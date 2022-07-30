ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

SLC Walmart evacuated after threatening phone call; police investigating

By MADISON SWENSON
KSLTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ksltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Man arrested after threatening woman with metal rod in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A large police presence was seen surrounding a residence in West Jordan after a man threatened a woman with a metal rod on Tuesday morning. West Jordan Police first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence near 1700 West and 8700 South around 4 a.m. The suspect, […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Police: Teenager is in custody for death of 16-year-old boy

LINDON, Utah — A 16-year-old boy is dead and another 16-year-old boy is in custody after a fight broke out Monday morning. “Really tragic, really sad,” said Nathan Jensen, whose home is where the confrontation happened. “This is totally shocking for us. This isn’t something that happens in this quant little dead-end trail.”
LINDON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
kslnewsradio.com

16-year-old allegedly shoots fire arm and runs from Salt Lake City Police

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly shot a firearm and ran from police. According to a press release, police received reports at around 3 a.m. on July 31. They were informed that someone had shot a firearm once and pointed it at several people. This happened in the area of 2000 W. Sir Charles Drive.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Police investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is dead and a suspect vehicle is at large following a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash overnight in Salt Lake City. According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the incident happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of 1300 South and Major Street, located between Main Street and State Street.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Alleged scammers try to sell fake gold to Layton police chief

LAYTON, Utah — Layton police arrested a group of people after they allegedly tried to sell fake gold to the city’s police chief. Police warned the public about the scam in a social media post on Monday afternoon. “A group of people have recently been in our area...
LAYTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ksl#Slc Walmart
KSLTV

SLCPD arrest juvenile for shooting gun into the air and fleeing

SALT LAKE CITY — A teenager is in police custody after allegedly shooting a handgun into the air while leaving a birthday party drunk. According to Salt Lake City police, the 16-year-old boy was at a birthday party and tried to leave in a car while drunk in the area of 2000 West Sir Charles Drive around 3 a.m Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Gay teen in Sandy suffered brain injury in hate crime assault

SANDY, Utah — A gay teen is having trouble with memory loss after police say he was the victim of a hate crime. Christian Peacock, 18, told KSL-TV he was punched in the face early Saturday morning after a group of guys yelled homophobic slurs at him and his boyfriend. Doctors later told him he suffered a brain injury as a result of that punch.
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ksl.com

'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight

MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
MAGNA, UT
KSLTV

Lindon police investigating death of 16-year-old

LINDON, Utah — A 16-year-old boy has died following an incident early Monday morning near the Lindon View Park/Murdock Trailhead. “Based on information obtained surrounding the death, we do not have any reason to believe the public is in any danger,” read a Monday evening press release from the Lindon Police Department.
LINDON, UT
KSLTV

Utah police agencies participate in national ‘Night Out’

Local police agencies are holding what they call Night Out events to promote safe neighborhoods and strengthen relationships between law enforcement and residents. Night Out is a yearly national event held by multiple police organizations across the county in August. Here are the agencies holding events for Tuesday:. Other agencies...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

3 arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury items outside Layton Walmart

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Three people have been arrested after police said they were involved in selling fake luxury items in a Walmart parking lot. Officials said 20-year-old Nicolae-Denis Miclescu, 33-year-old Vasile Tiberiu Miclescu and 31-year-old Dunareanca Miclescu were arrested for their involvement. They said the suspects attempted to...
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Death Investigation underway following an officer-involved critical incident

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department activated its OICI protocol following the death of a 40-year-old woman that was detained in January. The woman, Megan Joyce Mohn, died at Salt Lake Regional Hospital on January 30, 2022. A medical examiner released Mohn’s autopsy report on July 28, revealing the cause of death to be homicide.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SLCPD: OICI protocol issued after woman dies following physical arrest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has activated the officer-involved-critical-incident (OICI) protocol today after the death of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was ruled a homicide by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. According to police records, an investigation into Mohn began on January 11 at 3:13 a.m. when […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy