Fresno, CA

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Christina Louise Valenzuela

By Stephen Hawkins
KMPH.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kmph.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
crimevoice.com

Recent notable arrests in Madera

Originally published as a City of Madera Police Department Facebook post:. “During the last two weeks, the Madera Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and Detective Unit have been hard at work. Below are a few notable arrests, which have undoubtedly made a positive impact within our community. On 7/7/22,...
KMPH.com

56-year-old man reported missing out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community Tuesday afternoon, seeking help in locating a 56-year-old man now considered missing. According to Fresno Police, Patrick Tovar was last seen on Friday, July 22, leaving Community Regional Medical Center and lives in the 300 block of North Blackstone Avenue.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman arrested in connection to deadly stabbing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was arrested on Friday in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened on Thursday, July 21st. Homicide detectives with the Fresno Police Department arrested 30-year-old Destiny Angel for the murder of 28-year-old Angel Huerta. Police say Huerta died after he was stabbed around...
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Diana Hernandez Killed in Hit-and-Run on Tulare Avenue [Fresno, CA]

Andres Rodriguez-Cervantes Arrested after Traffic Accident near 9th Street. The incident happened on July 24th, just before 9:00 p.m., on Tulare Avenue near 9th Street. According to reports, police responded to a hit-and-run call. When they arrived, they found Hernandez laying on the ground. Medics attempted life-saving aid on the victim, but they were unsuccessful. Officials then pronounced 56-year-old Hernandez dead at the scene, due to the extent of her injuries.
KMPH.com

Suspects break into auto dealership, drive away in stolen truck in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — Two suspects were recently caught on camera breaking into an auto dealership and driving off in a stolen truck in Hanford. According to Wade Taha, two suspects broke into Kings Auto Center just after midnight on Saturday, July 30, and drove off in a stolen, 4-door, Chevy Silverado.
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Boys who drowned Saturday in Fresno pond identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A sad update to a story we first brought you on Saturday. We now know the names of two people who died after being pulled from Fort Washington Beach Campground on N. Lanes Road in north Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the cousins...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare PD arrest potential drunk driver for hitting officer

According to the Tulare Police Department, at 7:12 a.m. on Friday, July 29, a Tulare police officer was involved in an on duty traffic collision. The officer had just started his patrol shift and was traveling southbound on J Street when he was stuck by a westbound vehicle that ran a stop sign on San Joaquin at J Street. Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer was able to broadcast that he was just involved in a traffic accident.
TULARE, CA
CBS Sacramento

59-year-old man mauled to death by dogs in central California

SELMA -- A group of dogs escaped from a home in central California and mauled a 59-year-old man who was taking a walk to death, authorities said.Selma police officers responded to a call Sunday in the area of Goldridge and Balboa streets and found a person trying to separate the dogs from the victim, the Selma Police Department said in a statement. The man was taken to a local hospital, where the man died. His name has not been released pending notification to his family, police said.The person who tried to help was bitten by one of the dogs but sustained only a minor injury, police said.Police and animal control officers captured and quarantined the dogs. Authorities did not identify the breeds of the dogs or say how many were involved in the attack. The owner of the dogs was cooperating with investigators, police said. 
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Two teens arrested, face multiple charges after assault, carjacking in Kings County

Two teenagers now find themselves in juvenile hall following an assault and carjacking on Thursday, July 28, in Kings County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, two teens, aged 16 and 17, walked up to someone sitting in their grandmother’s car around 8:47 p.m. near Front and Oak Street in Armona.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yourcentralvalley.com

Man shot in southeast Fresno early Sunday, cops say

FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Fresno Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for shooting a man early Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of north Ezie Avenue in southeast Fresno around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They say upon their arrival, they found a man in his late 40s with several gunshot wounds to both his upper and lower body.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for woman who died in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in locating a next of kin for 56-year-old Diane Lynne Doubts, who was born on 05/23/1966. Deputies say she died on July 29th in Madera County. Authorities say she was living...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot multiple times in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Early Sunday morning in Southeast Fresno. At around 12:30 a.m. Fresno Police responded to calls about a gunshot victim near Ezie Avenue and Dayton Avenue. When police arrived, they found an adult male in front of...

