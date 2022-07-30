Call of Duty Reveals Trailer for The Terminator Crossover

comicbook.com
GTA 6 Leaker Reveals How Big the Map Is
According to a well-known GTA 6 leaker, the new Grand Theft Auto game is going to be quite big. When Rockstar Games released GTA 5 in 2013, the game was lauded for many things, including its vast open world. Not only was GTA 5's open world big for the time, but it didn't sacrifice detail like so many other open world games of the same era. It was big and dense with detail. The same goes for Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, which was bigger and denser. In fact, to this day, it's the most impressive open world to date. And it sounds like GTA 6 may be well on its way to being the next bar setter in the open-world genre.
Save Batgirl Trends as Fans Rally for HBO Max Movie to Be Released
On Tuesday, DC fans were hit with surprising news when word broke that the previously-planned Batgirl movie was being shelved with no plans for the nearly finished film to be released either on HBO Max or in theaters. According to The Wrap, the film's budget grew to $90 million thanks to COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns and was ultimately not seen by the powers that be as the sort of film that would be a "theatrical event" of the sort DC is wanting to put out. As one might guess, the news did not sit well with fans who quickly took to social media to share their feelings about the matter and, on top of that, a movement has begun to "Save Batgirl" as well.
New Haunted Chocolatier Screenshot Shared by Stardew Valley Creator
Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has today revealed a new screenshot from his next game which is entitled Haunted Chocolatier. Barone announced Haunted Chocolatier near the end of 2021 via a new trailer that gave fans an idea of what the game will be like to play. And while it seems like the project might not be releasing any time soon, Barone has now given eager fans something new to cling to in the interim.
The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Figuring Out What to Do With Movie
The future of the DC universe was hit with a shocking update on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie has been shelved. This means that the long-awaited project will not be releasing in theaters or on HBO Max, despite having already wrapped production earlier this year, and reports indicating that its star, Leslie Grace, could play a key role in upcoming DC projects. The news has caused fans to speculate at length about the larger future of DC's films, and new reporting from Variety might indicate that the circumstances surrounding another film on the slate might not be set in stone. According to the outlet's reporting about Batgirl's cancellation, the studio is reportedly "still contending with what to do about" the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2023.
New Mortal Kombat Legends Movie Surfaces Online
A new Mortal Kombat movie appears to have surfaced online. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, if the box art is accurate, appears to be the third film in the ongoing Mortal Kombat Legends line of animated movies from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The previous two animated films, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, were home video releases both digitally and physically, and there's no reason to believe that Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind will be any different.
Why Now Is The Perfect Time to End the Arrowverse
On Monday, the news that fans of The CW's The Flash had been both expecting and dreading became official. The long-running DC Comics inspired series — and technically the last of the network's so-called Arrowverse — will end with a 13-episode ninth season in 2023. The announcement marks the end of an era, one that dramatically changed the face of superhero television and while there are many fans who are hoping that the Arrowverse can continue after The Flash's end, be it with spinoffs or through the resurrection of other, previously cancelled in-universe shows by other networks, the reality is now is the right time to end the Arrowverse.
John Wick Director Talked to Marvel About Directing Blade Reboot
Chad Stahelski is one of the most prominent action filmmakers in Hollywood, rising the ranks from his days as a stuntman on films like The Crow and The Matrix to filling the director's chair on Lionsgate's John Wick franchise. The filmmaker has even dipped his toes into superhero cinema, working on projects like Captain America: Civil War and Deadpool 2. At one point, the director told us he wanted to be the one to bring Blade into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Paramount+ YA Series School Spirits Adds Zombies Star
Paramount+'s upcoming YA series School Spirits has officially found its latest star. On Monday, it was announced that Milo Manheim will be starring alongside Cobra Kai's Peyton List in the upcoming live-action series. Manheim is known for portraying Zed Necrodopolis in Disney Channel's Zombies franchise, as well as roles on American Housewife, The Conners, and Dancing With the Stars. The actor is set to play Wally, a lovable ghost from the 1980s who in his glory days was a star high school football player.
