Burberry Enlists Thai Actor Bright Vachirawit As Its New Brand Ambassador

adidas and Thebe Magugu Unveil Vibrant Debut Collaboration
Has teamed up with South African designer Thebe Magugu for a new sports collaboration. The debut collection is complete with vibrantly-colored apparel and footwear, championing African heritage and inclusivity. Consisting of gender-neutral and womenswear pieces, apparel offerings include tennis garments, swimwear, running and UNITEFIT pieces. The garments come to life...
Diddy’s CÎROC Vodka Spritz Announces New Fashion Collaboration With Luxury Brand ROMEO HUNTE
Red-hot luxury lifestyle brand ROMEO HUNTE has been a go-to fashion staple for elite NBA and NFL athletes and has been proudly worn by A-listers including Beyoncé, Lewis Hamilton, Method Man, H.E.R., First Lady Michelle Obama and more. This season, the Brooklyn-based label announces new fashion collaboration with Diddy’s CÎROC Vodka Spritz, launching a limited-edition capsule collection to close out Summer 2022.
First Look at the Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit
While ISPA maintains a low profile in terms of how many releases take place each year, its models are anything but lowkey. The Nike line designed to “improvise, scavenge, protect and adapt” introduced the bulbous ISPA Link and ISPA Link Axis in April. Now, the ISPA Sense Flyknit has been unveiled as the next entry in the ISPA line.
J Balvin Confirms Release Date for His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration
Storytelling is a significant part of J Balvin‘s creative initiatives. Whether it involves him making chart-topping Reggaeton tunes or crafting collaborative products with Jordan Brand, the Colombian icon makes it a point to put his values and culture at the forefront of everything he does. This year, his product line with the Jumpman team is expanding with a new Air Jordan 2 collaboration that possesses a heartfelt message.
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined" Will Come With Special Packaging
Expected to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 season, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” is centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic. Utilizing the classic “Chicago” colorway, the upcoming release features an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
APL and McLaren Launch New “HySpeed™” Sneaker for Summer 2022
Right before Summer 2022 comes to a close, sports apparel titans APL – Athletic Propulsion Labs – and McLaren have announced an exclusive collaboration of luxury performance footwear, by launching the new APL x McLaren “HySpeed™” sneaker as its first offering. With a limited-edition approach...
The Air Jordan 37 "Hare" Has an Official Release Date
Adding to the Jordan Brand‘s recent lineup of signature sneakers that take inspiration from past models, the Air Jordan 37 is set to release in the “Hare” colorway. The silhouette takes key design notes from the Jordan 7 “Hare” which was last released in 2015.
Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Breaks Spotify Record
Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album RENAISSANCE has set a new Spotify record. The streaming service announced that on July 29 — the record’s release day — the album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist in 2022 so far. While Spotify did not share the official numbers from their end, reports state that RENAISSANCE earned a total of 43.25 million streams to break the record. In addition, all of the tracks on the album debuted in US Spotify’s top 25, with seven of them entering the top 10.
Eminem Taps Into Vault for 2009 “Crack A Bottle” Music Video
Over a decade after releasing the song “Crack A Bottle” featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, Eminem has dropped a music video for the track. The single was originally released on the rapper’s 2009 album, Relapse, as its lead single. “Unlocked from the Shady vault – unreleased...
Reebok’s Question Mid PS "Orange Flare" Is Too Cool for School
Following the release of Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question Mid in remembrance of hall of fame basketball player Julius Erving, Reebok is now presenting its latest edition of the shoe labelled the Question Mid PS “Orange Flare.”. This new colorway of the sneaker comes in a bold “Orange Flare/Acid...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' LEGO Set Leaks Seem to Reveal Who Takes On the Mantle
Ever since the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, fans have been theorizing about who would be the next to take on the mantle of Black Panther, especially since Marvel Studios confirmed they would not be recasting the character of T’Challa or using CG to re-create his likeness. Now, it seems that there’s new fuel to the discussion thanks to leaks that have surfaced showcasing the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LEGO sets.
Take a Full Look at the Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013 Collection
Shortly after receiving a release date, Stüssy has now offered a full look at its upcoming collaborative. Air Max 2013 collection. Led by a series of reworks of the classic silhouette, the collection also features a lounge-ready apparel capsule with Nike for Fall 2022. Coming in “Fossil,” “Pink” and...
Dissecting Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE’ Samples
Last Friday, Beyoncé released her seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE. Since, it has broken the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist in 2022 and has caused a fair share of controversy thanks to a reported sample “theft” and for the use of an ableist word in “Heated.”
Ye Accuses adidas of Implementing YEEZY Day Without His Approval
Despite all of the money, success and attention that Ye has garnered for the. brand, it’s no secret that the relationship between the two parties have been rocky at times. And now it appears that the creative genius and the German sportswear giant have run into another issue as the former has taken to IG to claim that the brand integrated the YEEZY Day initiative without his stamp of approval.
10 Hotels that Prioritize Design For Your Summer Vacation
For many of us, the long-awaited summer break has officially arrived, and in preparation, scores of hotels have been opening in time for those lucky enough to get away for a while. These days, hoteliers are quick to employ the best designers in the game to ensure each detail is top-notch. Here, we pick out some of our favorites – from minimalist retreats in the Ibizan caves, to maximalist getaways in downtown Los Angeles.
DJ Khaled Confirms JAY-Z Will Feature on His Forthcoming LP ‘God Did’
After teasing that JAY-Z would be appearing on DJ Khaled’s new album God Did, it appears that Khaled has confirmed the news in a new Instagram post. In June, the DJ shared a heartwarming photo of himself with the artist. “IT BREAKS MY HEART THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE US, JAY Z DID! GOD DID!” Khaled wrote in the caption. “Album mode it’s special. VERY!”
Prada's Foam Rubber Booties Reimagine Classic Galoshes
‘s squishy footwear movement prevails — following the debut of its chunky, rubber slip-on mules in May, the Italian luxury house has launched an all-new spongy silhouette for fashion fans to quarrel about. Enter Prada’s Foam Rubber Booties, a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional galoshes. Arriving in Black, Red and...
Maison Margiela’s Tabi Silhouette Receives a Disco Makeover
Maison Margiela’s infamous Tabi silhouette has been done up in a multitude of fabrications and designs from supple calf leather to multicolored rubber and even an eye-catching white Bianchetto paint iteration. But even with these versions, the luxury brand has more in store with its latest Tabi Mirror silhouette.
Eric Emanuel, New York Sunshine and Warren Lotas Team Up With The American Red Cross
The American Red Cross has launched a new program titled Drop for Drop in partnership with Eric Emanuel, New York Sunshine and Warren Lotas. The new pro-bono program was created to combat blood supply shortage by enlisting a new generation of blood donors. By enlisting the three streetwear designers, the...
