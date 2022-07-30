Owners of The Bull Pin adding entertainment to Estes

www.eptrail.com
2022 Reader’s Choice Awards
Each year, we run an unscientific poll online to determine Estes Park’s “favorites” in 21 categories. Congratulations to all of this year’s Reader’s Choice winner!. Best Fast Casual Restaurant (i.e. counter service only) 1) Fresh Burger Stop. 2) Scratch Deli & Bakery. 3) Burgers and...
Jazz Big Band to present final summer concert
The Estes Park Jazz Big Band will present their final summer evening concert featuring two Estes Park vocalists on Wednesday, August 10 starting at 7 p.m. The free concert will be held at Performance Park, Estes Park’s beautiful outdoor performance facility located on west Elkhorn Avenue. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Do You Remember This Famous Colorado Italian Restaurant?
Restaurants come and go all the time. After one closes, most people eventually forget it ever existed. Did you know Old Town Fort Collins used to have a Jimmy John's?. You probably had to think about it. Still, some eateries stand the test of time — even after they're long...
Colorado Scottish Festival Coming to Edgewater This Weekend
The Colorado Scottish Festival is coming back to Edgewater this Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7! The event will be held at Citizen’s Park (24th and Chase). The two day event features pipe bands, whisky tastings, music, dancing, historic re-enactments and much more.
Colorado’s Newest Action Park Is Now Open And It’s Awesome
Colorado's newest "Action Park" full of wicked slides and adventures is now open and ready to make you laugh and scream. We got a chance to visit last week, here's what you can expect when you go. Slick City Slides And Adventure Park In Denver, Colorado, Is Now Open. When...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
3 Gorgeous Colorado Destinations You Could (And Should) Access by Vehicle
Ever wanted to enjoy the majesty of the Centennial State’s wilderness vistas without having to use your legs? You’re not alone: Overlanding, the Instagram-era name for exploring the backcountry as far as any road—and street-legal vehicle—will take you, is one of the fastest-growing automotive trends, according to the Specialty Equipment Market Association. That growth will be on full display in Loveland this month at the annual Overland Expo Mountain West (August 26 through 28; day passes start at $25). The event includes seminars and classes, but the main attraction is ogling the latest gear and tricked-out adventure rigs, some of which can run well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. “That’s the great thing about overlanding,” says Bryan Rogala, host of Outside magazine’s beginner overlanding video series, The 101. “You can travel deep into the wilderness and make your camp as luxurious and comfortable as you can imagine.” But don’t be fooled into thinking you need to spend big to enjoy the outdoors on four wheels. These Colorado starter routes should be a regular Sunday cruise in just about any four-wheel-drive SUV.
Happy Colorado Day – Photo gallery included!
Just a reminder that today is Colorado Day! And with that celebration comes free entry to all of Colorado state parks. With 42 state parks across Colorado – from 3,800 feet in eastern Colorado to high mountain peaks at 9,500 feet – there is something for everyone. But with today’s free entry, try one of the closer parks to Estes Park. And if you can’t make it to a state park today, be sure to check out one of the parks across the state as they are all celebrating Colorado Parks and Wildlife 125th Anniversary in 2022. Have you served in the military? Colorado Parks and Wildlife is also offering free entrance to all state parks during the month of August for service members with proof of military service.
Big Fun: 50 Photos from the 2022 Tiny House Festival in Colorado
Music, food, beer, games, and a lot of tiny houses made up the 2022 Tiny House Festival that happened in Loveland on July 16-17, 2022. There is a great fascination that people have for tiny houses. Maybe that's why the event in Loveland was called the People's Tiny House Festival. Tickets for the weekend-long event were about $12. I thought there might be folks not up for shelling out that cash, so I went out to take some pictures.
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream opening first Colorado shop
BOULDER, Colo. — Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is opening its first scoop shop in Colorado. The ice cream brand said it will open a new store in Boulder on Saturday, Aug. 6. Van Leeuwen will hold a grand opening celebration with $1 ice cream scoops from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 1750 29th Street #1304.
VIDEO OF THE DAY: Timelapse of July storm over Estes Park
The same storm that dumped hail on Estes Park on July 27, 2022, also created an incredible lightning show as seen from Horseshoe Park in Rocky Mountain National Park!
The Somewhere Else land of miners, hippies, music stars and a frozen dead guy | Colorful Colorado
NEDERLAND • Let’s start with the frozen dead guy. It’s a fine place to start, because if you’ve heard about Nederland, chances are it’s because you’ve heard about the frozen dead guy, he of the annual Frozen Dead Guy Days, which is probably Colorado’s weirdest festival.
Take a Hike to the Remains of Colorado’s Historic Crags Hotel
There are multiple sites throughout Colorado that provide a look back at the Centennial State's historic past. One of those places is located inside Eldorado Canyon State Park, where a short hike leads to the remains of a former hotel. Crags Hotel Ruins Hike. The Top 11 Easiest and Prettiest...
Thomas the Tank Engine is rolling back into Colorado
GOLDEN, Colo. — Thomas the Tank Engine is bound for Colorado once again this autumn. The world's most popular train engine will pull into Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden for three weekends in September. Day Out With Thomas features train rides with a full-size Thomas the Tank Engine, live...
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usual
Denver International Airport set a new record for international travel in June 2022.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) You’re not imagining it if Denver International Airport seems busier than usual: For the first half of 2022, more than 32 million passengers passed through the airport, which is a 30 percent increase compared to the first half of 2021. The airport also set a new record, with June 2022 ranking as the busiest month on record for international passenger traffic at DIA.
These Are Some of the Most Popular Dog Breeds in Colorado
Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
Love Mexican Food? This Classic Colorado Mexican Restaurant Is A Must Try
Colorado residents are lucky because we have no shortage of places to get great Mexican food. This classic Colorado Mexican restaurant is one that many don't know about but have to try. Classic Mexican Restaurant In Colorado Is A Must Try. I've been to many different states in my lifetime...
Your Chance to Run to the Hills With Iron Maiden
Find out how you can win a trip for two to Denver, Colorado to see Iron Maiden. Iron Maiden is one of the most legendary metal bands of all time. Iron Maiden has been making music and performing around the globe for over 4 decades. The band has recorded 17 studio albums, 13 live albums, 4 EPs, and 7 compilations.
Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket
Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...] This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
