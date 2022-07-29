ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Josef Newgarden cleared to race on Indianapolis road course following Iowa injury

By Ryan McGee
ESPN
 4 days ago
www.espn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Brittany Force tops qualifying at NHRA Northwest Nationals

KENT, Wash. --  Top Fuel leader Brittany Force closed qualifying at Pacific Raceways on Saturday by taking the No. 1 position in the NHRA Northwest Nationals. The event winner last week in Sonoma, California, Force had a 3.753-second run at 327.35 mph for her fifth No. 1 of the season and 37th overall. She has four victories this year.
SONOMA, CA
ESPN

Riders, fans injured in horror velodrome crash

Matt Richardson has had to blot out the images of a horrifying crash which marred the Commonwealth Games track cycling action before racing to gold in London. English Olympic champion Matt Walls was one of three riders taken to hospital after being catapulted over the barriers and into a horrified crowd of spectators in another high-speed crash at the Lee Valley velodrome on Sunday.
SPORTS
ESPN

Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

HBP--Holmes (Witt Jr.). WP--Marinaccio. Umpires--Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker. T--4:00. A--45,341 (47,309). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy