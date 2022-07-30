ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boy, 8, dies after being found unresponsive in his home - as a woman, 36, known to the child is charged with murder

By Danyal Hussain
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A woman has been charged with murder after a child, eight, was found dead during a welfare check.

Queensland Police announced the charge on Saturday afternoon after discovery of the child's body during a welfare check overnight.

The woman is known to the child.

Police were called to an address in Rockhampton, Queensland, at about 2.20am on Saturday, where they found an eight-year-old boy ‘unresponsive’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EaBhT_0gyKuGgx00
The boy's death is being treated as 'suspicious' by police, with the woman known to him

Detectives from the Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit have now launched an investigation.

Anyone with information related to the child’s death is urged to contact police.

Capricornia Police District Detective Acting Inspector, Luke Peachey is expected to give further details at a media conference on Saturday.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

