Buzz grows around $1.2 billion Mega Millions lottery drawing

www.ksat.com
Letty
3d ago
All I want is a new car a house and a house for each of my siblings and the rest I want to share with the homeless and animal shelters or rehabs
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry Lease
Related
KSAT 12
San Antonio resident wins $1 million lottery prize in scratch ticket game
SAN ANTONIO – It’s not that billion-dollar jackpot that made headlines last week but one lucky San Antonio resident scratched their way to an impressive lottery payoff. An anonymous lottery player scratched their way to $1 million in the 500X game, which sells for $20 a ticket. The...
Texas Resident Claims Top Prize In Lottery Scratch-Off Game
One Texas resident is now a million dollars richer!
KSAT 12
Here’s what home sale listing trends look like by ZIP code for the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – The housing market has taken a dramatic swing over the past year with record low interest rates, but now those rates are climbing. Marketing statistics provided by the San Antonio Board of Realtors show the median price of homes in the San Antonio area has skyrocketed 20% from June 2021 to June 2022.
sanantoniomag.com
Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, San Antonio & in Houston
Three's company but we don't think it'll be too crowded for three people to win a chunk of cash from the Texas Lottery.
KSAT 12
Get unlimited access to Schlitterbahn this season when you purchase 2023 pass
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Schlitterbahn is helping Texans beat the record-breaking heat with unlimited access to the New Braunfels and Galveston water parks. Guests who purchase a 2023 season pass will get unlimited access to both parks for the rest of the 2022 season. The New Braunfels location closes...
KSAT 12
Teachers get free entry to Sea Life Aquarium and Legoland Discovery Center
SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Teacher Appreciation Month, Sea Life Aquarium and the Legoland Discovery Center will offer free entry to educators in the month of August. Teachers are admitted free and up to four guests can receive $4 off standard admission, according to Legoland and Sea Life Aquarium’s social media posts.
KSAT 12
How thrifting can save San Antonio shoppers money on back-to-school items
SAN ANTONIO – High retail prices and inflation are forcing many parents to think of different ways to do their back-to-school shopping. One of those options could be visiting an area thrift store. Northside ISD teacher and mother Patricia Hernandez considers herself and avid thrift shopper. She spent part...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes
A new mixed-use, master-planned community is booming in northeast San Antonio. Located in Schertz, The Crossvine has announced the addition of 77 new garden homes to the 550-acre development. Offering smaller, hassle-free yards, connectivity to inner greenbelt courts, and accessibility to the trails, parks, pools, and other outdoor spaces popular...
San Antonio Current
Luxury travel firm names San Antonio River Walk one of the most beautiful sites in U.S., world
A brawl over an unpaid bill and a stabbing at River Center Mall may have brought recent bad publicity to San Antonio's prime tourist attraction. Just the same, the River Walk continues to draw accolades from travelers. Case in point: a recent report by Kuoni, a UK-based luxury travel company,...
Texas Property Owner Tells Landlord to Make Squatter Miserable
How do you make someone move? Make them miserable. At least that is what one Landlord in San Antonio did. The Landlord at the Siegel Suites in San Antonio wanted a tenant in Texas gone, and ordered the manager of the San Antonio property to harass them into leaving. There were some pretty cruel tactics used. This property in San Antonio is located on IH-35 near the ATT Center.
What San Antonians need to know about the Texas Mega Million lottery
SAN ANTONIO — Do San Antonians feel lucky?. Friday night is the last night San Antonians can buy a ticket to play the Mega Millions and seize their chance at winning $1.28 billion. It's the second largest Mega Millions Jackpot in 20 years, according to their website. The record...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio Current
Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate opening of first San Antonio store with free drinks
Portland-based Black Rock Coffee Bar will give away free beverages — caffeinated and otherwise — to celebrate the Friday, Aug. 5 grand opening of its first Alamo City store, MySA reports. The shop, located at 11701 Blanco Road in Castle Hills, will open at 5 a.m. that day...
Back to School Buying Guide: Here are some great ways that San Antonians can save
Classes will be back in session before you know it. These tips will help you get ready!. The first day of school is coming up soon, and inflation is already squeezing budgets. Here are some tips and tricks can help you get the most mileage out of your money... Chapter...
H-E-B recalls ice cream due to mislabeling
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
KSAT 12
AAA: Gas prices in San Antonio down 81 cents from one month ago
SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices are steadily falling after hitting record highs earlier this year and Texans are enjoying the lowest gas prices in the country. AAA data shows that gas is currently averaging $3.59 a gallon in the San Antonio area for regular unleaded. That’s down 15 cents from last week and 81 cents from one month ago.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Zoo offering free admission to Texas teachers all August long
The San Antonio Zoo is offering free admission to teachers through the end of August in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Month. All teachers currently employed at an accredited K-12 public, private or parochial school in Texas are eligible for the discount, according to zoo officials. Lone Star State teachers also can purchase four additional standard admission tickets for half off during the promotion.
KSAT 12
TRUST INDEX: Which expiration date should you use on the COVID-19 home tests?
SAN ANTONIO – When you open an at-home COVID-19 test kit, there are several components inside: the swab, the solution, and the test strip. A KSAT viewer brought to our attention that each piece has different expiration dates. We checked two different types of tests to confirm. The iHealth...
Comments / 6