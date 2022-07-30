Stevenson Ranch woman sentenced to four years in prison for embezzlement

A man was arrested on Friday after deputies say they found him in possession of not only methamphetamine, but a stolen handgun as well, according to law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from deputies patrolling on the 31500 block of Castaic Road when they contacted a man who was under active probation, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