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
Batgirl Movie: Batman Spinoff Shelved, DC Fans "Infuriated"
Warner Bros. Discovery won't be lighting the Bat-Signal for Batgirl. On Tuesday, The New York Post reported that the Batman spinoff, starring Leslie Grace in the title role of Barbara Gordon, was "shelved" and won't release in theaters or stream on HBO Max despite a reported $70 million price tag. TheWrap and other outlets corroborated the news, which comes months after DC Comics parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery under cost-cutter CEO David Zaslav. Batgirl wrapped filming in late March under Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah from a script by DC's Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey and The Flash screenwriter Christina Hodson.
Stranger Things 4 Falls Short of Squid Game for Netflix Record
Stranger Things 4 may have been the biggest English-language TV season in Netflix history, but it fell just short of being the biggest overall season. Squid Game, the surprise Korean hit series, still holds that distinction. Netflix revealed this week that Stranger Things 4 was viewed for a total of 1.4 billion hours during its first 28 days. Squid Game saw 1.7 billion hours in that same time frame.
The Flash Fans React to Series Ending
The Flash alive is racing towards an exit on The CW. The Arrowverse spinoff will end after a 13-episode ninth and final season of the superhero series starring Grant Gustin as scarlet speedster Barry Allen, the fastest man alive. Showrunner Eric Wallace, who announced the long-running DC show's finale Monday, confirmed The Flash will conclude after a shortened season in 2023 on The CW. By the end of its run, The Flash will have outlasted its contemporaries, the eight-season Arrow and the seven-season Supergirl, and the Arrowverse series Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow.
The Curse of Bridge Hollow First Look Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the first look at The Curse of Bridge Hollow, a new Halloween movie arriving on the streamer in October. Networks and streaming platforms are known for adding relevant content to coincide with holidays, and Halloween is no different. Add in some all-star talent and you hopefully have a hit on your hands. The star power for The Curse of Bridge Hollow consists of Marlon Wayans (The Wayans Bros.) and Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things), as a father and daughter who have to combat Halloween decorations coming to life thanks to some mischievous spirits.
The Weekly Pull: Batman, X-Men Red, Golden Rage, and More
It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
Scoob! Sequel Shelved By HBO Max
Warner Bros. Discovery is making some huge changes over at HBO Max, with one of the changes being the shelving of the Scoob! sequel. Scoob!: Holiday Haunt was a planned sequel for the 2020 film that ended up being released on HBO Max during the height of the pandemic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to shelve the $40 million Scoob! Holiday Haunt. The DC film Batgirl is also getting the ax, even with its reported $90 million budget that ballooned due to COVID-19 reshoots. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has put a premium on only releasing big-budget films in theaters instead of HBO Max, a departure from Warner Bros.' previous regime.
Steam Making Big Change to Critically-Acclaimed Games
Valve is about to make a rather notable change on Steam that will affect some of the most critically-acclaimed games on the platform. For those that have ever visited Steam, they've likely been greeted with dozens of graphics and advertisements that highlight some of the best-reviewed games on the platforms. And while these graphics might help you to better understand just how lauded some of these titles are, Valve is now making it to where these images featuring certain accolades will no longer be allowed.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 News Coming Very Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reportedly be getting some news in the very near future. All eyes are on the new Call of Duty game as Call of Duty: Vanguard failed to impress many players and fans have been yearning for a return to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The last game in the sub-franchise was released in 2019 and was a massive hit, becoming one of the best-selling games of all time. Although Call of Duty was far from dead before the release of that game, things were softening and Modern Warfare gave it the adrenaline boost it desperately needed. Not only was the core game great, but it led to things like Call of Duty: Warzone which became its own juggernaut.
Steam Game Is 100% Free to Own for a Few More Hours
Another game on Steam has been made 100 percent free to own, but those on PC only have a few more hours to take advantage of this offer. Developers and publishers at an increasing rate have been making their games free ever since the pandemic made the practice more popular not just on Steam, but on all platforms. Typically, when a game is made free it's to promote a sequel or a new game from the developer/publisher. Other times it's because said game has squeezed the orange dry and thus can afford to make itself free as a sort of final promotional hoorah. It's unclear where this new free game fits into all of this, but that doesn't really matter.
Spider-Man 2 Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10 One Day After Its Arrival
Netflix got a big Marvel upgrade this week, as all three Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies were added to the service on August 1st. Fans have been excited to rewatch the Spider-Man trilogy on Netflix since the streaming service announced its arrival last month, and it hasn't taken long for subscribers to make good on those promises. Spider-Man 2 is already rising through the Netflix charts, just one day after being added to the service.
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
