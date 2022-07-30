Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Praises On-Set Doubles, "They Do the Heavy Lifting"

comicbook.com
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Concept Art Shows Leia With a Purple Lightsaber
One of the most exciting scenes in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was when audiences got to see a flashback to a young Luke training a young Leia, which included both of them wielding lightsabers. In the final cut of the film, Luke's lightsaber was green and Leia's was blue, but concept artist Adam Brockbank recently took to Instagram to show off an alternate look of the scene in which Leia instead had a purple lightsaber. While she wouldn't have been the first hero in the franchise to wield a blade of that color, it would have brought with it a number of questions about her trajectory in her Jedi training.
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reminds Fans that His Daughter was in The Last Jedi
I think we can all agree that Mark Hamill will always be a Star Wars guy through and through and unsurprisingly, his love for the science-fiction franchise which paved the way to him becoming a household name in Hollywood has carried over to his family. Now, some of you may...
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The End of the Trilogy Is Just the Beginning for MCU Cosmic
In just a matter of months, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise comes to a close with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Still some time ahead of the film's international press tour, those involved in the production have confirmed countless times the threequel will be the last time this iteration of the group will be together. While it may be the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's cosmic sector is just getting started.
Digital Trends
The Rebellion rises in trailer for Rogue One prequel, Andor
The Star Wars universe hasn’t always given a lot of attention to the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire. It was the central focus of the animated series Star Wars Rebels, but next month, Andor, is set to take an even grittier approach to that era in live-action. This series is a prequel to Rogue One, one of the most widely-praised modern Star Wars films, with Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor. But as the new trailer demonstrates, Cassian isn’t the only one fighting back.
ComicBook
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
ComicBook
The Flash Fans React to Series Ending
The Flash alive is racing towards an exit on The CW. The Arrowverse spinoff will end after a 13-episode ninth and final season of the superhero series starring Grant Gustin as scarlet speedster Barry Allen, the fastest man alive. Showrunner Eric Wallace, who announced the long-running DC show's finale Monday, confirmed The Flash will conclude after a shortened season in 2023 on The CW. By the end of its run, The Flash will have outlasted its contemporaries, the eight-season Arrow and the seven-season Supergirl, and the Arrowverse series Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow.
ComicBook
Paramount+ YA Series School Spirits Adds Zombies Star
Paramount+'s upcoming YA series School Spirits has officially found its latest star. On Monday, it was announced that Milo Manheim will be starring alongside Cobra Kai's Peyton List in the upcoming live-action series. Manheim is known for portraying Zed Necrodopolis in Disney Channel's Zombies franchise, as well as roles on American Housewife, The Conners, and Dancing With the Stars. The actor is set to play Wally, a lovable ghost from the 1980s who in his glory days was a star high school football player.
ComicBook
John Wick Director Talked to Marvel About Directing Blade Reboot
Chad Stahelski is one of the most prominent action filmmakers in Hollywood, rising the ranks from his days as a stuntman on films like The Crow and The Matrix to filling the director's chair on Lionsgate's John Wick franchise. The filmmaker has even dipped his toes into superhero cinema, working on projects like Captain America: Civil War and Deadpool 2. At one point, the director told us he wanted to be the one to bring Blade into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TVOvermind
Chewbacca’s Legends Death was Epic: No Matter What Fans Think
There are moments in fiction when people’s jaws drop when they read or watch something they weren’t expecting. The way things have been going with the Star Wars franchise, the jaw-dropping has primarily been caused by the fact that it would appear that the franchise is being run by those who don’t know what they have or what to do with it. In all fairness, there have been great moments, but far too many questionable moments have left people, even diehard superfans, speechless. Do you know how insanely hard it is to shut up a fanboy or fangirl? Unfortunately, it’s even harder to shut up a Star Wars fan, as they’ve often been labeled as some of the most toxic fans in entertainment history. Of course, there are a few truths and a few lies to that claim, but the fact is that Star Wars fans have made their bed and often refuse to lie in it since they want to make their point more often than not. But some subjects are even more likely to get them talking, and the death of a favorite character is one of them.
ComicBook
Why Now Is The Perfect Time to End the Arrowverse
On Monday, the news that fans of The CW's The Flash had been both expecting and dreading became official. The long-running DC Comics inspired series — and technically the last of the network's so-called Arrowverse — will end with a 13-episode ninth season in 2023. The announcement marks the end of an era, one that dramatically changed the face of superhero television and while there are many fans who are hoping that the Arrowverse can continue after The Flash's end, be it with spinoffs or through the resurrection of other, previously cancelled in-universe shows by other networks, the reality is now is the right time to end the Arrowverse.
Andor: Star Wars fans express surprise after watching trailer for Rogue One prequel
Star Wars fans are expressing surprise – and relief – after watching the trailer for a brand new Rogue One prequel. Andor is a brand new 12-episode series following Diego Luna’s character from the 2016 film, which will serve as another prequel.It will be set five years before the events seen in Gareth Edwards’ film, which ended with the start of the first Star Wars film, 1977’s A New Hope.After the middling critical response to previous spin-off shows The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, expectation for Andor has been low, with Rogue One enthusiasts concerned a standalone...
ComicBook
Drago: Dolph Lundgren Speaks Out After Sylvester Stallone Slams Spinoff
This week, it was announced that the Rocky spinoffs would not be ending with the upcoming Creed III. It was reported by The Wrap that a Drago movie was in the works with Dolph Lundgren (Ivan Drago) and Florian Munteanu (Viktor Drago). Lundgren first appeared in the franchise in Rocky IV back in 1985 and reprised the role in Creed II in 2018 with Munteanu joining as his son. After the news of the Drago movie broke, Rocky creator Sylvester Stallone made it clear that he was unhappy with the decision, saying producer Irwin Winkler is "exploiting" the franchise. Today, Stallone hit Winkler even harder with a graphic social media post calling the producer and his family "bloodsuckers." He also added, "DOLPH, why? Not a phone call?" One fan came to Lundgren's defense in the comments, and Stallone replied, saying it wasn't right since he gave Lundgren his start. However, it looks like those comments have since been deleted. It could be because Lundgren has since made a post of his own, setting the record straight about his involvement.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Concept Arts Teases Comic-Accurate Look for Gorr
Marvel typically chooses to keep the looks of its heroes and villains similar to how they all look in the comic book source material. That changed when it came to Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, an antagonist that donned a fairly different look when he made his live-action debut in Thor: Love and Thunder. As it turns out, there was concept art crafted by Marvel Studios featuring the character sporting a similar look to the version introduced in the Thor comic from Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic.
ComicBook
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
ComicBook
Scoob! Sequel Shelved By HBO Max
Warner Bros. Discovery is making some huge changes over at HBO Max, with one of the changes being the shelving of the Scoob! sequel. Scoob!: Holiday Haunt was a planned sequel for the 2020 film that ended up being released on HBO Max during the height of the pandemic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to shelve the $40 million Scoob! Holiday Haunt. The DC film Batgirl is also getting the ax, even with its reported $90 million budget that ballooned due to COVID-19 reshoots. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has put a premium on only releasing big-budget films in theaters instead of HBO Max, a departure from Warner Bros.' previous regime.
ComicBook
Handmaid's Tale Star Cast in The Excorcist Movie Reboot
The Exorcist reboot has added The Handmaid's Tale star Ann Dowd. Dowd, who is best known for her role as Aunt Lydia in the Hulu dystopian series, will star alongside Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn, according to Variety. Burstyn in said to be reprising her role from the original film. The Exorcist reboot is being produced by Blumhouse and Morgan Creek for Universal and Peacock and is set to be released theatrically next October.
See Cassian Andor Prepare for War with the Empire in Trailer for Star Wars Prequel Andor
The empire may not be as strong as they believe. A group of rebels prepares to take down the tyrannical government in the new trailer for the latest Star Wars' prequel Andor. The Disney+ series will follow the journey of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a man tasked with breaking into the Empire to hurt the government from the inside — all in the name of justice.
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
