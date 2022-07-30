Inside Courtroom C: The sentencing of William Jones after 2019 home invasion killing

JACKSON, MI - A man who was shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into a Jackson home has been identified by police. Jalen Matthew Gillum, 28, was found Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest in a home in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street, police said earlier in the day. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

JACKSON, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO