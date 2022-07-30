ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

NXT Level Up (7/29) Results: Ikemen Jiro, Fallon Henley, And More Compete

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW

Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Level Up#Combat#Nxt#Wwe Network
Fightful

Ric Flair Bleeds And Wins In His Last Match

Ric Flair has called it a career. Ric Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. For his entrance, Flair wore a white robe and had the Big Gold Belt with him. Flair started the...
WWE
Fightful

Cody Rhodes, Sting, Jim Ross, And More Send Videos For Ric Flair's Last Match

WWE, AEW, and more have all come together to congratulate Ric Flair on his final match. On July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more. on July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

WWE Suspends And Fines Ronda Rousey For Attacking WWE Official At SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey has been suspended. At WWE SummerSlam on July 30, Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. In the closing moments of the bout, Morgan tapped out while she was in an arm-bar, but the referee counted the pin because Rousey's shoulders were down. The official ruled Morgan the winner, infuriating Rousey in the process.
WWE
Fightful

Summerslam Thoughts, Triple H, Vince McMahon, Trios Titles | Grapsody 7/31/22

A special Sunday edition of Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk Summerslam and MORE!. Head to Starrcast.com for more information on Starrcast tickets, meet and greets, and Last Match tickets. For those of you who won’t be in Nashville, head to RicFlairsLastMatch.com to pre order the event and watch the incredible docuseries Ric Flair: The Last Match, with new episodes every Monday at 6:05pm.
WWE
Fightful

STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 2 Results (7/31/22) | Syuri vs. Utami Hayashishita, Giulia vs. MIRAI, And More

One of STARDOM's most important weekends of the year continued Sunday as it was Day 2 of the 5STAR Grand Prix. Opening weekend was off to a hot start following Day 1 with Hazuki and Giulia stealing the show in the main event. Day 2, on paper, was at the very least on the same level as Day 1 with a main event everyone in the wrestling world has eyes on as World of Stardom Champion Syuri faced Utami Hayashishita in the main event. It was the first time these two faced off one-on-one since Syuri defeated Hayashishita to win the championship at Stardom Dream Queendom.
WWE
Fightful

Logan Paul Is Focused On Killer Performances, Not Being Loved Or Hated

Logan Paul entered the WWE as a heel, aligning himself with The Miz and taking on The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio) in his debut match at WrestleMania 38. After the match, Miz turned on Paul, effectively turning Paul babyface, though the reaction was mixed. Speaking to Graham GSM Matthews...
WWE
Fightful

Claudio Castagnoli On Vince McMahon Saying He Lacked Charisma: I Thought He Was Wrong

Claudio Castagnoli has a different type of charisma. In 2014, Vince McMahon appeared on Steve Austin's podcast on WWE Network. During the conversation, McMahon discussed what young talent was lacking and why they hadn't grabbed the brass ring. When it came to Claudio (Cesaro in WWE), McMahon said, while he had the physical tools, he had a lack of charisma and verbal skills.
WWE
Fightful

Matt Taven Wants To Win All The Tag Titles With Mike Bennett, Hopes To Prove They're An Elite Team

Matt Taven wants to win all of the gold with Mike Bennett. Taven and Bennett, collectively known as The OGK, reunited in ROH in 2020 and won the ROH World Tag Team Championship for the second time at Honor For All 2021. They later dropped the gold to The Briscoe Brothers at Final Battle, and they have been competing for IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, and other companies ever since.
WWE
Fightful

Bryan Danielson On Vince McMahon: No Comment, You Love Someone Even When They Make Mistakes

Bryan Danielson declined to comment on the allegations against Vince McMahon, but he noted that you still love someone when they make mistakes. Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, signed with WWE, while McMahon was in charge, in 2009, and after he was released for choking Justin Roberts with a tie on WWE Raw, the company brought him back in August 2010. Over the next decade, he turned into one of the promotion's top stars and became a Grand Slam Champion. Danielson left WWE when his contract expired in 2021, and he subsequently signed with AEW.
WWE
Fightful

Mick Foley Comments On The Possibility Of Doing One Last Match

Mick Foley wrestled his last singles match against Ric Flair in October 2010 on an episode of IMPACT. Though Foley had a short tag team match at JCW a year later and made an appearance in the 2012 Royal Rumble, he considers the bout against Flair to be his last match.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy