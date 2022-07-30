MARKET and My Chemical Romance Welcome You to the Black Parade With Latest Collab

hypebeast.com
Emerging London Label Ronning Drops the Perfect Summer Lace Shirt
Magnus Ronning‘s eponymous London-based label is branching out, building on its recent homeware collection made in collaboration with Carmen Boyd with the release of a new summer essential: the Lace Shirt. Ronning presents the piece in “Stone,” which fits perfectly into the emerging brands’ minimalist and muted aesthetic. Paired...
adidas and Thebe Magugu Unveil Vibrant Debut Collaboration
Has teamed up with South African designer Thebe Magugu for a new sports collaboration. The debut collection is complete with vibrantly-colored apparel and footwear, championing African heritage and inclusivity. Consisting of gender-neutral and womenswear pieces, apparel offerings include tennis garments, swimwear, running and UNITEFIT pieces. The garments come to life...
Dr. Martens and The Great Frog Deliver Hardware-Inspired Collection
London jeweler, The Great Frog and Dr. Martens have teamed up to execute a collection designed for the rebels and outlaws of society. The two brands share a common rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic and have been worn by legends for years. The jewelry company has been crafting handmade items since 1972, and has been seen on the likes of Metallica’s Cliff Burton, Led Zeppelin, Skepta, Jay-Z and more. With their extensive rock history, the collaboration with Dr. Martens is definitely most fitting.
Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf Is Made for Black Puffers
From the quintessential black winter puffer to the trending crossbody bag, nylon puffer garments are reigning supreme in several forms. Whether it is worn purely for style or bracing the harsh winter elements is up to discussion. Either way, it looks like black puffer pieces are here to stay. The latest garment to pair with one’s puffer jacket or crossbody bag is Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf.
Diddy’s CÎROC Vodka Spritz Announces New Fashion Collaboration With Luxury Brand ROMEO HUNTE
Red-hot luxury lifestyle brand ROMEO HUNTE has been a go-to fashion staple for elite NBA and NFL athletes and has been proudly worn by A-listers including Beyoncé, Lewis Hamilton, Method Man, H.E.R., First Lady Michelle Obama and more. This season, the Brooklyn-based label announces new fashion collaboration with Diddy’s CÎROC Vodka Spritz, launching a limited-edition capsule collection to close out Summer 2022.
J Balvin Confirms Release Date for His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration
Storytelling is a significant part of J Balvin‘s creative initiatives. Whether it involves him making chart-topping Reggaeton tunes or crafting collaborative products with Jordan Brand, the Colombian icon makes it a point to put his values and culture at the forefront of everything he does. This year, his product line with the Jumpman team is expanding with a new Air Jordan 2 collaboration that possesses a heartfelt message.
First Look at the Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit
While ISPA maintains a low profile in terms of how many releases take place each year, its models are anything but lowkey. The Nike line designed to “improvise, scavenge, protect and adapt” introduced the bulbous ISPA Link and ISPA Link Axis in April. Now, the ISPA Sense Flyknit has been unveiled as the next entry in the ISPA line.
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined" Will Come With Special Packaging
Expected to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 season, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” is centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic. Utilizing the classic “Chicago” colorway, the upcoming release features an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
The Air Jordan 37 "Hare" Has an Official Release Date
Adding to the Jordan Brand‘s recent lineup of signature sneakers that take inspiration from past models, the Air Jordan 37 is set to release in the “Hare” colorway. The silhouette takes key design notes from the Jordan 7 “Hare” which was last released in 2015.
Prada's Foam Rubber Booties Reimagine Classic Galoshes
‘s squishy footwear movement prevails — following the debut of its chunky, rubber slip-on mules in May, the Italian luxury house has launched an all-new spongy silhouette for fashion fans to quarrel about. Enter Prada’s Foam Rubber Booties, a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional galoshes. Arriving in Black, Red and...
Adidas Wants You on Camping Grounds With Its Retro-Tinged Gazelle
Adidas’ Gazelle has had a busy few months. The classic silhouette has explored various avenues of different colorways and collaborations with the likes of Sean Wotherspoon and Gucci. , but now. adidas. is back with a new solo iteration of the shoe in a “Shadow Olive” and “Impact Yellow”...
The Hundreds Returns to the Beginning for Fall 2022 Drop 1
Since its birth, The Hundreds has remained committed to producing staple streetwear garments complete with an array of graphic designs. The latest collection for the Fall 2022 season is no different, but to bring it to fruition the brand revisits its birth year of 2003. In celebration of when The...
The Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013/2015 Receives an Official Release Date
Following months of rumors and multiple early looks, Stüssy has now announced a release date for its upcoming. Air Max 2013/2015 collaboration. Taking to Instagram, the streetwear imprint recently posted a campaign video highlighting the “Fossil,” “Pink” and “Black” colorways set to release. Along with a closer look at the “Pink” pair accompanied by a caption revealing the August release date.
Clarks Originals Releases Pokémon Collaboration
Clarks Originals has expanded its lineup of the brand’s iconic Wallabee silhouette by partnering with Pokémon. Tapping into childhood nostalgia, the brand is bringing the much-loved Pokémon Pikachu character to life, bridging global fans and introducing them to the comfort of the Wallabee. The game, which was originally founded in the ’90s, has become a global phenomenon. Recently, fans have become incredibly interested in the trading cards created from the original company, bringing back playground nostalgia for the millennial generation.
Maison Margiela’s Tabi Silhouette Receives a Disco Makeover
Maison Margiela’s infamous Tabi silhouette has been done up in a multitude of fabrications and designs from supple calf leather to multicolored rubber and even an eye-catching white Bianchetto paint iteration. But even with these versions, the luxury brand has more in store with its latest Tabi Mirror silhouette.
Take a Full Look at the Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013 Collection
Shortly after receiving a release date, Stüssy has now offered a full look at its upcoming collaborative. Air Max 2013 collection. Led by a series of reworks of the classic silhouette, the collection also features a lounge-ready apparel capsule with Nike for Fall 2022. Coming in “Fossil,” “Pink” and...
Reebok’s Question Mid PS "Orange Flare" Is Too Cool for School
Following the release of Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question Mid in remembrance of hall of fame basketball player Julius Erving, Reebok is now presenting its latest edition of the shoe labelled the Question Mid PS “Orange Flare.”. This new colorway of the sneaker comes in a bold “Orange Flare/Acid...
Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Breaks Spotify Record
Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album RENAISSANCE has set a new Spotify record. The streaming service announced that on July 29 — the record’s release day — the album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist in 2022 so far. While Spotify did not share the official numbers from their end, reports state that RENAISSANCE earned a total of 43.25 million streams to break the record. In addition, all of the tracks on the album debuted in US Spotify’s top 25, with seven of them entering the top 10.
Eminem Taps Into Vault for 2009 “Crack A Bottle” Music Video
Over a decade after releasing the song “Crack A Bottle” featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, Eminem has dropped a music video for the track. The single was originally released on the rapper’s 2009 album, Relapse, as its lead single. “Unlocked from the Shady vault – unreleased...
