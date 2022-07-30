2022 Newport Jazz Festival off to a great start – Day 1 recap and photos

whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Interview: Samara Joy shines at 2022 Newport Jazz Festival
Among the many highlights at last weekend’s Newport Jazz Festival was Samara Joy, a 22-year-old jazz vocalist who played the Harbor Stage Saturday afternoon. I sat down with the NYC-based singer for a brief chat just before she took the stage lat Saturday. It was her first time at the festival, and Joy, a 2019 winner of the prestigious Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and a recent graduate of SUNY Purchase, was enjoying every moment.
TICKET GIVEAWAY: We interview Lisa Morales, playing Norman Bird Sanctuary Friday, August 5
Another in a series of world-class concerts is coming to the Norman Bird Sanctuary on Friday, August 5 when Americana singer-songwriter Lisa Morales makes a stop in Newport. We’ve got a pair of tickets to give away to the show courtesy of Newport Live. Just e-mail Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com by Thursday August 4 at 9AM to enter. (Please put “Lisa Morales tickets” in subject line.)
2022 Newport Jazz Festival: Shift in direction – Day 3 recap and photos
Sunday, July 31 concluded three days of fun in the sun at the historic Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI. Post pandemic, the full return of the festival was well attended, selling out on Saturday with near sell-outs Friday and Sunday. Whether intended or not,...
Little Compton storytellers wanted for local Rhode Island PBS documentary
What is your favorite place to visit in Little Compton? Does your town have a history or tradition unknown to others outside of town? If you’re a Little Compton resident with a unique story to share, Rhode Island PBS would like you to be part of the station’s Our Town: Little Compton documentary.
Author David Sedaris coming to The Vets in Providence October 6
(Providence, RI) August 1, 2022 – David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing for one night only at The VETS in Providence on October 6 at 7:30pm, following the release of his newest books Happy-Go-Lucky and A Carnival of Snackery.
Stoneacre Hospitality Group opens Chart House Inn
Stoneacre Hospitality Group, the hospitality group behind Stoneacre Brasserie and Stoneacre Garden, has officially expanded its suite of offerings with the grand opening of the completely remodeled Chart House Inn. Nestled in the heart of the City by the Sea at 16 Clarke Street, the newly renovated inn is Stoneacre’s...
What’s Up Today: August 2, 2022
Good Morning, today is Tuesday, August 2. 🌊 Governor Dan McKee will be joined by local and statewide officials at the Florence Gray Center this morning as he announces the details of how Rhode Islanders can take advantage of the $250 per child tax rebate included in the FY 23 budget.
Obituary: Esthier Marie Coen
Esther Maire Coen, 59, of Bristol, RI, passed away at home on July 29, 2022. Esther was born in Newport, RI to the late Austin W. Coen Jr and Esther Catherine (Till) Coen. Esther was a lifelong resident of the state of Rhode Island and has resided in Middletown and Bristol for all her life. She was a resident of James L. Maher Center Woods Street Community at the time of her passing.
Obituary: John F. B. Corcoran
We are heartbroken to announce that John F.B. Corcoran passed away in a swimming accident at Elephant Rock in Middletown, RI, on Friday, July 29th, 2022. He was 62. He was born May 11th, 1960, in Newport, RI, to Edward and Ruth (Chatterton) Corcoran. He graduated from St. George’s in...
Obituary: Phyllis A. Braga
Phyllis A. (Bonci) Braga, 88, of Middletown, passed away on July 28, 2022, in the Village House Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Charles Braga. Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Angelina (Ripa) Bonci. Phyllis and Charlie liked to golf. Listening...
Newport Gulls fall short in Wild Card Game 9-7 to Sanford
The Newport Gulls (30-15) and the Sanford Mainers (23-22) battled in a back and forth affair at Cardines Field in Monday’s single-elimination Wild Card Game. Sanford jumped out to an early lead, and Newport’s season came to a close with just its fifth loss at Cardines Field this summer at the hands of the Mainers, 9-7.
Governor McKee announces new Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate
Governor Dan McKee today announced the details of the new Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate, a state tax rebate of $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The program was created in the FY 23 budget signed by the Governor in June. The Governor was joined for the...
Highest paying jobs in Providence that require a graduate degree
Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.
Opinion: Newport City Council Trashes Charter Review Commission
At its meeting on July 27, the Newport City Council spent a significant portion of their time discussing and voting on the Charter revision proposals of the Charter Review Commission. They ended up approving for the November ballot only five of the thirty-seven proposals, and the approved proposals were largely word-smithing current provisions and having them conform better to actual practices.
