When it comes to climate protection, Edmonds still has work to do

Looking Back: Location confusion, plus this and that
Recently an article in an Edmonds historical publication reported on a disastrous fire in November of 1938—a fire which destroyed Charles Cressey’s Garage and Service Station. However, the article erroneously gave the garage’s location as Seattle Heights, and stated: “Cressey’s was located near Highway 99, next to Albright’s Restaurant (former Harvey’s Tavern).” Correctly, in 1938, the actual locations for both Cressey’s Garage and Albright’s Café was not Seattle Heights; rather, the two businesses were located at a completely different intersection—a mile north of Seattle Heights.
Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged
Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
Edmonds Center for Arts to host New Volunteer Open House Aug. 22
Edmonds Center for the Arts will be hosting its annual New Volunteer Open House on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place at Edmonds Center for the Arts, located at 410 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. Attendees will learn about the range of programs...
Planting Edmonds: Puddles to ponds
Planting Edmonds is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. “Puddles to Ponds” is all about how to support wildlife by getting water into your yard. This article applies to you if you are a bird watcher, interested in backyard wildlife, concerned about species diversity, or simply like to listen to splashing water.
Edmonds Lions Club seeking volunteers for flag program
The Edmonds Lions Club is looking for volunteers willing to help with the club’s efforts to place flags in front of local businesses on holidays. Since 1990, Edmonds Lions Club members have been placing the flags in front of local businesses as a club fundraiser. Businesses pay a $40 annual fee per flag yearly, or $120 per four flags yearly. Proceeds are used to fund a variety of Lions service projects, including eye examinations, glasses and hearing aids for adults and children in need, as well as college scholarships.
More free summer concerts in Edmonds this week
Mark your calendars for more free summer concerts — Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 2 and 4, at Hazel Miller Plaza, and Sunday Aug. 7 at City Park. The concert on Aug. 2, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza (5th Avenue South and Maple Street), will feature DownTown Mountain Boys Bluegrass. Veteran bluegrassers Terry Enyeart (bass, lead and harmony vocals), Dave Keenan (banjo, fiddle, lead and harmony vocals), Don Share (guitar, lead and harmony vocals), Tom Moran (Mandolin) and Paul Elliott (fiddle), seen for years in such popular bands as Ranch Romance, Rural Delivery, The Sons of the Pioneers, Rainy Pass, and Who’s Driving?, have come together in a match made in musical heaven. For more information, go to www.downtownmountainboys.com.
Cascadia Art Museum to host Summer Stars gala and auction Aug. 27
Cascadia Art Museum’s annual Summer Stars gala and auction will return outdoors Saturday, Aug. 27 to a historic Woodway home overlooking Puget Sound. There will be another plein air artist event featuring Riley Doyle, Ned Mueller and Amy Erickson. Guests can watch the artists capture the beautiful view on canvas, and their paintings will be auctioned off during the live auction.
Pacific Little League 10u and 11u all star teams finish strong in district, state tourneys
Pacific Little League’s 10u and 11u all star baseball teams finished strong in recently completed district and state tournaments. Pacific includes players from Edmonds and Lynnwood. The 10u Pacific Little League All Star team took first place in the district tournament and then went on to the state tournament,...
Edmonds man suspected of murdering his wife says he ‘saw demons’
A 73-year-old Edmonds man is in custody in Snohomish County Jail as the investigation continues into Friday afternoon’s apparent murder of his 66-year-old wife in their Westgate-area home. According to the police report, the suspect contacted 911 shortly before 5 p.m. July 29 and told the dispatcher that “he...
