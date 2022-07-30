ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Ex-health secretaries call for urgent blood scandal pay-outs

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter

A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach”  of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Three ex-health secretaries urge immediate payouts for infected blood victims

Three former health secretaries have urged the Government to compensate victims of the infected blood scandal and bereaved relatives immediately.Andy Burnham, Jeremy Hunt and Matt Hancock have stressed how, since the life expectancy of many victims has been dramatically shortened, their £100,000 recommended payouts should be processed as soon as possible.An estimated 2,400 people died after being infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s in what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.There are also 2,007 core participants in the inquiry who are infected or affected,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

NHS staffing crisis: 'I left because it wasn't worth it'

The NHS is in a jobs crisis, and needs to find 62,000 medical professionals to fill vacancies across the UK, according to a report by MPs. They found that high numbers of doctors, nurses and midwives are quitting but not being replaced. Pay, working conditions, and feeling under huge pressure...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Andy Burnham
BBC

Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality

Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis C#Blood#Uk#Bbc News
The Independent

Boris and Carrie Johnson ‘to hold wedding party at donor’s country house’

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie are to hold a delayed wedding party at a billionaire Tory donor’s country house this weekend, it has been reported.The prime minister had to cancel plans to hold the lavish bash at his official country residence Chequers after allegations he was using the event to delay his departure from office.But now The Mirror reports that JCB chairman Lord Bamford has stepped in to offer use of his Grade I listed home Daylesford House in the Cotswolds.Lord Bamford, who backed Mr Johnson’s leadership bid in 2019, has given more than £10m in donations and gifts to...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Work Best to Protect Against Covid?

Click here to read the full article. Though mask restrictions are easing across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, the new BA.5 variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. And while airlines and the FAA have relaxed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

West Midlands mayor Andy Street backs Liz Truss for prime minister

West Midlands mayor Andy Street has backed Liz Truss for Conservative leader and prime minister. Writing in the Telegraph, Mr Street said Ms Truss had a "bold, optimistic vision" for the country. The Conservative mayor added he had asked himself which of the two remaining contenders would "deliver better outcomes"...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
HIV
The Independent

Britain and France ‘put plans in place’ to prevent further border travel chaos

Britain and France have announced they have put plans in place to prevent further border chaos.In a joint statement on Friday, Phil Douglas, director general of Border Force and Brigitte Lafourcade, deputy director general at Police Aux Frontieres said the two countries are “working closely” to support the smooth flow of traffic.It comes after tens of thousands of families saw their cross-Channel journeys ruined last weekend by gridlocked traffic and delays of several hours, blamed on a shortage of French border officers and a serious crash on the M20 coinciding with the school holidays.Mr Douglas and Ms Lafourcade said: “France...
TRAVEL
TechRadar

BT and Openreach staff go on strike in pay dispute

Frontline workers at BT and Openreach have gone on strike for the first time in 35 years in a dispute over pay. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) balloted nearly 40,000 Openreach engineers and BT call centre workers over industrial action after failing to reach an agreement with the company over a new pay deal that takes into account the rising cost of living.
LABOR ISSUES
LADbible

UK Supermarkets Scrapping Best Before Dates

Waitrose has announced it will be scrapping best before dates off hundreds of items - including its fresh fruit and vegetables - in an attempt to combat food waste. The supermarket has announced it will be taking the best before dates off almost 500 items from September, in a move that's been praised by sustainability campaigners.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Pay compensation to infected blood victims ‘right away’ before more people die, Hunt tells government

Senior Tory MP Jeremy Hunt has urged the government to pay interim compensation to all infected blood victims and bereaved partners “right away” before more people die.The former health secretary’s remarks came after Sir Brian Langstaff, the chair of the inquiry into the scandal, said a compensation payment of no less than £100,000 should be paid to all victims, “without delay”.The Infected Blood Inquiry started taking evidence in 2018 and was established to examine how patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving...
HEALTH
Phys.org

Paid migrant live-in care workers in London at risk of modern slavery

Paid, migrant, live-in care workers in London are at greater risk of falling victim to modern slavery, according to a new report. The research was conducted by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) in collaboration with the University of Nottingham, Focus on Labor Exploitation (FLEX), the Institute of Public Care, Oxford Brookes University and was funded by the charitable foundation, Trust for London.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

More than one in eight UK households fear they have no way of making more cuts

More than one in eight UK households fear they have no further way to make cuts to afford a sharp increase in annual energy bills this autumn. More than a quarter of households earning less than £20,000 worry they will be unable to cope with higher bills, with families in Yorkshire, the south-west and Northern Ireland the least confident about covering their costs, according to the latest rebuilding Britain index of 20,000 people by Legal & General.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

War in Ukraine: Irish president's wife defends letter after criticism

The Irish president's wife, Sabina Higgins, has defended a letter she wrote to a newspaper about the war in Ukraine after criticism of her views. She wrote to The Irish Times last week to protest that a previous editorial had not encouraged any ceasefire talks. But her personal letter, which...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy