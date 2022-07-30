'I don't understand why': Family of Spartanburg man looks for answers 3 days after he was shot and killed

www.wyff4.com
WYFF4.com
Man dragged during carjacking while looking at house for sale in Spartanburg, report says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 52-year-old man says he was dragged while holding on to his door handle during a carjacking on Sunday, according to a report from Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. The man told deputies that he was checking out a home on Dillard Street that he found on...
Man charged with murder following shooting at birthday party in Greenville
A man has been charged with murder following a shooting early Saturday morning at a birthday party in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Shooting victim dies at Urgent Care in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A person is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Mulberry Court apartments on Mulberry Street, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. The victim was taken in a private vehicle...
1 dead after shooting at birthday party in South Carolina
One person is dead following a shooting at a birthday party early Saturday morning in Greenville.
South Carolina man with over 90 warrants found hiding in sofa
A man with dozens of warrants is now in the custody of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
my40.tv
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
FOX Carolina
Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
counton2.com
Trooper crashes vehicle during Spartanburg Co. chase, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol crashed their vehicle during a Spartanburg County chase, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of passing cars on North Pine Street early Saturday...
Raleigh News & Observer
62-year-old UPS driver dies after another worker runs into him, SC officials say
A 62-year-old UPS driver died after another worker ran into him in South Carolina, officials said. The trucker had gotten out of his rig before he was hit and killed in a dark parking lot on Friday, July 29, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office. The deceased worker...
WYFF4.com
Greenville birthday party shooting: New details and witnesses sought
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police have released new details and are asking for witnesses to come forward after a deadly shooting during a birthday party. Police said a fight broke out at the Good Times Events venue on Liberty Lane just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they...
blufftontoday.com
Man charged with attempting to help Ridgeland prison inmate escape
A man was arrested July 28 after he tried to help someone escape from the Ridgeland Correctional Institution, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said. Brandon Jameson Lee, 36, of Inman, was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and aiding in an escape, a news release said. The arrest...
Woman killed in Greenville Co. collision
A woman died and another person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Greenville County Monday morning.
WYFF4.com
40-year-old driver killed in Greenville crash involving car, dump truck, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A driver was killed when Monday morning when his car crossed the centerline and hit a dump truck, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 8:45 a.m. on Fairview Road near McKelvey Road. A Lexus sedan was traveling north on Fairview Road and...
WYFF4.com
Traffic lights on Haywood Road in Greenville operating again, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Traffic lights that were reported out on Haywood Road earlier Tuesday are back on, as of 3:30 p.m., according to Greenville police. Police had earlier said Duke Energy was working on the problem at the scene and traffic engineering was responding. At 2:20 p.m. Duke Energy...
PHOTOS: Women trapped inside South Carolina home after tree falls on it
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A large tree fell on a Powdersville mobile home trapping two women inside, according to the Powdersville Fire Department. The fire department and EMS were on the scene Saturday on Jesse Drive. Authorities said two women were on opposite ends of the home when the tree fell. When firefighters arrived on […]
Highway Patrol increasing presence in Spartanburg Co. this week
South Carolina Highway Patrol is partnering with law enforcement in Spartanburg County to enforce safe driving.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in Greenville crash involving dump truck
The coroner identified a woman killed Monday morning in a Greenville County crash involving a dump truck. Senior Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said Bobby Jo Hutchison, 40, died at the scene of the crash. Investigators said Hutchison's Lexus sedan crossed the centerline and hit a dump truck at about 8:45...
Good times turn bad in fatal weekend shooting
It was good times turned bad, in a fatal weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Greenville Police Dept. says, a fight at the Good Times Event Venue on Liberty Lane led to a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
WYFF4.com
Teens lead Greenville police on chase in stolen vehicle with weapons in car, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Three teens were arrested overnight for stealing a vehicle in Greenville and then leading police on a chase with weapons in the car, according to Greenville police. Police said just after midnight Monday an officer found a stolen car on Greenacre Road and tried to make...
WYFF4.com
Man found shot in the head dies at hospital, coroner says
CHESNEE, S.C. — A man that was found shot in the head has died at a hospital, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The coroner identified the victim as Rafahel Levi Castro, 46, of Spartanburg. According to Lt. Kevin Bobo, with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, the shooting...
