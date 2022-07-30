State Game Lodge turns 100

www.keloland.com
KELOLAND TV
Airbnb, Vrbo gain as spots to stay for Sturgis Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Camping is still the king for places people stay when attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. But home-sharing services like Airbnb and Vrbo have slowly been gaining in popularity for visitors. Four days before the official start of the 2022 Sturgis Rally, some Airbnb and Vrbo options still remain available.
drgnews.com
“Claim Your Steak” at the 2022 motorcycle rally in Sturgis
The South Dakota Beef Industry Council will once again be promoting beef when motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country gather for the in 82nd Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Aug. 5–14, 2022. New to beef promotion during this year’s Rally is the latest Beef Throwdown Experience that will...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally: What to know for the 82nd event
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s nearly rally time in South Dakota. The 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially lasts 10 days starting on Friday, August 5 and concluding on Sunday, August 14. Hundreds of thousands of motorcycles will be roaring in the Black Hills. Last year, officials estimated the...
KELOLAND TV
The City of Deadwood prepares for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers, bikers and more bikers. They aren’t just in Sturgis. With the 82nd Motorcycle Rally beginning at the end of this week, many visitors have already made it to the Black Hills, including Deadwood. Deadwood is a must-stop for bikers coming to the Sturgis...
KEVN
Wildfire in Black Hills national forest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. The fire was estimated to be at 500 acres when reported on Sunday. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south...
newscenter1.tv
Annual swap meet in Black Hawk more than just a search for treasures
BLACK HAWK, S.D. – The old adage, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” was proven true during the 15th annual Counts Car Club Swap Meet in Black Hawk Sunday morning. Originally formed in 1957, the club is the longest-running car club in South Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
Are Sturgis Rally goers getting younger?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Will the bikers who came to Sturgis in 2021 be the bikers of 2022 and beyond?. In 2019, the average age of a biker who attended the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was 54. But that biker was younger in 2021. The average age for...
kotatv.com
RC Council votes to stand against Jenny Gulch exploration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council voted Monday to approve a resolution opposing a drilling project at Jenny Gulch near Pactola Reservoir. The F3 Gold drilling project intends to explore the area for any minerals, which could lead to future mining opportunities. The project has been met...
Sheridan Media
Wildland fire in Crook County
Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to the Fish Wildfire near Sundance. The fire was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. July 31. According to the Forest Service, the fire is burning on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. As of 7 p.m. July 31, the fire was estimated to be at 500 acres. This fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south of Sundance, and east of Wyoming Highway 585.
KELOLAND TV
Will Sturgis Rally 2022 numbers top 2021?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Based on reservations for lodging and other factors, attendance for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is “looking like a good year,” said the city’s rally and events director Tammy Even-Cordell. The 2021 rally drew an estimated 555,000 people throughout the 10...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis couple receives huge honor for their community involvement at Meade County Fair
STURGIS, S.D. – The Meade County Fair wrapped up Saturday afternoon, with the two-day event dedicated to a local couple for their decades-long involvement in the county’s agriculture landscape. Vonda and Myron Andersen have been a staple part of Meade County’s 4-H community for years, and are still...
drgnews.com
South Dakota AG clears Rapid City officer in May shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota attorney general has found that a Rapid City police officer was justified in shooting at a woman seven times as she backed her car into a police squad car during a May pursuit. Attorney General Mark Vargo on Friday called the shooting, which hospitalized 32-year-old Shania Watkins, a “tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation.” The Division of Criminal Investigation found that Watkins, a Rapid City resident, fled from police in her car after an officer attempted to pull her over during the early hours of May 31, 2022. During the pursuit, she reversed her car into a police squad car and an officer fired on her vehicle seven times.
KELOLAND TV
Janitor’s invention; fatal crash; Sturgis preps
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One man is behind bars and another man is hurt following a shooting in central Sioux Falls. Police say it happened Saturday morning in the area of 11th and Summit. Authorities say a car drove into the neighborhood and fired a gun over 20 times.
wnax.com
One Dead in Lawrence Country Crash
One person died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
KEVN
Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old fugitive from Nebraska was arrested this afternoon in Rapid City. Tanner Danielson was wanted on multiple charges such as first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault. Following the crime that took...
newscenter1.tv
Cowboys and Cowgirls strike paydirt at Days of ’76 in Deadwood
DEADWOOD, S.D. – The 100th Annual Days of ’76 rodeo wrapped up Saturday in Deadwood. This year, contestants walked away with over $290,000 in prize money. For complete results, click here. Featured Highlights from Saturday, July 30. Bareback Riding. – Kyle Bloomquist – Raymond, MN 79 points.
nativenewsonline.net
Oglala Sioux Tribe Temporarily Suspends All Christian Missionary Work
In an emergency meeting Tuesday July 26, the Oglala Sioux Tribal (OST) Council temporarily suspended all activity of Christian missions on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The OST passed an ordinance requiring all churches and religious organizations to complete a new form to request the right to conduct missionary work on the reservation. That form will be reviewed by the tribe’s executive committee.
newscenter1.tv
New Deadwood apartment complex brings optimism amid tight workforce housing situation
DEADWOOD, S.D. — Workforce housing in Deadwood in scarce, as over the years, according to officials from the Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corporation, those workers have had a tough time finding a place to live. The organization says that the difficulty also carried over to the job market in the...
kotatv.com
Rapid City Area Schools return to paid lunches
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the height of the COVID pandemic the USDA gave schools funding in order to provide no-cost lunches. Now, the USDA child nutrition program is no longer providing those funds. The RCAS has now had to being charging for school lunches again. This also means that with the prices of many goods rising due to inflation, the schools will also have to raise the prices as well. Interim CEO Nicole Swigast says that there will be an 8% to 63% rise in cost on different items, this will also include a $0.10 increase for breakfast cost and a $0.20 increase for lunch cost for all grade levels.
KELOLAND TV
28-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash near Lead
LEAD, S.D. (KELO) – A 28-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash near Lead early Sunday morning. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 14A at 12:22 a.m. Sunday two miles west of Lead. The driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control.
