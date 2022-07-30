ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buzz grows around $1.2 billion Mega Millions lottery drawing

 3 days ago
Letty
3d ago

All I want is a new car a house and a house for each of my siblings and the rest I want to share with the homeless and animal shelters or rehabs

Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
KSAT 12

Teachers get free entry to Sea Life Aquarium and Legoland Discovery Center

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Teacher Appreciation Month, Sea Life Aquarium and the Legoland Discovery Center will offer free entry to educators in the month of August. Teachers are admitted free and up to four guests can receive $4 off standard admission, according to Legoland and Sea Life Aquarium’s social media posts.
KIXS FM 108

Texas Property Owner Tells Landlord to Make Squatter Miserable

How do you make someone move? Make them miserable. At least that is what one Landlord in San Antonio did. The Landlord at the Siegel Suites in San Antonio wanted a tenant in Texas gone, and ordered the manager of the San Antonio property to harass them into leaving. There were some pretty cruel tactics used. This property in San Antonio is located on IH-35 near the ATT Center.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

H-E-B recalls ice cream due to mislabeling

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
KSAT 12

AAA: Gas prices in San Antonio down 81 cents from one month ago

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices are steadily falling after hitting record highs earlier this year and Texans are enjoying the lowest gas prices in the country. AAA data shows that gas is currently averaging $3.59 a gallon in the San Antonio area for regular unleaded. That’s down 15 cents from last week and 81 cents from one month ago.
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Zoo offering free admission to Texas teachers all August long

The San Antonio Zoo is offering free admission to teachers through the end of August in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Month. All teachers currently employed at an accredited K-12 public, private or parochial school in Texas are eligible for the discount, according to zoo officials. Lone Star State teachers also can purchase four additional standard admission tickets for half off during the promotion.
