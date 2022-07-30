Shellenberger, three former Wahoos invited national team training camp

www.cbs19news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Forests have a variety of roles in reducing global warming.John CoraCharlottesville, VA
Five American restaurants in Virginia that are considered the best places to eatJoe MertensVirginia State
Cavaliers buying in before first fall camp under Tony Elliott
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- When Tony Elliott wrapped spring practice, he gathered players around midfield and issued a challenge to the remaining Cavaliers to jump in with "two-feet". Following a summer of conditioning, Elliott feels the buy in has continued with his adopted Virginia roster, but the real test...
UVA's boisterous Anthony Johnson hooked on fishing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The short four-day break between the end of summer conditioning and fall camp provides players a chance to relax before returning to the grind of football. At Virginia, players relaxed around town, took a trip to the beach or if you are Brennan Armstrong, knocked...
Elliott says transfers have added a lot to the program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One of the hardships of taking over a program is not only establishing a new culture but bringing in guys that fit into that culture. This has been a tough task for new head coach Tony Elliott considering the transfer portal additions the 'Hoos made this off-season; bringing in guys like running back Cody Brown and a much-needed offensive lineman in John Paul Flores.
Hokies Wide Receiver Kaleb Smith credits Louisa for success
CHARLOTTE, Nc, (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Across the commonwealth Louisa County native and Hokie wide receiver Kaleb Smith is preparing for fall camp and reflecting on his small-town upbringing. Smith grew up watching the Louisa Lions under the Friday night lights himself, though he played the majority of his high school football...
Children participate in UVA science and technology camp
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia hosted its Blast Camp for Kids, where children learn about science and technology and how they work together. Both of these two involve chemistry as well as robotics, and then an event called trash selectors. Larry Richards, who used to be...
Virginia ABC announces grants to help fight underage, high-risk drinking
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Region 10 Community Service Board is one of 10 organizations across Virginia selected to get grant funding to help fight underage and high-risk drinking. According to a release, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority recently awarded more than $83,000 in Education and Prevention grants.
Virginia Humanities announces grant funding for various projects
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four area projects are among more than a dozen to receive grants from Virginia Humanities. According to a release, the grants totaling $153,200 are going to 18 nonprofit organizations across Virginia and in California and New York. “This round of grants reaches from Arlington and...
hburgcitizen.com
State veterinary board indefinitely suspends Harrisonburg-area vet’s license. Here’s what happened.
RICHMOND — After two days of hearings about whether he acted appropriately and can continue practicing medicine, Dr. Ayman Salem, a veterinarian who operated emergency animal clinics in Harrisonburg and Winchester, faced the Board of Veterinary Medicine on Friday afternoon to learn his fate. The board, comprising five members...
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
Charlottesville prepares ahead of Unite the Right rally anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next week, the city of Charlottesville will be marking five years since the violent Unite the Right rally that occurred in the downtown area. The city says while there are no specific, credible threats that have been identified regarding the anniversary, it is still announcing...
A Dressage love story: Meet the Blacksburg couple who got married at the Virginia Horse Center
LEXINGTON, Va. – Some weddings don’t need to include a big dress, hundreds of people and a breath-taking venue. All that matters is the person standing next to you. “We just sort of walked right in through those side doors there. Our officiant was already here as well as our little wedding party and about two minutes later, that is when we got married,” said Molly Ryan.
Southwest, central Virginia schools face staffing shortages, host job fairs, offer hiring incentives
ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR)— According to the Virginia Department of Education (DOE), there are 10 teaching endorsement areas that are dealing with critical shortages in the Commonwealth. They include: Elementary Education PreK-6 Special Education Middle Education Grades 6-8 Career and Technical Education Mathematics Grades 6-12 (including Algebra 1) Science (Secondary) Foreign Language PreK-12 English (Secondary) History […]
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
Local Business Spotlight: Southern Revere Cellars
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four years ago, the Grime family found the perfect place to make their dream come true. “We decided that would be a fun and exciting family adventure to start up a business,” said Southern Revere Cellars co-owner Paula Spencer. Opening their doors at...
Urging people to care for their skin for Summer Sun Safety Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- August is Summer Sun Safety Month and dermatologists are reminding people to limit exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States and one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime.
VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?
“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Photography exhibit commemorates anniversary of Unite the Right
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In less than two weeks, Charlottesville will be marking five years since the Unite the Right rally. The city is supporting one event commemorating the anniversary. According to a release, it’s an outdoor photo exhibit called “The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of #Charlottesville...
Highest paying jobs in Lynchburg that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
