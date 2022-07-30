Numbers drawn Friday for $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot

fox2now.com
Related
Buyer gets result for refund on land tax sales from the City of St. Louis
The City of St. Louis holds land tax sales at the Civil Courts building downtown where properties are up for sale due to owners not paying property taxes for four years.
Anheuser-Busch donates 50,000 cans of water to support St. Louis flood victims
Anheuser-Busch is donating 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water to help support victims of last week's flash flooding in the St. Louis region.
Ticketmaster named XFL’s official ticketing partner
ST. LOUIS – The XFL is making a comeback in 2023 and they now have an official ticketing partner. Ticketmaster will ticket all 43 games of the XFL season (40 regular season games, two playoffs, one championship) across all eight teams. “We are thrilled to team up with the XFL and continue the momentum they […]
Days after historic rainfall, St. Louis hits 29th anniversary of the flood of 1993
KMOX’s Roger Brand was working in 1993 when the infamous floods hit. He joined Total Information AM to look back on what covering that historic event was like.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis, MO metro using data from Zillow.
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
missouribusinessalert.com
Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs
As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
Dierbergs store sells winning Show Me Cash ticket
MANCHESTER, Mo. — A winning Show Me Cash jackpot ticket was sold at a local Dierbergs earlier this month. The Dierbergs located on 421 Lafayette Center in Manchester, Missouri sold the winning ticket on July 13. The ticket matched all five winning numbers, winning the $84,000 jackpot prize. The...
Enter the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Win a new home in O'Fallon, Missouri with a $100 ticket.
Tim’s Travels: Kiener Plaza
ST. LOUIS – Does Tim Ezell have what it takes to be a Shakespearian actor?. We found out Tuesday morning. Ezell was in Kiener Plaza and he wanted a spot in the show. He spoke with Actor Tielre Cheatem about what makes their upcoming performances unique. For information, please...
kjluradio.com
New area code announced for 314 region
A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
Extreme rainfall in southern Illinois causing flash flooding
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 meteorologists are watching a line of storms forming near St. Louis. They are tied to rain-cooled air that has pushed west from the heavy storms in eastern Illinois. They may reach the St. Louis area this afternoon. Central Illinois has been getting pounded...
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
Protein, calcium, and iron – The one-dish meal that gives us all three
The blogs, with recipes and links to Studio STL’s segments, are more than enough to get people started in their plant-based eating journey.
Light voter turnout for primary election in St. Louis region
While thousands made way to Missouri polls Tuesday, the number of voters filling out those ballots seems a little lighter than officials expected.
tncontentexchange.com
Photos: Scenes from Monica's performance at Ballpark Village
Monica performed at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Money Saver: Bed Bath & Beyond Clearance Sale
ST. LOUIS – Shop the clearance sale at Bed Bath & Beyond. Save on all things for your home items as they will sell out quickly at these low prices, offering up to 80% off. Get a 16-piece dinnerware set down from $80 to 16 bucks. Kitchen appliances, cookware bedding, vacuums, and more are all marked down.
gladstonedispatch.com
Public price tag for St. Louis floods tops $87 million, officials say
UNIVERSITY CITY — Flash flooding caused an estimated $87.8 million in public costs and damage — from swamped fire engines to storm sewer cleanouts — last week in the St. Louis region. Several hundred homes were also severely damaged in St. Louis city and county, plus St....
Multiple groups provide aid to flood victims in Missouri
A multi-agency resource center or MARC included federal, state, and local groups working together to give aid and help Missouri families impacted by the flood.
Anheuser-Busch donates 50,000 of emergency drinking water to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is delivering more than 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water as a request from the American Red Cross to the St. Louis region. The water will be delivered from Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri in Fenton which is Anheuser-Busch wholesale partner and will go to communities that were impacted by the flooding. Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri also team with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to the communities.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
43K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 2