Burberry Enlists Thai Actor Bright Vachirawit As Its New Brand Ambassador

Ever since the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, fans have been theorizing about who would be the next to take on the mantle of Black Panther, especially since Marvel Studios confirmed they would not be recasting the character of T’Challa or using CG to re-create his likeness. Now, it seems that there’s new fuel to the discussion thanks to leaks that have surfaced showcasing the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LEGO sets.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO