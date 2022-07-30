Are you a winner? Winning numbers announced for $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot

abc6onyourside.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Not a party person? Here are other optionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resourcesThe Lantern
Related
Ohio Frisbee Golfer Gets Hilariously Beat Up By A Deer On The Course
Growing up in South Carolina, there really isn’t an area where deer aren’t terrified of human interaction. Seriously, if you somehow find yourself within 10 feet of one, it’s a borderline miracle, because they typically tend to dart off in the opposite direction at first glance of a human.
WSYX ABC6
Concert For Our Veterans brings major rock acts to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Columbus native and rock legend Joe Walsh on Monday announced the lineup for the sixth annual VetsAid festival, named after his non-profit organization aimed at helping U.S. military veterans. Walsh sought out to gather Ohio-native artists for the Nov. 13 event at Nationwide Arena. He, Jimmy...
WSYX ABC6
Gas prices vary across central Ohio as drivers look for deals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average for a gallon of gas fell to $4.21, down 14 cents since last week. But a slight up-tick in demand as more people fuel up could end the steady drop in gas prices. Viewers in central Ohio are asking why the price...
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSYX ABC6
'I'm leaving a legacy,' former Franklinton Rising trainee buys home built by nonprofit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklinton Rising project came full circle on Monday after a former trainee signed a contract, officially purchasing a home built by the nonprofit. "It felt like I was signing a contract for the NBA or NFL," Alex Powell said. Alex Powell joined Franklinton Rising...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio natives, former Kent State students begin shooting Stephen King-inspired movie
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Three former Kent State students are scheduled to begin shooting a movie in mid-Ohio this month. Writers Shelby Wyant and Michael Doerge, along with director Brandon Lazenko, will shoot the movie in Mansfield, Crestline, Plymouth and Willard, among other locations, according to a news release. The...
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
WSYX ABC6
Taco Bell bringing back its Mexican Pizza...again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Taco Bell's popular Mexican Pizza is making another return. Following a three-month absence from menus, the chain announced the Mexican Pizza is returning permanently on September 15. In May, the menu item returned two years after it was removed from Taco Bell's selection. Demand was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio for private luncheon raising support for Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dolly Parton is set to visit the Buckeye state next week as she raises funds and support for the Imagination Library program in Ohio. The Imagination Library started in 1995 to mail books to children regardless of family income. Originally starting in Sevier County, Tennessee...
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: Day family getaway has the coach rested and ready for 2022 season
Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day recently spent a good chunk of July back in his native New Hampshire. That's the best getaway and vacation opportunity before shifting into high gear to start the next college football season. Day playedgolf with his mentor Chip Kelly who was the offensive coordinator at New Hampshire when Day was quarterbacking the Wildcats.It was on that recent trip that Day and Kelly found out they would be in the same conference again as Kelly's UCLA Bruins joined the Big Ten, effective 2024 with USC.The 43-year old Day begins his fourth season as the Ohio State coach this fall. He was able to enjoy that time with family while away and also get recharged to take on another season. "I think the secret is when you're with your family be with them," Day told ABC-6 at the recent Big Ten meetings, "when you're coaching do football."Ohio State kicks off the 2022 season Sept. 3rd against Notre Dame at Ohio State. The 7:30 kick will be televised on ABC-6.
WSYX ABC6
ABC 6's Bob Kendrick, Cameron Fontana take part in OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 anchor Bob Kendrick and Good Day Columbus' Cameron Fontana took part in the Ohio State University Dean's Charity Steer Show at the Ohio State Fair. The annual event raises money for Ronald McDonald House Charities. The house lets families stay together, while children...
WSYX ABC6
Moundbuilders fights state to keep golf course on historical site, lease not up until 2078
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — About 35 miles east of Columbus sits a golf course and a 2,000-year-old landmark. "We now realize that it’s important for a site of this significance to be accessible to the public," Ohio History Connection Executive Consultant to the Board of Trustees Burt Logan said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
Select Shell gas stations donating to Columbus charity per gallon pumped
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Customers can give back to charity at no extra cost, all by pumping gas. The Gilligan Company and Shell USA are donating 1 cent per gallon pumped at three Columbus gas stations (part of over 6,500 Shell locations nationwide) to The 2nd & 7 Foundation.
myfox28columbus.com
Several vendors at Ohio State Fair "eating their losses" due to high food costs and fuel
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Food prices continue to soar and even though fuel prices are gradually declining, it's still too high for comfort for many. It's all becoming an economic punch for Ohio State Fair vendors as many of them are eating their losses. Schmidt’s Sausage Haus is the longest-running...
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohioans help with relief efforts in Kentucky following deadly flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least 30 people have died in Eastern Kentucky following unprecedented flooding last week. Dozens of people from Central Ohio traveled down to lend a helping hand, including workers from AEP Ohio. "You usually don’t see floods quite this bad, houses being completely moved to...
WSYX ABC6
Ways to explore the city this summer with Experience Columbus
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As summer winds down, there are still plenty of things happening around Columbus before the kids head back to school. Leah Berger joins Good Day Columbus to share all the fun-filled events Experience Columbus is putting on this month. Dublin Irish Festival this weekend, August...
WSYX ABC6
The cost and impact of a second primary election in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for Ohio's second primary election this year. It's not typical to vote in two primaries in one summer, but voters will need to do so after a redistricting battle between lawmakers caused the need for another primary. “We’d...
WSYX ABC6
Ryan, Nina Day to announce Mental Health Resilience Fund at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day and his wife, Nina, will be holding a news conference Wednesday to announce a sizeable donation that will be used to fund research and services promoting mental health at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine.
Columbus Food Truck Festival is back! With a few changes.
Voted Best Food Truck FestivalArturo Rey, Upsplash. If you attended the Columbus, Ohio Food Truck Festival last year, you would have noticed it was in a new location. The Franklin county fairgrounds turned out to be a great venue! So this year they are returning with the Food Truck Festival -Hillard Edition!
WSYX ABC6
Still no contract agreement between Columbus City Schools, Columbus Teachers Association
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the start of school less than a month away, the Columbus City Schools Board and Education and the Columbus Teachers Association have yet to come to an agreement on a new contract. The board said Tuesday it's had 19 meetings in the last four...
Comments / 0