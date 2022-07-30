Luis Castillo dealt to Mariners by Reds for 4 prospects

MIAMI (AP) — Graham Ashcraft allowed one unearned run in a career high 8 1/3 innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night. The 24-year-old Ashcraft (5-2) scattered five hits and struck out three. He was lifted after Jesús Aguilar’s one-out double in the ninth. Alexis Díaz relieved and retired the next two batters for his fourth save. The Reds had only three hits against four Marlins pitchers, but Aristides Aquino’s two-run single in the first was enough. Despite trading five core players the past week, punctuated by the departures of pitcher Tyler Mahle and infielder Brandon Drury on Tuesday, the Reds won their fourth straight.

MIAMI, FL ・ 46 MINUTES AGO