SLC Walmart evacuated after threatening phone call; police investigating

ksltv.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging Time
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
KSLTV
West Jordan man arrested after allegedly trying to strangle woman with a crowbar
WEST JORDAN, Utah – A West Jordan man barricaded himself inside his home Tuesday morning after he reportedly pressed a crowbar against a woman and tried to strangle her. Lt. James Kangas with the West Jordan Police Department said reports about a screaming woman came in around 4 a.m.
KSLTV
Suspect arrested for causing brush fire in Springville while trying to kill spider with lighter, police say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Police have a man in custody after he allegedly caught a hillside on fire while attempting to burn a spider Monday afternoon. According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the man told police he was using a lighter to burn a spider. When authorities arrested...
KSLTV
Police: Teenager is in custody for death of 16-year-old boy
LINDON, Utah — A 16-year-old boy is dead and another 16-year-old boy is in custody after a fight broke out Monday morning. “Really tragic, really sad,” said Nathan Jensen, whose home is where the confrontation happened. “This is totally shocking for us. This isn’t something that happens in this quant little dead-end trail.”
kslnewsradio.com
16-year-old allegedly shoots fire arm and runs from Salt Lake City Police
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly shot a firearm and ran from police. According to a press release, police received reports at around 3 a.m. on July 31. They were informed that someone had shot a firearm once and pointed it at several people. This happened in the area of 2000 W. Sir Charles Drive.
KUTV
Police investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is dead and a suspect vehicle is at large following a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash overnight in Salt Lake City. According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the incident happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of 1300 South and Major Street, located between Main Street and State Street.
KSLTV
Alleged scammers try to sell fake gold to Layton police chief
LAYTON, Utah — Layton police arrested a group of people after they allegedly tried to sell fake gold to the city’s police chief. Police warned the public about the scam in a social media post on Monday afternoon. “A group of people have recently been in our area...
KSLTV
SLCPD arrest juvenile for shooting gun into the air and fleeing
SALT LAKE CITY — A teenager is in police custody after allegedly shooting a handgun into the air while leaving a birthday party drunk. According to Salt Lake City police, the 16-year-old boy was at a birthday party and tried to leave in a car while drunk in the area of 2000 West Sir Charles Drive around 3 a.m Sunday.
KSLTV
Gay teen in Sandy suffered brain injury in hate crime assault
SANDY, Utah — A gay teen is having trouble with memory loss after police say he was the victim of a hate crime. Christian Peacock, 18, told KSL-TV he was punched in the face early Saturday morning after a group of guys yelled homophobic slurs at him and his boyfriend. Doctors later told him he suffered a brain injury as a result of that punch.
KSLTV
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
ksl.com
'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight
MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
KSLTV
Lindon police investigating death of 16-year-old
LINDON, Utah — A 16-year-old boy has died following an incident early Monday morning near the Lindon View Park/Murdock Trailhead. “Based on information obtained surrounding the death, we do not have any reason to believe the public is in any danger,” read a Monday evening press release from the Lindon Police Department.
KSLTV
Utah police agencies participate in national ‘Night Out’
Local police agencies are holding what they call Night Out events to promote safe neighborhoods and strengthen relationships between law enforcement and residents. Night Out is a yearly national event held by multiple police organizations across the county in August. Here are the agencies holding events for Tuesday:. Other agencies...
kjzz.com
3 arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury items outside Layton Walmart
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Three people have been arrested after police said they were involved in selling fake luxury items in a Walmart parking lot. Officials said 20-year-old Nicolae-Denis Miclescu, 33-year-old Vasile Tiberiu Miclescu and 31-year-old Dunareanca Miclescu were arrested for their involvement. They said the suspects attempted to...
KSLTV
Sandy police arrest teen on hate crime charge after he allegedly punched a gay teen
SANDY, Utah — A gay teen is recovering from a possible concussion after Sandy police said he was the victim of a hate crime this weekend. Officers arrested a 17-year-old on Saturday as he’s accused of assault with a hate crime enhancement. Jocelynn Peacock, the victim’s sister, said...
kslnewsradio.com
Death Investigation underway following an officer-involved critical incident
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department activated its OICI protocol following the death of a 40-year-old woman that was detained in January. The woman, Megan Joyce Mohn, died at Salt Lake Regional Hospital on January 30, 2022. A medical examiner released Mohn’s autopsy report on July 28, revealing the cause of death to be homicide.
KSLTV
Two arrested, three guns recovered after SLC robbery investigation
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say two men have been taken into custody after an investigation into an aggravated robbery. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said three men robbed the victim using a gun around 11 p.m. on July 2, with one of the suspects hitting the victim with a gun.
