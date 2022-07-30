Update: Two women arrested following attempted robbery at Paducah business

A Carmi woman is facing a laundry list of charges out of Hardin County according to online court records. 39-year-old Brandie Burchfield was arrested on Sunday, July 10th and now faces 7 counts including 2 felonies. Among the charges are misdemeanors alleging Burchfield was driving under the influence and unlawful possession of cannabis. Felony charges issued include Possession of a Firearm with a defaced serial number and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. A preliminary hearing and bond court date was held July 22nd. A pre-trial has been planned for August 26th. Burchfield will be represented by Daniel Cockrum.

HARDIN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO