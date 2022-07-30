ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

3 arrested in deadly shooting in Delaware County

cbs4indy.com
 4 days ago
cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Deadly shooting under investigation on north side

One male is dead after a shooting on the north side overnight. Fellow soldiers remember Elwood officer and Army …. Indiana House committee to consider near-total abortion …. Murder charges filed against man accused of killing …. Broad Ripple businesses, leaders concern after another …. Full Steam Ahead Podcast –...
ELWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, IN
cbs4indy.com

What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD

With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop.
ELWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Officer killed and suspect arrested in Elwood, Indiana

The Elwood community is mourning a police officer killed during a traffic stop. Officer killed and suspect arrested in Elwood, Indiana. Indiana House committee to consider near-total abortion …. Murder charges filed against man accused of killing …. Broad Ripple businesses, leaders concern after another …. Full Steam Ahead Podcast...
ELWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Murder charges filed against man accused of killing Elwood police officer

Murder charges have been filed against man accused of killing Elwood police officer. Murder charges filed against man accused of killing …. Fellow soldiers remember Elwood officer and Army …. Indiana House committee to consider near-total abortion …. Broad Ripple businesses, leaders concern after another …. Full Steam Ahead Podcast...
ELWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Veteran#Violent Crime
cbs4indy.com

What happened to Rodney Mitchell? Police continue to investigate 2019 murder

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are continuing to seek answers about what happened to an Indianapolis man who was killed on a trip home after his first semester of college. In December 2019, Rodney Mitchell came back to Indianapolis after his first semester of college at Manchester University. He spent time with his family before heading out from his grandmother’s house in the late evening on December 7.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man killed in hit-and-run on W. 34th Street

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a hit-and-run near an I-465 overpass on the west side of Indianapolis. Around 4 a.m., police were notified of a man on the ground on W. 34th Street in between the 465 overpass and N. High School Road. IMPD says the man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Suspect in shooting outside Muncie Walmart being held without bond

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who police say shot and killed a man as he was leaving Walmart Saturday is being held without bond. Tyler Abrams faces charges of murder, criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice and pointing a firearm after Saturday’s shooting. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Muncie Walmart Saturday. Abrams was captured within 30 minutes of the shooting.
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Employee shot in McDonald’s bathroom on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An employee was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being shot in a McDonald’s bathroom on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1 p.m., police were called to the McDonald’s restaurant located at 7822 Brookville Road, not far...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail

INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop

ELWOOD, Ind. — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. Indiana State Police detectives say that around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.
ELWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

4 injured after shooting in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS – Four people were injured after a shooting for the second consecutive weekend in Broad Ripple. Police were called to the intersection of Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers located four adults with injuries from gunshots and they were all transported to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Over 100-year-old high-temperature record holds

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the lower 90s across central Indiana. While it will be hot, it will not be the hottest temperature we have seen on this date. Record high temperature: 98° (1888) Record low temperature: 52° (1927) Record rainfall: 2.53″ (1899)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy