Car thefts spike during summer months, San Antonio seeing increase in stolen cars

Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry Lease
Police arrest armed suspect that barricaded inside auto repair shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police have evacuated an auto repair building near a local car dealership after an armed person barricaded themselves inside. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. Monday when San Antonio Police officers pulled over a car for a traffic violation off NW Loop 410 near Baywater Drive on the Northwest Side.
Two young men seen running off after nearly crashing vehicle into West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two young men who ran off after crashing their vehicle just inches from a West Side home. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on South Laredo Street near South Minter Street. Police said the driver was speeding when he lost control...
Deputies find 580 pieces of stolen mail, handmade postmaster keys during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO - Two women are behind bars accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from a San Antonio apartment complex using handmade thieves tools. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Rebecca Kosakowski, 34, and Lenora Salas, 20, were arrested on July 27 during a traffic stop in West Bexar County.
REWARD: Man in construction vest robs West Side Dollar General at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who robbed a West Side Dollar General back in May. The robbery happened around 8 p.m. on May 4 at the Dollar General off West U.S. Highway 90 near Military Drive West. Police said a man wearing a bright...
Police are looking for suspect who stabbed a man during argument
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing another man during an argument just North of Downtown. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday off North Flores Street and North Laredo. Police said the two men got into an argument when the suspect stabbed the...
Reward doubled for info on man shot to death while driving home from work back in May
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers has doubled the reward in the case of a man shot to death while driving on a Northeast Side highway back in May. San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of 29-year-old Andrew Jacob Rangel.
Family of 3 accused of dumping body in plastic bin outside vacant West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A family of three has been arrested after they were caught through surveillance video dumping a body on the West side of town. On July 19th a 19-year-old woman was reported missing by her father. She was last seen alive at her apartment on the night of July 19.
Suspect who gunned down man working out at North Side gym identified
SAN ANTONIO - The suspect accused of gunning a man down while working out at a North Side gym on Monday has been identified. Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, 32, was arrested shortly after the shooting and is charged with murder. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the LA Fitness...
Vigil held for two San Antonio teens killed in shooting
SAN ANTONIO - The families of two teenagers shot to death last week, held a vigil in front of the apartment where they were murdered. 15-year-old Angel Ray Garcia was murdered alongside his friend, 19-year-old Greg Cordova-Mejia Friday morning at the Union Pines Apartments off Pleasanton Rd. So far police...
Man arrested after crashing into home on Northeast side of town
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he crashed into a home on the Northeast side. Police were dispatched to 7414 Midcrown Drive at around 3:32 a.m. According to officials, a man crashed into the home, leaving a hole. Police say the driver did stay at the scene after the accident. No one inside the home was injured nor was the driver.
Bowling center evacuated after fire at nearby homeless camp poses a threat
SAN ANTONIO - A bowling center has to be evacuated after a fire started behind the main building. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday at AMF Ponderosa Lanes off Goliad Road and Pecan Valley Drive on the Southeast Side. When crews first arrived, they saw flames coming...
Firefighters made a quick attack to heavy house fire
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to a heavy house fire on the Northeast side of town. The incident happened at 3710 Beech Street at around 10:50 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the property. They acted fast to put out the fire, but it spread rapidly from a shed to the main home. The home and the shed were completely destroyed by the fire. But firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 45 minutes.
Deputy Sheriffs' union rebuts Dan Curry's denials of jail safety hazards
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Deputy Sheriff's Association has sent a new letter to the agency that runs the jail, rebutting several claims of poor working conditions at the jail. Last week, we reported the list of complaints from employees inside the jail to Dan Curry, who runs the...
Man sentenced to 25 years after he was caught on video punching and kicking his dog
SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was caught on video punching and kicking his dog back in 2019. That’s one of the longest sentences ever received in Texas for animal cruelty. WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED. The incident happened...
Nine years later and a trial is finally set after campus police shot college student
SAN ANTONIO - It’s been nine years since the shooting death of a University of the Incarnate Word student by campus police. And on Friday, a ruling came down on a wrongful death lawsuit from the 2013 incident. The fourth court of appeals denied the university's request to quash...
Woman who spent two years in prison for killing husband is back in jail on a fraud charge
Frances Hall, 59, the Helotes woman who spent two years in prison after killing her husband and assaulting his mistress is back in jail on a fraud charge, according to records. Four years after Hall was released from prison, she’s back in the Bexar County jail for a warrant out...
One man is dead after argument escalates to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An overnight altercation leads to one man dead on the Southside of town. Police were dispatched to S Flores Street and Beatrice Avenue at around 2:52 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two men were arguing in a parking lot. The argument then...
Former Comal ISD Assistant Superintendent sentenced to 10 years for stealing from district
SAN ANTONIO - Former Comal ISD Assistant Superintendent Thomas Bloxham, was sentenced late Friday to 10 years for theft of property by a public servant. Prosecutors claimed Bloxham and Comal Superintendent Marc Walker used their positions to get free air conditioning and construction work done at their homes. A witness for the prosecution said the cost of the work and equipment was hidden among invoices for district construction projects like Kinder Ranch Elementary School.
$1 million invested in police mental health unit
SAN ANTONIO - More federal money is being invested in SAPD's mental health unit. Congressman Tony Gonzales says he's secured $1 million dollars to expand the unit, so it can respond to calls seven days a week. He says in 2020, SAPD received more than 20,000 thousand mental health-related calls...
'The potential is there for them,' women firefighter cadets inspire next generation
SAN ANTONIO - In a male-dominated industry, a group of women firefighter cadets is inspiring the next generation of young girls. Fox San Antonio went behind the scenes with the San Antonio Fire Department Training Academy to learn more about what it takes.
