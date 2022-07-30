Buzz grows around $1.2 billion Mega Millions lottery drawing

How do you make someone move? Make them miserable. At least that is what one Landlord in San Antonio did. The Landlord at the Siegel Suites in San Antonio wanted a tenant in Texas gone, and ordered the manager of the San Antonio property to harass them into leaving. There were some pretty cruel tactics used. This property in San Antonio is located on IH-35 near the ATT Center.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO