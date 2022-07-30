Stevenson Ranch woman sentenced to four years in prison for embezzlement

signalscv.com
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced For Murdering His Mother
A man was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in state prison for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body was found last year in a trash bin in Huntington Park. Cristian Torres, 33, pleaded no contest June 14 to second-degree murder in the April 4, 2021, death of his mother, Teresa Pasillas-Iniguez.
Purported LA Antifa member pleads guilty to vandalizing federal courthouse
A Los Angeles woman pleaded guilty Monday to a federal vandalism charge for spray-painting graffiti on the front wall of the downtown federal courthouse two years ago during a street protest tied to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Colleen Newton, 24, entered her plea to a class-A...
theeastsiderla.com
Former Eagle Rock Plaza store owner found guilty in $25 million phone fraud case
Eagle Rock -- A man who once co-owned a T-Mobile store in Eagle Rock Plaza was found guilty of running a $25 million scheme to use stolen T-Mobile employee credentials to illegally infiltrate the mobile phone company's internal computer systems to unlock its cell phones. A jury found Argishti Khudaverdyan,...
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of striking victim with machete
A man was arrested Saturday in Newhall after he reportedly swung at another man multiple times with a machete, hitting him at least once, according to law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from a reported assault with a deadly weapon that was said to have happened on the 20300 block...
newsantaana.com
A DUI suspect crashed into a utility box in Orange
Early Saturday morning, Tustin police officers responded to the area of Newport and Holt regarding calls about a vehicle which had crashed into a structure. The driver had crashed into a utility box, was unconscious behind the wheel, and was still actively accelerating forwards. The responding police officers quickly devised...
Caught on video: Norco store owner blasts armed robber with shotgun; 3 arrested
A would-be robber was critically injured after being shot by a store owner in Norco early Sunday in a dramatic incident that was captured on surveillance video.
Jury orders SGV sriracha co. to pay over $1M to former employee
A jury on Monday ordered sriracha sauce-maker Huy Fong Foods Inc. to pay $1.025 million to a former mixer who alleged he was retaliated against for complaining that conditions at the plant contributed to his asthma and other medical problems. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel deliberated for several days...
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen handgun, meth
A man was arrested on Friday after deputies say they found him in possession of not only methamphetamine, but a stolen handgun as well, according to law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from deputies patrolling on the 31500 block of Castaic Road when they contacted a man who was under active probation, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man lied after saying rifle was pulled on him during fight
A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly lied to deputies, saying that during a fight another man pulled a rifle on him in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from deputies responding...
kclu.org
Van set on fire in what investigators called attempted arson explosion in Ventura County
Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested a man who was trying to blow up a van parked at a business. Ventura County firefighters were called to a nursery on Old Telegraph Road in Fillmore by reports of a suspicious vehicle. The found a fire in the back of a parked van, and a propane tank with an open valve in the van’s front seat.
2urbangirls.com
Judge rules 2 Pomona police department members can take retaliation claims to trial
LOS ANGELES – Two sworn members of the Pomona Police Department who allege they were subjected to disparate treatment by the former police chief when they returned to work despite being acquitted of charges related to a confrontation with a teen patron at the 2015 Los Angeles County Fair can take their case to trial, a judge has ruled.
KCRA.com
Organized crime rings drain accounts of Californians receiving money for food assistance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who depend on two state programs for help with food and other resources have had their accounts drained due to fraud committed by organized crime rings. The state has done little to fix the problem, a source close to the investigation told KCRA 3 Investigates.
foxla.com
3 arrested in thefts at Guitar Center in Fountain Valley
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Three suspects accused of organized retail theft at the Guitar Center in Fountain Valley and other crimes in Orange County have been arrested, police said. Officials with Fountain Valley PD said within the past two weeks, two separate grand theft incidents have occurred at the music...
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Palmdale Found
A 28-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, who went missing in Palmdale, has been found, authorities said Monday. Esmeralda Torres had last contacted her family at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
Trial Begins for Anaheim Officer Accused of False Police Report
An Anaheim police officer lied in a report to justify searching a suspect's vehicle following a traffic stop, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, but the defendant's attorney said his client filed a "sloppy" report and did not intend to make false claims.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Sergeant Fired Over Testing Payment Dispute Seeks Reinstatement
A veteran Los Angeles police sergeant who alleges she was wrongfully fired in May for refusing to pay for coronavirus testing while awaiting a decision on her request for a religious exemption from taking the vaccination is asking a judge to reinstate her with back pay. Former LAPD Sgt. Barbara...
People
Woman Who Dated 'Hillside Strangler' Serial Killer Speaks Out: 'I Was in Denial'
It was the late 1970s in Southern California. Seventeen-year-old Sheryl Kellison and her friend, Lisa, were driving around carefree in the Los Angeles suburb of Eagle Rock when a Chevy Impala with four men inside pulled up next to them. The men engaged the teens and offered to buy them...
davisvanguard.org
Progressive Los Angeles District Attorney Gascón Reaffirms Opposition to Death Penalty
LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón sparked controversy here last week after reaffirming his position against the death penalty—citing racism, classism, cost and overall ineffectiveness as his reasoning. “I am against the death penalty [not only because] it doesn’t work in making us...
randomlengthsnews.com
OC Men Sentenced To Prison For Conning Investors Out of $1.9 Million Through Cryptocurrency
Two Orange County men each were sentenced Aug. 1, to federal prison terms for conning more than 2,000 investors into purchasing a cryptocurrency that purportedly provided exclusive access to a profitable trading program, and then using most of the $1.9 million raised to line their own pockets. Jeremy David McAlpine,...
