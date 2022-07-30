2028 QB Austan Cristiaan Makes Visit to Pitt

pittsburghsportsnow.com
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another location in Florida, now hiring 100 employeesKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Venice, Palmetto talent shines at Rise Top 100 Showcase
SARASOTA, FLORIDA – The Rise Top 100 Showcase for Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties took place on Saturday morning at Cardinal Mooney High School after being rescheduled from its previous July 23rd evening date. Through a steamy day on the turf field, the showcase featured around 60 ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Advocate Radiation Oncology adds Dr. Todd Pezzi to elite team of cancer treatment physicians
Aug. 1, 2022 – Radiation Oncologist Dr. Todd Pezzi has joined Advocate Radiation Oncology. Pezzi will join Dr. Garton at Advocate’s new Naples location. At Advocate Radiation Oncology, Pezzi treats patients for a variety of cancers including breast, prostate, lung, head and neck, skin, gastrointestinal, lymphoma, brain, sarcoma and various benign diseases. Pezzi uses his experience to create individualized patient treatment plans using the most modern radiation techniques and advanced technology, including IMRT/VMAT, SBRT, IGRT, brachytherapy and proton therapy.
villages-news.com
Honoring a law enforcement officer who left Chicago to serve in Florida
This past week, I joined law enforcement leaders from across our state at the 2022 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference. It’s always an honor to address the brave men and women of Florida law enforcement. While speaking to these heroes, I highlighted our efforts to recruit qualified officers from across the nation to join our state’s ranks.
businessobserverfl.com
Report: Home prices on West Coast of Florida to fall sharply in a recession
Homeowners in Tampa, North Port and Cape Coral might be in trouble. A new study out from Redfin, the Seattle tech real estate brokerage, finds the three cities on Florida’s West Coast are among the localities in the country where housing prices will take the biggest hits if — or when — a recession hits.
Florida mom missing after taking bus, police say
Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.
Charlotte school board to finalize state-approved policies, some controversial
This has been a common theme for districts across the state as they conform and adhere to a number of new state laws ahead of the first day of school.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County teachers return to classrooms
Teachers are back in Lee County classrooms on Tuesday, with 450 new teachers joining the school district before classes start next Monday. Leaders with the School District of Lee County say nearly 100,000 students will be heading back to school next week. Teachers are getting their classrooms ready, and many feel a sense of premature exhaustion ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. That comes from the district’s learning models constantly changing due to the pandemic, from the push to get more pay and from the new Florida laws regarding education.
WINKNEWS.com
Weighing the costs, benefits of burying power lines in SWFL
In this Gulfshore Business report, Florida Power & Light is kicking off a new project that will make it easier to flip the power back on after a powerful storm. Five months ago, at Hernando Avenue and Claude Court in Port Charlotte looked a bit different. At the time, there...
Florida man accused of running down coworker during work dispute
A Southwest Florida man's been arrested after allegedly running over a co-worker with his car following a dispute.
WINKNEWS.com
Mike Greenwell’s plans as newest Lee County commissioner
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Mike Greenwell will take a swing at public service after being sworn in as a Lee County commissioner on Tuesday, and he says water quality and housing are two big priorities for him. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Greenwell to replace the late Commissioner...
globalmunchkins.com
11 of the Best Kid-Friendly Attractions In Fort Myers
Whether you are a local to the Fort Myers area or vacationing here, you need something to do with your kids. Luckily, there are a lot of attractions in Fort Myers, and they are even fun for the grown-ups. There are things to do when it is rainy, hot, or...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Fort Myers, FL — 20 Top Places!
This urban city in Florida is popular for its beaches and shopping, all of which can be exhausting if you haven’t had your morning meal beforehand. But don’t worry; Fort Myers excels at breakfast and brunch, so you’ll have plenty of alternatives to eat before heading on a breezy city trip.
WINKNEWS.com
At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples
At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
SWFL gas prices continue plunge below state, national averages
Cape Coral residents awoke Monday to some stations advertising $3.83 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
Woman touches donuts, punches deputy at Southwest Florida Dunkin Donuts
A woman's been arrested for striking a deputy after causing a scene at a Southwest Florida Dunkin Donuts.
fox13news.com
Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria
SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee Health identifies previously unidentified patient with help from community
Lee Health is thanking the public for helping identify one of their patients. Lee Health confirmed the man is 41-year-old Steven Edwards and he remains in critical condition. The man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center with a head injury on July 22. He had no identification on him...
Pair of stolen Naples vehicles located in Broward County
Investigators say a pair of weekend vehicle thefts in the City of Naples led investigators to Broward County.
HUGE questions for county leader Brian Hamman and his new job, can he be transparent
A county leader will now have a bigger role in shaping the future of the Southwest Florida community. The Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce named Commissioner Brian Hamman as the new President and CEO of the organization. Hamman on how his role as commissioner could impact his role or...
wengradio.com
“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches
The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
