with the school holidays.Mr Douglas and Ms Lafourcade said: “France...
TechRadar
BT and Openreach staff go on strike in pay dispute
Frontline workers at BT and Openreach have gone on strike for the first time in 35 years in a dispute over pay. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) balloted nearly 40,000 Openreach engineers and BT call centre workers over industrial action after failing to reach an agreement with the company over a new pay deal that takes into account the rising cost of living.
UK Supermarkets Scrapping Best Before Dates
Waitrose has announced it will be scrapping best before dates off hundreds of items - including its fresh fruit and vegetables - in an attempt to combat food waste. The supermarket has announced it will be taking the best before dates off almost 500 items from September, in a move that's been praised by sustainability campaigners.
Pay compensation to infected blood victims ‘right away’ before more people die, Hunt tells government
Senior Tory MP Jeremy Hunt has urged the government to pay interim compensation to all infected blood victims and bereaved partners “right away” before more people die.The former health secretary’s remarks came after Sir Brian Langstaff, the chair of the inquiry into the scandal, said a compensation payment of no less than £100,000 should be paid to all victims, “without delay”.The Infected Blood Inquiry started taking evidence in 2018 and was established to examine how patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving...
Phys.org
Paid migrant live-in care workers in London at risk of modern slavery
Paid, migrant, live-in care workers in London are at greater risk of falling victim to modern slavery, according to a new report. The research was conducted by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) in collaboration with the University of Nottingham, Focus on Labor Exploitation (FLEX), the Institute of Public Care, Oxford Brookes University and was funded by the charitable foundation, Trust for London.
Why is there unrest among civil servants and how will ministers respond?
While ministers have tried to distance themselves from blame over the wave of strikes bringing some public services to a standstill this summer, they may be forced to show more deference to another group threatening industrial action. Civil servants, whose morale is plumbing new depths due to real-terms pay cuts,...
JOBS・
More than one in eight UK households fear they have no way of making more cuts
More than one in eight UK households fear they have no further way to make cuts to afford a sharp increase in annual energy bills this autumn. More than a quarter of households earning less than £20,000 worry they will be unable to cope with higher bills, with families in Yorkshire, the south-west and Northern Ireland the least confident about covering their costs, according to the latest rebuilding Britain index of 20,000 people by Legal & General.
BBC
War in Ukraine: Irish president's wife defends letter after criticism
The Irish president's wife, Sabina Higgins, has defended a letter she wrote to a newspaper about the war in Ukraine after criticism of her views. She wrote to The Irish Times last week to protest that a previous editorial had not encouraged any ceasefire talks. But her personal letter, which...
Comments / 0