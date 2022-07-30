Inside Courtroom C: The sentencing of William Jones after 2019 home invasion killing

wwmt.com
Related
Police believe teen’s shooting of sister was accidental
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A teen suffered non-life threatening injuries when she was shot by her teenage brother, police said. Grand Rapids police continue to investigate but believe that the shooting was accidental. The incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in the 1200 block of Eastern...
Jackson man shot, killed in alleged break-in
JACKSON, MI -- An alleged break-in attempt ended with a man being shot and killed inside a Jackson home Tuesday morning, police said. At about 2:23 a.m. Aug. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street for a reported shooting inside the residence. A man had called 911 and said he shot someone that broke into the home, police said.
WWMT
Deputies arrest suspect in connection to several Calhoun County crimes
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old Albion man found sleeping in a stolen car is suspected to being connected to several crimes in Calhoun County, according to deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The car had reportedly been parked in the area for more than an hour while...
Surveillance photos capture GR bank robbery suspect
Police are asking the public if they've seen the suspect of a bank robbery who appears in surveillance photos.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charged with killing Baby Garnet, infant’s mother behind bars in Michigan
ST. IGNACE, MI — Twenty-five years after the infant known as Baby Garnet was discovered dead and discarded in a campground septic tank, the suspect in her death is behind bars in the Upper Peninsula county where it happened. Nancy Ann Gerwatowski, 58, was charged with one count of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
WWMT
Cash reward offered in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson investigation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A reward of up to $5000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a fire that police say was intentionally set at Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo. The reward is to be offered jointly by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,...
iheart.com
Teenager shot in possible accidental shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police say a teenage girl was taken to the hospital after being shot by her brother last night. It happened on Eastern Avenue near Hall Street before 11:30 p.m. Investigators think the shooting may have been an accident. It remains under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GRPD: Weekend shooting death ruled a homicide
A death in Grand Rapids over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.
Police release name of man killed in alleged break-in
JACKSON, MI - A man who was shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into a Jackson home has been identified by police. Jalen Matthew Gillum, 28, was found Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest in a home in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street, police said earlier in the day. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County
It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
UPMATTERS
Suspect identified and extradited to Michigan in ‘Baby Garnet’ cold case
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Monday that the suspect in the 1997 death of baby has been identified and extradited back to Michigan. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nancy Ann Gerwatowski was brought back to the state by the Michigan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Plainwell youth football coach fired over past drug related convictions
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A Plainwell youth football coach blew the whistle on his own criminal background which led to his own firing and uproar in the community. Former Plainwell Youth Rocket football league coach Shane Sears said he was recently fired for disclosing his criminal record after four years in the volunteer position.
GRPD: Bank branch robbed at gunpoint
Grand Rapids police and the FBI were called in to investigate after a bank branch was robbed Monday afternoon.
Michigan State Police take over investigation into missing Lenawee County woman
ADRIAN, Mich. — The investigation into Dee Warner's disappearance was handed over to the Michigan State Police on Monday, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said. The decision came more than 15 months after Warner was first reported missing. Bevier said now was the right time for the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office to make the decision.
‘Pure evil’: Man sentenced for killing hostage, injuring officers
A man who shot and killed a young father after breaking into a Kalamazoo-area home in 2019 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
WWMT
End of Watch Ride to Remember honors Van Buren County Deputy
PAW PAW, Mich. — Beyond the Call of Duty's End of Watch Ride to Remember planned to pass through Paw Paw Wednesday to honor Van Buren County Deputy Sheriff James Lear. Lear passed away in December of 2021 from COVID-19 at the age of 43. The End of Watch...
Police investigate home invasion, shooting at apartment complex
COMSTOCK TWP, MI-- On Friday, July 29th, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Deputies from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5800 block of Sandalwood Drive after reports of shots fired nearby. On arrival, deputies determined a home invasion had taken place, according to a press release from the...
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.
KDPS: Fire at Planned Parenthood was arson
Kalamazoo police say a fire at a Planned Parenthood of Michigan office was set on purpose.
Comments / 0