MARKET and My Chemical Romance Welcome You to the Black Parade With Latest Collab

London jeweler, The Great Frog and Dr. Martens have teamed up to execute a collection designed for the rebels and outlaws of society. The two brands share a common rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic and have been worn by legends for years. The jewelry company has been crafting handmade items since 1972, and has been seen on the likes of Metallica’s Cliff Burton, Led Zeppelin, Skepta, Jay-Z and more. With their extensive rock history, the collaboration with Dr. Martens is definitely most fitting.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO