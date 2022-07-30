Trump endorses Tudor Dixon for Michigan governor



F ormer President Donald Trump endorsed Republican candidate Tudor Dixon for the Republican nomination for Michigan governor on Friday.

Ahead of one of the country's most-watched primaries, Trump touted Dixon as a "conservative warrior" ready to "save Michigan" from incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer , a Democrat whom Trump has criticized for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She’s pro-God, pro-Gun, and pro-Freedom, and she won’t be stopped," Trump said of Dixon in a statement released by his Save America PAC. "She will stand up to the Radical Left as they try to indoctrinate our children and is ready to take on one of the worst Governors in the nation, Gretchen Whitmer, who is trying to destroy Michigan and our Country. Tudor Dixon will make a great Governor and has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will not let you down!"

Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon.



Dixon is a conservative media personality who will face a handful of other candidates in the Aug. 2 primary . The race has been marked with scandals, which included former front-runners Perry Johnson and former Detroit Chief of Police James Craig getting disqualified from the ballot after the state found they failed to submit enough valid petition signatures. Ryan Kelley, another Republican hopeful, is still on the ballot despite being arrested on a Capitol riot charge .

Trump, who teased his endorsement of Dixon when he mentioned her race at a rally in April, was asked not to endorse Dixon by a group of nine candidates for the Michigan legislature and Congress who have also been endorsed by the former president. The candidates claimed Dixon was a part of the "establishment" and the DeVos family of Michigan, according to a letter reported by NBC News.

Dixon said Trump's endorsement was a "great honor" and said their joint vision for a "family-friendly Michigan" clearly resonated with voters in the state, according to the report.

“I am honored to have President Trump’s endorsement. We will unite Michigan and defeat Gretchen Whitmer,” Dixon tweeted separately.