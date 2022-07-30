ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

AFSCME Local 858 secures new contract with major wins

afscme36.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.afscme36.org

foxla.com

LAUSD announces COVID protocols for 22-23 school year

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday revealed its COVID safety protocols for the 2022-2023 school year. District officials said there has been a plateau and a "significant decrease" in cases within the district, leading the way for a "smooth reopening" of schools on Aug. 15.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing

The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
foxla.com

Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
mynewsla.com

LAPD Sergeant Fired Over Testing Payment Dispute Seeks Reinstatement

A veteran Los Angeles police sergeant who alleges she was wrongfully fired in May for refusing to pay for coronavirus testing while awaiting a decision on her request for a religious exemption from taking the vaccination is asking a judge to reinstate her with back pay. Former LAPD Sgt. Barbara...
News-Medical.net

The time has come for DIY mandates on covid

Here we are in the grip of yet another covid-19 surge, yet most people I see out and about are behaving as if the pandemic is over. And I live in Los Angeles County, whose public health department is arguably one of the most vigilant and proactive in the U.S.
#Afscme#Afscme Local 858#Union#Pwp
dailybruin.com

New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases

This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Metro to begin enforcing traffic rules along Crenshaw Boulevard

LOS ANGELES – Metro Monday will begin enforcing left-hand turn traffic rules with the aid of cameras at several train crossings along Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles. Motorists “who disobey traffic signals and operate vehicles in an illegal manner” at specific intersections on Crenshaw Boulevard between West 59th Street and 48th Street East that are equipped with surveillance cameras will receive citations in the mail, with fines beginning at $100 plus penalties and assessments, according to Metro.
calmatters.network

Civilians, not officers, could soon respond to certain police calls in Long Beach

The community service assistant program will create 16 new civilian jobs at the department with duties will include responding to “priority 3” calls, which are requests for officers to respond to non-violent incidents. Typically, they include filling out police reports after a crime has occurred. By contrast, officers would still respond to more urgent calls, such as “priority 1” incidents that could include serious injuries, possible loss of life or other emergencies.
spectrumnews1.com

'Atheist Street Pirates' tracking, removing illegally posted religious signs

LOS ANGELES — Spearheaded by Atheists United Executive Director Evan Clark, the “street pirates” are a volunteer group that tracks (using public online reporting), investigates and removes illegally posted religious signs from public spaces in the Los Angeles area. The group has formed an alliance with the...
citywatchla.com

One WOKE Valley Resident Wants To Shut Down A 15 Year BBQ Tradition

I will call the Woodland Hills resident who does not like the scent of BBQ “M.E.” “M.E.” has tried for over 3 years to close down the weekend BBQ at Jim’s Market on Fallbrook in Woodland Hills. I am using the initials “M.E.” to avoid any legal issues with this “WOKE” Valley resident who is not hesitant to use the courts for his complaint and personal gain.
LOS ANGELES, CA

