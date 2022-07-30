AFSCME Local 858 secures new contract with major wins

www.afscme36.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theavtimes.com
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
LA's County's 211LA telephone service may be transferred to private-sector management
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is considering transferring the 211 information hotline for health and social services to a private management firm.
foxla.com
LAUSD announces COVID protocols for 22-23 school year
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday revealed its COVID safety protocols for the 2022-2023 school year. District officials said there has been a plateau and a "significant decrease" in cases within the district, leading the way for a "smooth reopening" of schools on Aug. 15.
PLANetizen
Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing
The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
foxla.com
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Sergeant Fired Over Testing Payment Dispute Seeks Reinstatement
A veteran Los Angeles police sergeant who alleges she was wrongfully fired in May for refusing to pay for coronavirus testing while awaiting a decision on her request for a religious exemption from taking the vaccination is asking a judge to reinstate her with back pay. Former LAPD Sgt. Barbara...
News-Medical.net
The time has come for DIY mandates on covid
Here we are in the grip of yet another covid-19 surge, yet most people I see out and about are behaving as if the pandemic is over. And I live in Los Angeles County, whose public health department is arguably one of the most vigilant and proactive in the U.S.
foxla.com
California tenants: Your rent could increase up to 10% starting Aug. 1; here's why
LOS ANGELES - Starting August 1, landlords in California are allowed to increase rents on some apartments by as much as 10%, which is the maximum allowed under state law. This comes after the elimination of statewide eviction protections that were in place for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jury orders SGV sriracha co. to pay over $1M to former employee
A jury on Monday ordered sriracha sauce-maker Huy Fong Foods Inc. to pay $1.025 million to a former mixer who alleged he was retaliated against for complaining that conditions at the plant contributed to his asthma and other medical problems. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel deliberated for several days...
NBC Los Angeles
Renting an Apartment in LA? Here's How Much You Need to Make Per Hour: Report
Californians are well aware of the high price of housing — but a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows how deep the divide truly is between the minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental. The housing coalition, a nonprofit based in Washington,...
newsantaana.com
Councilman Hernandez’ scheme to allow the undocumented to vote in Santa Ana has been shelved
On Friday, a judge in San Francisco struck down a 2016 rule that allowed non-citizen parents to vote in that city’s school board elections, according to LAIST. The State Constitution invalidated the measure. The same thing happened in June in New York City. The question is why did Santa...
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
dailybruin.com
New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases
This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
2urbangirls.com
Metro to begin enforcing traffic rules along Crenshaw Boulevard
LOS ANGELES – Metro Monday will begin enforcing left-hand turn traffic rules with the aid of cameras at several train crossings along Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles. Motorists “who disobey traffic signals and operate vehicles in an illegal manner” at specific intersections on Crenshaw Boulevard between West 59th Street and 48th Street East that are equipped with surveillance cameras will receive citations in the mail, with fines beginning at $100 plus penalties and assessments, according to Metro.
KCRA.com
Organized crime rings drain accounts of Californians receiving money for food assistance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who depend on two state programs for help with food and other resources have had their accounts drained due to fraud committed by organized crime rings. The state has done little to fix the problem, a source close to the investigation told KCRA 3 Investigates.
calmatters.network
Civilians, not officers, could soon respond to certain police calls in Long Beach
The community service assistant program will create 16 new civilian jobs at the department with duties will include responding to “priority 3” calls, which are requests for officers to respond to non-violent incidents. Typically, they include filling out police reports after a crime has occurred. By contrast, officers would still respond to more urgent calls, such as “priority 1” incidents that could include serious injuries, possible loss of life or other emergencies.
spectrumnews1.com
'Atheist Street Pirates' tracking, removing illegally posted religious signs
LOS ANGELES — Spearheaded by Atheists United Executive Director Evan Clark, the “street pirates” are a volunteer group that tracks (using public online reporting), investigates and removes illegally posted religious signs from public spaces in the Los Angeles area. The group has formed an alliance with the...
Judge Rules 2 Pomona PD Members Can Take Retaliation Suit to Trial
Two sworn members of the Pomona PD who allege they were subjected to disparate treatment by the former police chief when they returned to work despite being acquitted of charges related to a confrontation with a teen patron at the 2015 LA County Fair can take their case to trial, a judge has ruled.
citywatchla.com
One WOKE Valley Resident Wants To Shut Down A 15 Year BBQ Tradition
I will call the Woodland Hills resident who does not like the scent of BBQ “M.E.” “M.E.” has tried for over 3 years to close down the weekend BBQ at Jim’s Market on Fallbrook in Woodland Hills. I am using the initials “M.E.” to avoid any legal issues with this “WOKE” Valley resident who is not hesitant to use the courts for his complaint and personal gain.
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a mythical Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
