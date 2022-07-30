MLB trade deadline: Mariners acquire Luis Castillo from Reds for huge prospect haul

www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks
Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Trade for a hitter or do they?
The Seattle Mariners made a huge move to acquire Luis Castillo from Cincinnati. Now they could use another bat to help bolster their playoff run. But do they need to trade for that batter?. In a shocking move, the Seattle Mariners traded three of their top five prospects for Luis...
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto admits harsh reality in pursuit of Juan Soto trade
The Seattle Mariners are on the verge of ending a historically long playoff drought as the franchise looks to be headed in the right direction. Potentially adding Juan Soto to that equation couldn’t possibly hurt. But despite being included among the list of teams pursuing the Washington Nationals superstar, it looks like the Mariners may […] The post Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto admits harsh reality in pursuit of Juan Soto trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
CBS Sports
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Likely headed for injured list
Estrada will likely be placed on the 7-day injured list after being hit in the head by a pitch in Saturday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Estrada didn't lose consciousness and was able to leave the field under his own power with the...
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mark Mathias: Traded to Texas
Mathias and Antoine Kelly were traded to the Rangers from the Brewers on Monday in exchange for Matt Bush, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Mathias had been with the Brewers since 2020, but he could not find his way onto the big-league roster despite posting a .939 OPS at the Triple-A level, so he was dealt for bullpen help. Mathias could get more opportunities with the Rangers the rest of the way.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Orioles' Yennier Cano: Dealt to Baltimore
The Oriolesn="Baltimore Orioles" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="BAL">Orioles acquired Cano, right-hander Juan Nunez and left-handers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas from the Twins on Tuesday in exchange for right-hander Jorge Lopez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Povich is the top prize in the deal for the Orioles, while Cano is the most...
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Says Juan Soto Trade Market is LA ‘or bust’
The month of July was dominated by Juan Soto trade rumors, and at the moment, it appears that the first two days of August will be as well. The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, August 2nd (3PM PT), and at the time of this article, the Nationals still haven’t dealt Soto. Insiders believe the Soto market is down to three teams: the Dodgers, the Cardinals, and the Padres.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Traded to Miami for relievers
Groshans was traded from the Blue Jays to the Marlins on Tuesday in exchange for Anthony Bass and Zach Pop, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. This was something of a make-or-break year for Groshans to maintain his prospect stock, and so far he has come up short. A 22-year-old shortstop who could also end up at third base, Groshans has hit .250/.348/.296 with one home run in 279 plate appearances at Triple-A. His plate skills are very strong, but despite standing a muscular 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Groshans has been unable to tap into impact game power thus far.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Facing live pitching Monday
Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday
Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded a quality start in each of his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Brewers' Esteury Ruiz: Joins Milwaukee in five-player deal
The Brewers acquired Ruiz, left-handers Taylor Rogers and Robert Gasser and right-hander Dinelson Lamet from the Padres on Monday in exchange for lefty Josh Hader, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While parting ways with their four-time All-Star closer, the Brewers will get back a significant package of established big-league talent...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clayton Beeter: Headed to Bronx for Gallo
Beeter was traded from the Dodgers to the Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for Joey Gallo, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports. Beeter has premium stuff but profiles better as a power reliever than as a starter. He has made 18 appearances this year at Double-A and has not gone more than four innings in any one outing, averaging under three innings per appearance (51.2 total innings). The 23-year-old righty has a 5.75 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 36.1 K% and 14.3 BB%. Even with his excellent fastball/curveball combination, he will need to cut down on the walks to be trusted with high-leverage work on a team as flush with bullpen talent as the Yankees.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Sparse opportunity since activation
Torrens has logged just 12 plate appearances across six games since being activated from the injured list July 9. Torrens had started in three of the last four games before his placement on the IL due to a shoulder injury, but the Mariners have given Cal Raleigh the bulk of playing time behind the dish in recent weeks. Even the Mariners' current rash of injuries to other position players hasn't served to open up much opportunity at designated hitter for Torrens, who's carrying a .208/.262/.225 slash line over 42 games this season.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Out again Tuesday
France (wrist) remains on the bench Tuesday in New York. It's unclear how much longer the wrist injury will keep France out of action. Once healthy, the 27-year-old and his .857 OPS will be an everyday staple in Seattle's lineup but until then, Carlos Santana will play first base while Kyle Lewis and others fill in at designated hitter.
Comments / 0