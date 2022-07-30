Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Christina Louise Valenzuela

kmph.com
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
crimevoice.com
Recent notable arrests in Madera
Originally published as a City of Madera Police Department Facebook post:. “During the last two weeks, the Madera Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and Detective Unit have been hard at work. Below are a few notable arrests, which have undoubtedly made a positive impact within our community. On 7/7/22,...
KMPH.com
56-year-old man reported missing out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community Tuesday afternoon, seeking help in locating a 56-year-old man now considered missing. According to Fresno Police, Patrick Tovar was last seen on Friday, July 22, leaving Community Regional Medical Center and lives in the 300 block of North Blackstone Avenue.
KMPH.com
Woman arrested in connection to deadly stabbing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was arrested on Friday in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened on Thursday, July 21st. Homicide detectives with the Fresno Police Department arrested 30-year-old Destiny Angel for the murder of 28-year-old Angel Huerta. Police say Huerta died after he was stabbed around...
L.A. Weekly
Diana Hernandez Killed in Hit-and-Run on Tulare Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Andres Rodriguez-Cervantes Arrested after Traffic Accident near 9th Street. The incident happened on July 24th, just before 9:00 p.m., on Tulare Avenue near 9th Street. According to reports, police responded to a hit-and-run call. When they arrived, they found Hernandez laying on the ground. Medics attempted life-saving aid on the victim, but they were unsuccessful. Officials then pronounced 56-year-old Hernandez dead at the scene, due to the extent of her injuries.
KMPH.com
Suspects break into auto dealership, drive away in stolen truck in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — Two suspects were recently caught on camera breaking into an auto dealership and driving off in a stolen truck in Hanford. According to Wade Taha, two suspects broke into Kings Auto Center just after midnight on Saturday, July 30, and drove off in a stolen, 4-door, Chevy Silverado.
KMPH.com
Boys who drowned Saturday in Fresno pond identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A sad update to a story we first brought you on Saturday. We now know the names of two people who died after being pulled from Fort Washington Beach Campground on N. Lanes Road in north Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the cousins...
Cousins who drowned in northeast Fresno pond identified
We now know the names of the two cousins who died in a northeast Fresno pond.
crimevoice.com
Kings County man arrested on various charges after reckless, high-speed pursuit
Above: Daniel Garcia booking photo | All photos courtesy of Kings County Sheriff’s Office. A Kings County man was recently arrested on various charges after leading deputies and CHP officers on a pursuit, according to the Sheriff’s Office. 40-year-old Daniel Garcia was arrested on the night of Wednesday,...
thesungazette.com
Tulare PD arrest potential drunk driver for hitting officer
According to the Tulare Police Department, at 7:12 a.m. on Friday, July 29, a Tulare police officer was involved in an on duty traffic collision. The officer had just started his patrol shift and was traveling southbound on J Street when he was stuck by a westbound vehicle that ran a stop sign on San Joaquin at J Street. Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer was able to broadcast that he was just involved in a traffic accident.
59-year-old man mauled to death by dogs in central California
SELMA -- A group of dogs escaped from a home in central California and mauled a 59-year-old man who was taking a walk to death, authorities said.Selma police officers responded to a call Sunday in the area of Goldridge and Balboa streets and found a person trying to separate the dogs from the victim, the Selma Police Department said in a statement. The man was taken to a local hospital, where the man died. His name has not been released pending notification to his family, police said.The person who tried to help was bitten by one of the dogs but sustained only a minor injury, police said.Police and animal control officers captured and quarantined the dogs. Authorities did not identify the breeds of the dogs or say how many were involved in the attack. The owner of the dogs was cooperating with investigators, police said.
Fresno killer to serve two life sentences after second murder arrest
A murderer with a history of violence got rejected when he asked a Fresno County judge for a break.
KMPH.com
Two teens arrested, face multiple charges after assault, carjacking in Kings County
Two teenagers now find themselves in juvenile hall following an assault and carjacking on Thursday, July 28, in Kings County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, two teens, aged 16 and 17, walked up to someone sitting in their grandmother’s car around 8:47 p.m. near Front and Oak Street in Armona.
yourcentralvalley.com
Man shot in southeast Fresno early Sunday, cops say
FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Fresno Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for shooting a man early Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of north Ezie Avenue in southeast Fresno around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They say upon their arrival, they found a man in his late 40s with several gunshot wounds to both his upper and lower body.
Man mauled to death by 5 dogs in Selma, police say
Selma police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was attacked and killed by five dogs that had escaped from a nearby home. on Sunday afternoon.
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for woman who died in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in locating a next of kin for 56-year-old Diane Lynne Doubts, who was born on 05/23/1966. Deputies say she died on July 29th in Madera County. Authorities say she was living...
New Selma police chief officially sworn in
There's a new Chief of Police in the city of Selma. Rudy Alcaraz has returned to the department where he worked for almost 20 years.
KTVU FOX 2
'Street beef' blamed for shooting that wounds 6-year-old, 2 adults at youth football game
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland youth football team on Monday apologized to the community after a shooting during the team's game over the weekend left three people, including a 6-year-old girl, wounded. A chaotic scene unfolded Sunday afternoon at Oakland Technical High School where two Pop Warner football teams, the...
Man critically wounded in southeast Fresno shooting
Fresno Police say they were called out to a neighborhood near East Woodward and South Hayston Avenues on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a hispanic man in his late 30s with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.
Tentative agreement met after teenager sues Fresno police
A lawsuit on behalf of then 17-year-old London Wallace uncovered several body camera videos from a probation search at a party in January of 2019.
KMPH.com
Man shot multiple times in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Early Sunday morning in Southeast Fresno. At around 12:30 a.m. Fresno Police responded to calls about a gunshot victim near Ezie Avenue and Dayton Avenue. When police arrived, they found an adult male in front of...
