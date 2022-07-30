ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burberry Enlists Thai Actor Bright Vachirawit As Its New Brand Ambassador

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

adidas and Thebe Magugu Unveil Vibrant Debut Collaboration

Has teamed up with South African designer Thebe Magugu for a new sports collaboration. The debut collection is complete with vibrantly-colored apparel and footwear, championing African heritage and inclusivity. Consisting of gender-neutral and womenswear pieces, apparel offerings include tennis garments, swimwear, running and UNITEFIT pieces. The garments come to life...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Diddy’s CÎROC Vodka Spritz Announces New Fashion Collaboration With Luxury Brand ROMEO HUNTE

Red-hot luxury lifestyle brand ROMEO HUNTE has been a go-to fashion staple for elite NBA and NFL athletes and has been proudly worn by A-listers including Beyoncé, Lewis Hamilton, Method Man, H.E.R., First Lady Michelle Obama and more. This season, the Brooklyn-based label announces new fashion collaboration with Diddy’s CÎROC Vodka Spritz, launching a limited-edition capsule collection to close out Summer 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

First Look at the Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit

While ISPA maintains a low profile in terms of how many releases take place each year, its models are anything but lowkey. The Nike line designed to “improvise, scavenge, protect and adapt” introduced the bulbous ISPA Link and ISPA Link Axis in April. Now, the ISPA Sense Flyknit has been unveiled as the next entry in the ISPA line.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

J Balvin Confirms Release Date for His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration

Storytelling is a significant part of J Balvin‘s creative initiatives. Whether it involves him making chart-topping Reggaeton tunes or crafting collaborative products with Jordan Brand, the Colombian icon makes it a point to put his values and culture at the forefront of everything he does. This year, his product line with the Jumpman team is expanding with a new Air Jordan 2 collaboration that possesses a heartfelt message.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined" Will Come With Special Packaging

Expected to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 season, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” is centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic. Utilizing the classic “Chicago” colorway, the upcoming release features an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

APL and McLaren Launch New “HySpeed™” Sneaker for Summer 2022

Right before Summer 2022 comes to a close, sports apparel titans APL – Athletic Propulsion Labs – and McLaren have announced an exclusive collaboration of luxury performance footwear, by launching the new APL x McLaren “HySpeed™” sneaker as its first offering. With a limited-edition approach...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 37 "Hare" Has an Official Release Date

Adding to the Jordan Brand‘s recent lineup of signature sneakers that take inspiration from past models, the Air Jordan 37 is set to release in the “Hare” colorway. The silhouette takes key design notes from the Jordan 7 “Hare” which was last released in 2015.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Breaks Spotify Record

Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album RENAISSANCE has set a new Spotify record. The streaming service announced that on July 29 — the record’s release day — the album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist in 2022 so far. While Spotify did not share the official numbers from their end, reports state that RENAISSANCE earned a total of 43.25 million streams to break the record. In addition, all of the tracks on the album debuted in US Spotify’s top 25, with seven of them entering the top 10.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Eminem Taps Into Vault for 2009 “Crack A Bottle” Music Video

Over a decade after releasing the song “Crack A Bottle” featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, Eminem has dropped a music video for the track. The single was originally released on the rapper’s 2009 album, Relapse, as its lead single. “Unlocked from the Shady vault – unreleased...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Reebok’s Question Mid PS "Orange Flare" Is Too Cool for School

Following the release of Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question Mid in remembrance of hall of fame basketball player Julius Erving, Reebok is now presenting its latest edition of the shoe labelled the Question Mid PS “Orange Flare.”. This new colorway of the sneaker comes in a bold “Orange Flare/Acid...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' LEGO Set Leaks Seem to Reveal Who Takes On the Mantle

Ever since the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, fans have been theorizing about who would be the next to take on the mantle of Black Panther, especially since Marvel Studios confirmed they would not be recasting the character of T’Challa or using CG to re-create his likeness. Now, it seems that there’s new fuel to the discussion thanks to leaks that have surfaced showcasing the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LEGO sets.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Take a Full Look at the Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013 Collection

Shortly after receiving a release date, Stüssy has now offered a full look at its upcoming collaborative. Air Max 2013 collection. Led by a series of reworks of the classic silhouette, the collection also features a lounge-ready apparel capsule with Nike for Fall 2022. Coming in “Fossil,” “Pink” and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Dissecting Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE’ Samples

Last Friday, Beyoncé released her seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE. Since, it has broken the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist in 2022 and has caused a fair share of controversy thanks to a reported sample “theft” and for the use of an ableist word in “Heated.”
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Ye Accuses adidas of Implementing YEEZY Day Without His Approval

Despite all of the money, success and attention that Ye has garnered for the. brand, it’s no secret that the relationship between the two parties have been rocky at times. And now it appears that the creative genius and the German sportswear giant have run into another issue as the former has taken to IG to claim that the brand integrated the YEEZY Day initiative without his stamp of approval.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

10 Hotels that Prioritize Design For Your Summer Vacation

For many of us, the long-awaited summer break has officially arrived, and in preparation, scores of hotels have been opening in time for those lucky enough to get away for a while. These days, hoteliers are quick to employ the best designers in the game to ensure each detail is top-notch. Here, we pick out some of our favorites – from minimalist retreats in the Ibizan caves, to maximalist getaways in downtown Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

DJ Khaled Confirms JAY-Z Will Feature on His Forthcoming LP ‘God Did’

After teasing that JAY-Z would be appearing on DJ Khaled’s new album God Did, it appears that Khaled has confirmed the news in a new Instagram post. In June, the DJ shared a heartwarming photo of himself with the artist. “IT BREAKS MY HEART THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE US, JAY Z DID! GOD DID!” Khaled wrote in the caption. “Album mode it’s special. VERY!”
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Prada's Foam Rubber Booties Reimagine Classic Galoshes

‘s squishy footwear movement prevails — following the debut of its chunky, rubber slip-on mules in May, the Italian luxury house has launched an all-new spongy silhouette for fashion fans to quarrel about. Enter Prada’s Foam Rubber Booties, a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional galoshes. Arriving in Black, Red and...
APPAREL
Deadline

The Dish: What’s Behind The ‘Batgirl’ & ‘Scoob!’ Discard? David Zaslav’s Abject Rejection Of Jason Kilar’s HBO Max Strategy

Click here to read the full article. Why did Warner Bros scrap Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt? The cancelation by Warner Bros of two made for HBO Max streaming movies came as a shock to the town. There are several threads here, but the movie amounts to an emphatic rejection of past WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar’s strategy to make original $70 million live action and animated films directly for streaming site HBO Max. The makers of the live action Batgirl and the animated Scoob! learned today that those films were being stopped in their tracks. The timing was particularly awkward for...
NFL
hypebeast.com

Maison Margiela’s Tabi Silhouette Receives a Disco Makeover

Maison Margiela’s infamous Tabi silhouette has been done up in a multitude of fabrications and designs from supple calf leather to multicolored rubber and even an eye-catching white Bianchetto paint iteration. But even with these versions, the luxury brand has more in store with its latest Tabi Mirror silhouette.
APPAREL

