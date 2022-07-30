Update: Two women arrested following attempted robbery at Paducah business

www.kbsi23.com
wevv.com
Madisonville man accused of giving alcohol to child at Hopkins County Fair
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after being accused of giving alcohol to a child at the Hopkins County Fair. The investigation started when an officer with the Madisonville Police Department was at the fair on Friday, where they say they saw a female juvenile stumbling, and falling over to the ground.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah police officer, another driver injured in crash
A crash at 28th and 24th Streets on Friday night injured two people, including a Paducah police officer. A vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Johnathan C. Holder of Cairo, allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a police cruiser. Holder reportedly told investigators that he was chasing another vehicle when he ran the stop sign.
westkentuckystar.com
Multiple drug charges after Lyon County standoff
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman Sunday after authorities said the pair barricaded themselves inside their home to avoid his arrest. Deputies went to a home on Dryden Creek Road to execute arrest warrants on 40-year old Alan M. Pettus of Mortons Gap. They said...
kbsi23.com
Morehouse man arrested after juvenile shot near bonfire in East Prairie horse pasture
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Morehouse man faces charges after a juvenile was shot three times near a bonfire in a horse pasture on July 29. Grayson C. Shipman, 18, of Morehouse faces charges of assault 1st degree, a class A felony, unlawful use of a weapon, a class A felony, armed criminal action, an unclassified felony, and receiving stolen property, a class D felony.
westkentuckystar.com
Reported disturbance at courthouse lands Calvert City man in jail
Reports of a disturbance near the Caldwell County Courthouse on Monday led to a Calvert City man's arrest. Deputies spoke with the two individuals reported to be involved, and said a man, identified as 20-year-old Mason Mayes, refused to listen to multiple commands to stop yelling and approaching a woman.
westkentuckystar.com
Authorities searching for parolee wanted in Caldwell County
Authorities have asked for the public's help with finding a parolee wanted out of Caldwell County. Lyon County deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force responded to a home on KY 93 South last week to assist Kentucky Probation and Parole officers with a search for 33-year-old Daren R. Starnes of Eddyville.
westkentuckystar.com
Eddyville man jailed after crash ends in DUI charge
A single-vehicle accident just south of Eddyville on Saturday ended in a man's arrest. Deputies responded to KY 274, where they learned 59-year-old David C. Bergman of Eddyville had lost control of his vehicle and overturned. Authorities said Bergman refused treatment, and was charged with driving under the influence and...
wish989.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Involved in Recent Shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are looking for a suspect involved in a recent shooting. Police responded to the 800 block of North Marion Street regarding a report of shots fired shortly after 5 p.m. on July 24. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 36-year-old...
wpsdlocal6.com
Four Charged During Methamphetamine Investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. The investigation began when detectives obtained a search warrant for a Paducah apartment located at 624 N 34th Street in Paducah. On Friday evening detectives executed the search warrant. During the search warrant service detectives located Brittany Villa inside the apartment. During a search of the apartment detectives located and seized over 400 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau PD identifies attempted kidnapping suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police identified an attempted kidnapping suspect. However, the suspect died before formal charges could be filed against him. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street for a report of an attempted kidnapping on Sunday, June 19.
KFVS12
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however, the suspect died before he could be formally charged. On Sunday, June 19, police responded to the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street for a report of an attempted kidnapping. The...
KFVS12
Scott City man facing rape charge
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of forcibly raping a female at her home. A warrant was issued for Jamie D. Watkins, of Scott City, for first-degree rape with no bond allowed. According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on Saturday, July 30 a victim reported...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County fugitive arrested in Carlisle also faces McCracken charges
A wanted Graves County man arrested in Carlisle County Monday morning after hours on the run will also face charges in McCracken County. Dennis Wilcox was wanted for failing to appear in Graves District Court on a charge of receiving stolen property. On Sunday, Wilcox was seen in Carlisle County...
westkentuckystar.com
Vehicle search lands Lovelaceville man in jail on drug charges
A traffic stop in Lovelaceville landed a Kevil man in jail on drug charges early Sunday morning. Deputies said marijuana was laying in plain view inside the vehicle, and a search reportedly uncovered methamphetamine. The driver, 39-year-old Brandon Spittler, was additionally found to have a warrant out of McCracken County...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Graves County man arrested in McCracken on new drug, other charges
A wanted Graves County man will face new charges in McCracken County after a crash and short pursuit Friday afternoon. McCracken County deputies said they witnessed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Oaks Road before ending up in a ditch near Estes Lane. The driver, later...
wsiu.org
A W. Kentucky sheriff's office sets up a flood relief effort for high water victims in E. Kentucky
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department in Paducah is asking for donations to send to eastern Kentucky where as many as 30 people have died in historic flooding. Speaking during a Facebook live segment Monday, Sheriff Ryan Norman said people came to the aid of western Kentucky after last December's tornado outbreak, now it's time to give back.
wrul.com
White County Treasurer Employee Charged With Multiple Felonies In Hardin County
A Carmi woman is facing a laundry list of charges out of Hardin County according to online court records. 39-year-old Brandie Burchfield was arrested on Sunday, July 10th and now faces 7 counts including 2 felonies. Among the charges are misdemeanors alleging Burchfield was driving under the influence and unlawful possession of cannabis. Felony charges issued include Possession of a Firearm with a defaced serial number and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. A preliminary hearing and bond court date was held July 22nd. A pre-trial has been planned for August 26th. Burchfield will be represented by Daniel Cockrum.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Department Begins Collections for Holiday “Shop With a Cop”
The Union City Police Department is requesting assistance for an upcoming Christmas event. Officers are planning their “Shop With a Cop” program, which helps needy students in Obion County school’s. Last year, law enforcement officers received enough donations to shop for 90 area children. The shopping consisted...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop nets two arrests in Hickory
A traffic stop late Thursday night in Hickory ended with the arrest of a Graves County fugitive and another on drug charges. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle owned by 40-year-old Jeffrey King of Boaz, who had an active arrest warrant out of Graves County.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash
A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
