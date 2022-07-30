ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Back-to-school sales tax holidays: When you can save money on school supplies

By Tamara Chibe
kbsi23.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kbsi23.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Illinois back-to-school sales tax holiday

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A statewide back-to-school sales tax will take place from Aug. fifth to the 14th in the state of Il. Items like notebooks, markers, and glue sticks among many more products will not be taxed during this period. The sales tax holiday comes in part of...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois sales tax holiday starts Friday

(WTVO) — Summer break is almost over and school is right around the corner, which means back-to-school shopping for many parents and students. With inflation, many are excited about the tax holiday weekend. Illinois’ sales tax holiday is August 5-14. The state will reduce the state sales tax on school supplies by 5% during the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Ameren Illinois promotes bill pay assistance options

The application window for summer utility bill assistance will reopen in Illinois in about a month. Families having trouble paying their heating and cooling bill are encouraged to apply for the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Ameren Illinois recently collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Local
Illinois Education
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
WCIA

Illinois prepares for unclaimed property auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state fair auction has finalized its list of lots and started letting potential bidders view their collection Tuesday.  This year, the 250-lot auction consists of items from coins and jewelry, to Norman Rockwell paintings and Beatles memorabilia, all within the state’s vault of unclaimed property.  “We have all kinds of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Dinosaurs a new addition to Illinois State Fair

We all know that we’re into fair season — the Mississippi Valley Fair kicks off Monday — but we’re also getting closer to state fairs. This year, dinosaurs are taking over the Illinois State Fairgrounds. When you go to the Illinois State Fair, you expect to...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Feeding Illinois says inflation is being felt at food banks

Hunger is a problem in Illinois every summer. When schools are closed, families don’t have school meals to help feed their kids. Record inflation is compounding the issue. Steve Ericson, executive director of Feeding Illinois, the state association for food agencies, told The Center Square that, this summer, inflation is making Illinois’ food scarcity problem even worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois needs foster parents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit called on the community to help as the need for foster parents grows. Lutheran Social Services of Illinois held an informational session Tuesday afternoon at Stewart Square in Rockford. Administrators said that teens and pre-teens are most in need of fostering, and that many come from cases of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Holiday#School Supplies#Linus Business#Clothing Shop#Business Personal Finance
Dayana Sabatin

Illinois Stimulus Check Update 2022

Photo by Mark G: https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-high-rise-buildings-2401539/. While the federal government is most likely not planning on giving residents any more stimulus checks in 2022, there have been numerous states that have taken matters into their own hands, including Illinois. Here's what you need to know if you're a resident in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

Keeping the Mississippi River clean with the River Care Program

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – There are growing concerns for chemicals, toxic waste, and unfiltered fertilizer entering our clean water. With the recent flooding and large amounts of rain, these are more likely to enter our water supply. This has the Missouri Extension service traveling across southeast Missouri to...
MISSOURI STATE
KTEN.com

Illinois Dangerous Dog Law: What You Need to Know

Originally Posted On: https://chicagodogbitelawyer.com/illinois-dangerous-dog-law/. According to recent data, 32.4% of households in Illinois own a dog, which equates to approximately 1.5 million dogs living within the state. While many of these households have loving relationships with their dogs, and some even serve a vital role in people’s lives as guide dogs, it’s important to acknowledge that sometimes dogs will behave in ways that pose a threat to you or other people in your community. Dog attacks are an unfortunate reality of the world we live in. And just like any other animal attack, whether it’s a wild or domestic animal, dog attacks can leave lasting scars and have life-changing consequences for victims. Fortunately, the state of Illinois has laws that aim to either prevent dog attacks, or to hold dog owners accountable for the injury that their dog causes. Read on for more information about how Illinois determines whether a dog is legally dangerous.
ILLINOIS STATE
wfcnnews.com

Ameren offering bill payment assistance to low income customers

COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois will be providing $12 million to help income-qualified customers pay their energy bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Supplemental Benefit program. Ameren Illinois has collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to provide the assistance. "Inflation and...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Education
WGN News

State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling

EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
EVANSTON, IL
FOX2Now

Illinois has some of the least expensive places to buy a home

Across the country, the demand for housing is increasing, driving housing prices to exorbitant levels in many metro markets. The housing shortage has been a major problem across the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent migration into the suburbs. With burgeoning remote work options during the pandemic, some people weren’t tied to their downtown offices anymore; many chose to leave expensive cities in favor of rural and suburban areas. Buyers searched for homes that provided more space and a lower cost of living.
wmay.com

Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois

Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
QuadCities.com

Illinois Project NOW Provides Record Amount Of Community Aid

Project NOW’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (known as LIHEAP) provides utility assistance to residents living in Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry Counties. The program is funded through the state, and it provides one-time payments, a percentage of income payments, reconnection assistance, and emergency furnace assistance for those at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred

Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy