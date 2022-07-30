3 arrested in deadly shooting in Delaware County

cbs4indy.com
Deadly shooting under investigation on north side
One male is dead after a shooting on the north side overnight.
Elwood Shooting Suspect: Attorneys explain sentencing in Indiana
Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them.
Fishers police: Man pointing gun at traffic had ‘suspicious packages and a chemical odor’ at apartment
FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers man accused of pointing a gun at traffic Sunday had “suspicious packages and a chemical odor” at his apartment, according to the Fishers Police Department. Darrell Ryan Scott, age 39, was arrested charged with pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement. Just...
Court docs claim road rage led to murder after Indy woman ran over another woman with her car
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is charged with murder following a deadly hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side. On Chester avenue last month, prosecutors believe a case of road rage ended with the death of 28-year-old Mary Adame. “Our whole family on both sides are just destroyed,”...
IMPD arrests man in deadly December 2021 shooting outside Castleton bar
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly December 2021 shooting outside a Castleton bar. Torrion Williams, 27, is charged with reckless homicide in the case. Police took him into custody Friday. Williams’ arrest stems from a December 26, 2021, shooting in the 8200 block of...
What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD
With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop.
Officer killed and suspect arrested in Elwood, Indiana
The Elwood community is mourning a police officer killed during a traffic stop.
Murder charges filed against man accused of killing Elwood police officer
Murder charges have been filed against man accused of killing Elwood police officer.
What happened to Rodney Mitchell? Police continue to investigate 2019 murder
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are continuing to seek answers about what happened to an Indianapolis man who was killed on a trip home after his first semester of college. In December 2019, Rodney Mitchell came back to Indianapolis after his first semester of college at Manchester University. He spent time with his family before heading out from his grandmother’s house in the late evening on December 7.
Man killed in hit-and-run on W. 34th Street
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a hit-and-run near an I-465 overpass on the west side of Indianapolis. Around 4 a.m., police were notified of a man on the ground on W. 34th Street in between the 465 overpass and N. High School Road. IMPD says the man...
Suspect in shooting outside Muncie Walmart being held without bond
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who police say shot and killed a man as he was leaving Walmart Saturday is being held without bond. Tyler Abrams faces charges of murder, criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice and pointing a firearm after Saturday’s shooting. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Muncie Walmart Saturday. Abrams was captured within 30 minutes of the shooting.
IMPD: Employee shot in McDonald’s bathroom on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An employee was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being shot in a McDonald’s bathroom on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1 p.m., police were called to the McDonald’s restaurant located at 7822 Brookville Road, not far...
Muncie woman charged with neglect in dog attack; Witnesses say pit bull was known to be ‘extremely aggressive’
MUNCIE, Ind. — Investigators say a Muncie woman tried to cover up the details in a dog attack that left a 17-month-old girl with “catastrophic facial injuries.”. Muncie police were sent to a home on W. 9th Street on January 6, 2022 in reference to a dog bite.
Fishers homeowner recounts moments gunshots hit cars, garage and front door
FISHERS, Ind. — Two homes, a minivan and car are damaged after shots were fired in an area close to Fishers High School late Monday evening. ”It’s completely destroyed my wife and I’s feeling of safety in our home,” said Jeremy Himmelright, the man who lives in one of the homes that was hit.
Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail
INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are...
Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. Indiana State Police detectives say that around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.
Police search for 2 women tied to string of credit card thefts from yoga studios
CARMEL, Ind. —The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two women accused of stealing credit and debit cards from yoga studio locker rooms across the Indianapolis area. Police believe the two women captured in surveillance footage are connected to a string of robberies...
4 injured after shooting in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS – Four people were injured after a shooting for the second consecutive weekend in Broad Ripple. Police were called to the intersection of Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers located four adults with injuries from gunshots and they were all transported to...
Family of 4 displaced after house fire on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A family of four — plus their dog — was displaced Tuesday after a fire broke out at their home on the north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. At about 1 p.m., crews were called to a home in the 1500...
Over 100-year-old high-temperature record holds
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the lower 90s across central Indiana. While it will be hot, it will not be the hottest temperature we have seen on this date. Record high temperature: 98° (1888) Record low temperature: 52° (1927) Record rainfall: 2.53″ (1899)
